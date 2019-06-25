From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The dreams of luthiers and guitar builders in the Bay Area
A June 1, 2019, photo of Lynda Carson holding a guitar in front of Subway Guitars that she built in the guitar workshop of Ervin Somogyi in 1985. Photo by Michael Graham.
The dreams of luthiers and guitar builders in the Bay Area
By Lynda Carson - June 25, 2019
Oakland - To its credit, Oakland has some of the finest local guitar builders/luthiers in the country making some of the finest steel string guitars available in the United States, and around the globe. The fine stringed instrument builders are attracting a variety of world famous musicians to town in search of the most beautiful sounding perfect guitars that are available.
If curious, just ask Paul Heumiller of Dream Guitars, who does his best with a complicated business model to offer the public a variety of beautiful handmade guitars that are built in Oakland by world famous master luthier Ervin Somogyi, and his friend Leo Buendia. Both Ervin Somogyi and Leo Buendia build their fine instruments in the same sunny location in Oakland, for those discerning guitar players that are searching the world for some of the finest steel string guitars available.
Dream Guitars also has a variety of new arrivals available for sale on a weekly or daily basis for the musicians and collectors searching for some of the finest handmade guitars available that may make their dreams come true.
Additionally, a few of Ervin Somogyi’s recently made beautiful steel stringed instruments were sold in London at a guitar store that felt very fortunate to have had some Somogyi guitars available for their clients. Though they have already been sold, the incredible beauty of both guitars may be heard by clicking here, and by clicking here.
For those interested on a deeper level, a wonderful video with Ervin Somogyi talking about his techniques for voicing a guitar and making steel string guitars may also be found by clicking here.
Other local guitar builders in the Bay Area including John F. Mello of Kensington, and Perlman Guitars of San Francisco, plus Adam Lapansky of Oakland are also making some fine handmade guitars for those seeking more than what a factory made guitar can offer. Additionally, Rob Brown of Axis Guitars, and a graduate of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, also offers repairs for stringed instruments and guitars in Oakland.
In Berkeley, there’s also Fatdog and his employees at Subway Guitars offering a variety of fine stringed instruments and repairs at a low cost to those in need. Additionally, they have some interesting stringed instruments that they have created from a variety of different guitars for a unique type of a “one of a kind” stringed instrument that is only available at Subway Guitars.
For guitar builders and those doing stringed instrument repairs, many go to Stew Mac for their needs when it comes to building and repairing electric and acoustic stringed instruments.
And for those wanting to learn how to build and repair stringed instruments, the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery in Phoneix, Arizona, offers some fine courses for the aspiring guitar builders and luthiers of the world who dream of making their own guitars someday.
For guitar lovers around the world, in recent days Christies auctioned off the collection of fine electric and acoustic guitars owned by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd for over $21,0000,000, and the guitar collection that was sold may be viewed by clicking here.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
