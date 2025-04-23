top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Government & Elections

Convicted felon President Trump’s White House rogues gallery and assault on Americans

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Wed, Apr 23, 2025 3:47AM
The Convicted Felon Trump Administration Is Selling Off Federal Properties As It Dismantles The Federal Government:
The Convicted Felon Trump Administration Is Selling Off Federal Properties As It Dismantles The Federal Government:
original image (900x674)
Convicted felon President Trump’s White House rogues gallery and assault on Americans

By Lynda Carson - April 23, 2025

Since the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump got back into the White House, it has been a horrific nonstop daily assault on Americans, federal workers, and federal agencies, compelling the public to have Hands Off! protests all across the nation https://news.google.com/search?q=Hands%20Off!%20protests&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen .

Things are so bad, reportedly the convicted felon Trump’s rogue gallery of ‘cabinet members’ are trying to conceal their wrongdoing, and exposing the cabinet members and their evil wrong doing so the public knows who they are up against, is one way to fight back.

‘No mere technical violation’: Trump’s cabinet members trying to ‘shield their actions from public scrutiny’ with continued use of auto-deleting Signal group chats, watchdog alleges.

Reportedly, “Several members of the Trump administration were previously sued over their collaborative use of the app to apparently discuss military attacks — and subsequently ordered by a Washington, D.C., court to “make best efforts to preserve” any messages from the group chat in question.

Since then, evidence has reportedly emerged from various corners of the administration that use of the Signal app — where messages can easily be set to automatically delete after any given time period — is almost second nature to the federal government. The drip of such revelations quickly became a deluge.

Now, citing a “continued threat to the preservation of yet more records that contain sensitive government information,” the nonprofit government watchdog behind the original litigation has amended its lawsuit with several additional facts. And, it is pushing the judge overseeing the case for a more thorough and lasting court order.

“This case concerns the unlawful destruction of government records,” the motion reads. “Defendants’ failure to initiate recovery actions for lost or destroyed communications conveying official government business violates the Federal Records Act, thwarts government transparency, and threatens national security. Judicial intervention is required to redress Defendants’ destruction of government records by preserving remaining records and preventing further destruction of government records.”

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/no-mere-technical-violation-trumps-cabinet-members-trying-to-shield-their-actions-from-public-scrutiny-with-continued-use-of-auto-deleting-signal-group-chats-watchdog-alleges/

That’s right, there is a rogues gallery of evil doers who have plotted to attack Americans, federal employees, federal agencies including HUD, and the Social Security Administration, the VA, the Department of Education, the EPA, and other agencies.

See a few headlines below for federal agency layoffs…


https://news.google.com/search?q=federal%20agency%20layoffs&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

See some more links and information below regarding the brutal assault on Americans…

In an attack on the separation of church and state https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/22/veterans-affairs-anti-christian-bias , Trump’s fascist anti-christian bias ‘thought control police’ and taskforce goes after the American public - State tells people to snitch on one another for anti-christian bias, is reminiscent of 1984 political activities…

https://news.google.com/search?q=anti-christian%20bias&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Trump attacks on DEI…

https://news.google.com/search?q=dei&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Trump administration lawsuits

https://news.google.com/search?q=trump%20administration%20lawsuits&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Trump’s cabinet members

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Cabinet_of_Donald_Trump

>>>>>>>
Trump lobbyists

https://news.google.com/search?q=trump%20lobbyists&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
ProPublica’s Coverage of Donald Trump’s Appointments — and How They Could Reshape Federal Agencies

https://www.propublica.org/article/donald-trump-appointments-cabinet-propublica-reporting

>>>>>>>
Trump’s cabinet member lawsuits

https://tinyurl.com/3mctfxwn

>>>>>>>
Multistate lawsuits against the federal government during the Trump administration, 2025

https://ballotpedia.org/Multistate_lawsuits_against_the_federal_government_during_the_Trump_administration,_2025

>>>>>>>
DOGE lawsuits

https://news.google.com/search?q=DOGE%20lawsuits&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
These-trump-cabinet-and-staff-picks-had-a-hand-in-anti-voting-litigation

https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/these-trump-cabinet-and-staff-picks-had-a-hand-in-anti-voting-litigation/

>>>>>>>
Convicted felon President Trump’s White House rogues gallery who are waging a war against Americans.

See list below…

JD Vance - Vice President
1858 William Howard Taft RD
Cincinnati, OH 45206

James David Vance (born James Donald Bowman;[a] August 2, 1984) is an American politician, author, attorney, and Marine Corps veteran serving since 2025 as the 50th vice president of the United States. A member of the Republican Party, he represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate from 2023 to 2025. During his tenure as vice president, Vance has also served as the finance chair of the Republican National Committee.

https://www.kybar.org/members/?id=32552009

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202109049466603639

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=JD+Vance

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JD_Vance

https://news.google.com/search?q=JD%20Vance&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Marco Rubio - Secretary of State

Marco Antonio Rubio (/ˈruːbioʊ/; born May 27, 1971) is an American politician, attorney, and diplomat serving since 2025 as the 72nd United States secretary of state. A member of the Republican Party, he represented Florida in the United States Senate from 2011 to 2025, and was a candidate during the 2016 Republican Party primary elections for president of the United States. During his tenure as secretary of state, he has also served as the acting administrator of USAID and acting archivist of the United States.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marco_Rubio

https://news.google.com/search?q=Marco%20Rubio&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Kristi Noem - Secretary of Homeland Security
7816 Rose Garden LN
Springfield, VA 22153

Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem[1] (/noʊm/ NOHM;[2] née Arnold; born November 30, 1971) is an American politician serving since 2025 as the 8th United States secretary of homeland security. A member of the Republican Party, she served from 2019 to 2025 as the 33rd governor of South Dakota and from 2011 to 2019 represented South Dakota's at-large congressional district in the U.S. House.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202501319752933797

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=kristi+Noem

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristi_Noem

https://news.google.com/search?q=Kristi%20Noem&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://projects.propublica.org/527-explorer/expenditures/49734619

https://www.theamericanresolve.com/

>>>>>>>
Karoline Leavitt - White House Press Secretary
137 Winnacunnet Rd
Hampton, NH 03842-2125

Karoline Claire Leavitt (/lɛvɪt/ LEV-it; born August 24, 1997) is an American spokesperson who has served as the White House press secretary since 2025. She was the Republican candidate in the United States House of Representatives election for New Hampshire's first congressional district in 2022.

https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/karoline-leavitt

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202309199597095343

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Karoline+Leavitt

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karoline_Leavitt

https://news.google.com/search?q=Karoline%20Leavitt&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Scott Bessent - Secretary of the Treasury
100 Church St.
Charleston SC 29401

Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent (/ˈbɛsənt/ BESS-ənt; born August 21, 1962) is an American government official, investor, and hedge fund manager serving as the 79th United States secretary of the treasury since 2025. Before his government service, he was a partner at Soros Fund Management and the founder of Key Square Group, a global macro investment firm.

https://www.usa-people-search.com/scott-kh-bessent/UgDNxQzM5QjN4MTOyADOwADMy0yR

Scott Kh Bessent, Age 62. Current Address: 100 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-2504. Current Phone Number: (305) 865-0923 - Landline

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202501179740202832

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Scott+Bessent

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Bessent

https://news.google.com/search?q=Scott%20Bessent&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Pete Hegseth - Secretary of Defense (A drunken bafoon.)
4 Tolas Dr
Holmdel, NJ

Peter Brian Hegseth (born June 6, 1980) is an American author, former television presenter, and former Army National Guard officer who has served as the 29th United States secretary of defense since January 2025.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202207079517839415

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Pete+Hegseth

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pete_Hegseth

https://news.google.com/search?q=Pete%20Hegseth&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Pam Bondi - Attorney General
601 13th Street NW Suite 450N
Washington, DC 20005

Pamela Jo Bondi (/bɒndi/ BON-dee; born November 17, 1965) is an American attorney, lobbyist, and politician who has served as the 87th United States attorney general since 2025. A member of the Republican Party, she served as Florida attorney general from 2011 to 2019, the first woman elected to the office.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202007029244237636

Pamela Jo. Bondi

https://www.floridabar.org/directories/find-mbr/profile/?num=886440

601 13th St NW Ste 450N Washington, DC 20005-3816. Office: 202-800-5620. Cell: 202-800-5620. Fax: 202-800-5623. Email: pam [at] ballardpartners.com.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pam_Bondi

https://news.google.com/search?q=Pam%20Bondi&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://www.opensecrets.org/fara/results?foreign-principal=&location=&order=desc&page=1&query=Bondi&registrant=Ballard+Partners&sort=stamped

https://www.opensecrets.org/fara/results?foreign-principal=&location=&order=asc&page=9&query=Ballard+Partners&registrant=&sort=stamped

Letter_to_President_Trump_Regarding_Russell_Fincher

https://dgbf0g52sf9l0.cloudfront.net/Letter_to_President_Trump_Regarding_Russell_Fincher_c7f9c4b75f.pdf

https://www.view.publicpower.org/media/who-is-pam-bondi

>>>>>>>>
Doug Burgum - Secretary of the Interior

Douglas James Burgum (/bɜːrɡəm/ BURR-ghəm; born August 1, 1956) is an American businessman and politician who has served as the 55th United States secretary of the interior since February 1, 2025, under President Donald Trump. A member of the Republican Party, he previously served as the 33rd governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2024.

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Doug+Burgum

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Burgum

https://news.google.com/search?q=Doug%20Burgum&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Brooke L. Rollins - Secretary of Agriculture
2232 Winton Ter W
Fort Worth, Tx 76109

Brooke Leslie Rollins is an American attorney and politician who has served as the 33rd United States secretary of agriculture since 2025.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410209709868693

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Brooke+Rollins

https://campozark.com/venue/the-home-of-brooke-and-mark-rollins/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooke_Rollins

https://news.google.com/search?q=Brooke%20L.%20Rollins&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://americafirstpolicy.com/team/brookerollins

>>>>>>>
Howard W. Lutnick - Secretary of Commerce
499 Park Ave FL 3
New York, NY 10022

Howard William Lutnick (born July 14, 1961) is an American billionaire businessman who has served as the 41st United States secretary of commerce since February 2025.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202504159755356718

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Howard+Lutnick

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Lutnick

https://news.google.com/search?q=Howard%20W.%20Lutnick&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://www.cantorrelief.org/contact-us/

https://www.cantor.com/our-company/who-we-are/

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1094831/000000000024009536/filename1.pdf

https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/AC841CF0E3B5807A85258C1C00320D21/$FILE/Lutnick%2C%20Howard%20%20final278.pdf

>>>>>>>
Lori Michelle Chavez-DeRemer - Secretary of Labor

Lori Michelle Chavez-DeRemer (/ˈtʃɑːvɛz dəˈriːmər/; née Chávez; born April 7, 1968) is an American politician who serves as the 30th United States secretary of labor as of 2025. A member of the Republican Party, she served as the U.S. representative for Oregon's 5th congressional district from 2023 to 2025 and as the mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon, from 2011 to 2019.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lori_Chavez-DeRemer

https://news.google.com/search?q=Lori%20Michelle%20Chavez-DeRemer&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Secretary of Health and Human Services
1855 Corporal Kennedy St. Apt 1B
Bayside, NY 11360

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. (born January 17, 1954), also known by his initials RFK Jr., is an American politician, environmental lawyer, author, conspiracy theorist, and anti-vaccine activist[discuss] serving since February 2025 as the 26th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. A member of the Kennedy family, he is a son of senator and former U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201602040200061301

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Robert+F.+Kennedy+Jr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr.

https://news.google.com/search?q=Robert%20F.%20Kennedy%20Jr.&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Scott Turner - Secretary of HUD
5612 Fairfax Dr, Frisco TX 75034

https://www.bizapedia.com/tx/scott-turner-consulting-group-llc.html#google_vignette

https://www.searchpeoplefree.com/find/eric-scott-turner/21ItG8ohR3FW

Eric Scott Turner (born February 26, 1972) is an American businessman, politician, and former professional football player who is serving as the 19th United States secretary of housing and urban development since 2025.

Trump’s Pick to Lead Federal Housing Agency Has Opposed Efforts to Aid the Poor

https://www.propublica.org/article/scott-turner-hud-nominee-trump-public-housing-texas

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Turner_(politician)

https://news.google.com/search?q=Scott%20Turner&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Sean Duffy - Secretary of Transportation

Sean Patrick Duffy (born October 3, 1971) is an American politician, lawyer, and former reality television personality who has served as the 20th United States secretary of transportation since 2025. A member of the Republican Party, he served as the U.S. representative for Wisconsin's 7th congressional district from 2011 to 2019.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sean_Duffy

https://news.google.com/search?q=Sean%20Duffy&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Chris Wright - Secretary of Energy

Christopher Allen Wright (born January 15, 1965)[1][2] is an American government official, engineer, and businessman serving as the 17th United States secretary of energy since 2025. Before his appointment, he was the CEO of Liberty Energy, North America's second largest hydraulic fracturing company, and served on the boards of Oklo Inc., a nuclear technology company, and EMX Royalty Corp., a Canadian mineral rights and mining rights royalty payment company.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Wright

https://news.google.com/search?q=Chris%20Wright&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Lee Zeldin - Administrator of the EPA

Lee Michael Zeldin (born January 30, 1980) is an American attorney, politician, and officer in the United States Army Reserve who has been serving as the 17th administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since January 29, 2025. A member of the Republican Party, he represented New York's 1st congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 2015 to 2023. From 2011 to 2014, Zeldin served as a member of the New York State Senate from the 3rd Senate district.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_Zeldin

https://news.google.com/search?q=Lee%20Zeldin&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Doug Collins - Secretary of Veteran Affairs

Douglas Allen Collins (born August 16, 1966) is an American lawyer, politician, and Air Force veteran serving as the 12th United States secretary of veterans affairs since 2025. A member of the Republican Party, he previously served as the U.S. representative for Georgia's 9th congressional district from 2013 to 2021 and in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013, representing the 27th district, which includes portions of Hall County, Lumpkin County, and White County. Collins has served as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve since 2002,[1] and was promoted to colonel in 2023.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Collins_(politician)

https://news.google.com/topics/CAAqJAgKIh5DQkFTRUFvS0wyMHZNR3h4T1hKcmVoSUNaVzRvQUFQAQ?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Linda E. McMahon - Secretary of Education
14 Hurlingham Dr
Greenwich, CT 06831

Linda Marie McMahon (/məkˈmæn/ mək-MAN; née Edwards; born October 4, 1948) is an American politician, business executive, and former professional wrestling promoter. A member of the Republican Party, she has served as the 13th United States secretary of education since 2025[2][3] and previously served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202412059721076119

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linda_McMahon

https://news.google.com/search?q=Linda%20E.%20McMahon&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://voterrecords.com/voter/5338946/linda-mcmahon

https://corporate.findlaw.com/contracts/compensation/booking-contract-world-wrestling-federation-entertainment-in2.html

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1091907/000119312523002760/d447526dex996.htm

https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=linda+mcmahon

>>>>>>>
Russell Vought - Director of the Office of Management and Budget
3917 13th St. S
Arlington, VA 22204

Russell Thurlow Vought (IPA: /voʊt/ VOHT, born March 26, 1976) is an American government official and conservative political analyst who has been the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) since February 2025. He held the same position from July 2020 to January 2021

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201507319000519351

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Russell+Vought

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Vought

https://news.google.com/search?q=Russell%20Vought&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://accountable.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-03-18-Executive-Office-of-the-President_Russ-Vought.pdf

Alumni Sign Letter of Complaint After Vought Controversy

https://thewheatonrecord.com/2025/02/12/alumni-vought-controversy/

An Open Letter from Wheaton College Alumni on Project 2025 & Endorsing Russell Vought

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-SNnyD4xkhb9eL81yI_l6WNHuFT8FunywIWyJnWe5L4/edit?tab=t.0

Wheaton College in political, religious crosshairs over congratulating Trump appointee

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250225/news/wheaton-college-in-political-religious-crosshairs-over-congratulating-trump-appointee/

Wheaton College Clash Over Russell Vought Escalates
Kathryn Post Religion News Service February 19, 2025

https://www.realclearreligion.org/2025/02/19/wheaton_college_clash_over_russell_vought_escalates_1092458.html

Wheaton Tangled in Online Spat Over Trump Appointee

https://www.christianitytoday.com/2025/02/russell-vought-wheaton-college-x-omb-confirmation/

>>>>>>>
Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard (/ˈtʌlsi ˈɡæbərd/; born April 12, 1981) is an American politician and military officer serving since 2025 as the 8th director of national intelligence (DNI). She has held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve since 2021, and previously served as U.S. representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021. A former Democrat, she joined the Republican Party in 2024. Gabbard was the youngest state legislator in Hawaii from 2002 to 2004.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201901229143915516

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulsi_Gabbard

https://news.google.com/search?q=Tulsi%20Gabbard&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
John Ratcliffe - Director of the CIA

John Lee Ratcliffe (born October 20, 1965) is an American politician and attorney who has served as the ninth director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) since 2025. He previously served as the sixth director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 and served in the United States House of Representatives from 2015 to 2020.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Ratcliffe

https://news.google.com/search?q=John%20Ratcliffe&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Jamieson Greer - United States trade representative
12066 Wetherfield LN
Potomac, MD 20854

Jamieson Lee Greer (born 1979 or 1980)[1] is an American attorney and Air Force veteran who is serving as the 20th United States trade representative in the second Trump administration since 2025. A member of the Republican Party, he previously served in the first Trump administration as chief of staff to the United States trade representative from 2017 to 2020 and was a partner in international trade at King & Spalding.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410209709298713

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jamieson+Greer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jamieson_Greer

https://news.google.com/search?q=Jamieson%20Greer&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://www.officialusa.com/names/Jamieson-Greer/

https://www.homes.com/property/12066-wetherfield-ln-potomac-md/gjxrk1rny30rh/

https://ballotpedia.org/Jamieson_Greer

>>>>>>>
Kelly L. Loeffler — administrator of the Small Business Administration
3650 Tuxedo RD NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Kelly Lynn Loeffler (/ˈlɛflər/ LEF-lər; born November 27, 1970) is an American businesswoman and politician who has served as the 28th administrator of the Small Business Administration since February 20, 2025. A member of the Republican Party, she previously served as a United States senator from Georgia from 2020 to 2021.

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202504159755796175

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Kelly+Loeffler

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelly_Loeffler

https://news.google.com/search?q=Kelly%20L.%20Loeffler&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9060913/Value-GOP-Sen-Kelly-Loefflers-10-5m-mansion-mysteriously-plunged-60-6m-overnight.html

https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/S0GA00526/

>>>>>>>
Susie Wiles - White House Chief of Staff

Susan Wiles (née Summerall; born May 14, 1957) is an American government official and political consultant who has served as the 32nd White House chief of staff since 2025, and the first woman to do so. A member of the Republican Party, she was co-chair of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, having previously been CEO of Trump's leadership PAC Save America and co-chair of his 2016 campaign in Florida.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susie_Wiles

https://news.google.com/search?q=Susie%20Wiles&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

https://www.opensecrets.org/revolving-door/wiles-susie/summary?id=84170

https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/lobbyists/summary?id=Y0000053917L&year=2019

https://www.citizen.org/article/meet-susie-wiles-controversial-corporate-lobbying-clients/

https://www.warren.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/warren-raskin-blumenthal-lawmakers-push-white-house-chief-of-staff-susie-wiles-on-trump-administration-corruption

https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/letter_to_trump_administration_on_corruption.pdf

>>>>>>>
Elon Musk

https://news.google.com/search?q=Elon%20Musk&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

>>>>>>>
Leland C. Dudek - SSA Acting Commissioner

Leland Dudek is an American public servant who is serving as the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA). Prior to this, he worked for the Recovery Accountability and Transparency Board and in the SSA's anti-fraud office.

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Leland+Dudek

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leland_Dudek

https://news.google.com/search?q=Leland%20C.%20Dudek&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

See the damage below being done to our federal agencies by the rogues gallery of evil doers mentioned above.

Lynda Carson may be reached at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com

Agriculture Department: USDA is planning to dramatically slash its headquarters workforce through RIFs. Many of those who survive the RIFs will be given the option to either take a reassignment to one of three new hubs the department will stand up or separate from federal service. As the department cuts leases and functions across the country, regional staff will also be impacted, though some will have the opportunity to relocate to the new hubs. USDA is expected to offload one of its two Washington headquarters buildings. Some employees have been told to expect cuts down to fiscal 2019 levels—which would lead to the elimination of around 9,000 jobs—though RIFs would be offset but attrition and incentivized separations that have taken place under President Trump. 

Commerce Department: Commerce is seeking to cut its workforce by 20%, or nearly 10,000 employees, but plans to use attrition, incentives and other measures to get to that level without RIFs. 

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: CFPB issued RIFs for approximately 1,500 personnel, roughly 88% of its workforce on April 17, while announcing 50% cuts to its inspection operations of financial services companies. Employees were told they would be locked out by 6 p.m. on April 18 and would be separated from federal service by June 16, barring qualifications for other available positions. A federal judge on April 18 temporarily paused the RIFs at CFPB. 
  
Defense Department: Defense plans to issue RIFs in the coming weeks for 5% to 8% of its civilian workforce, or as many as 61,000 employees. It will fire 5,400 probationary employees as part of those cuts. 

Education Department: Education has laid off one-third of its workforce, or about 1,300 employees. The notices went out on March 11 and the department closed its offices on March 12 for the day. Education previously offered buyouts of up to $25,000 to most of its employees, who had until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. to accept the offer. About 300 employees accepted those and combined with other voluntary separations, Education's total workforce is set to be about half the size it was before Trump took office. 

Environmental Protection Agency: Staff in the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights and Regional Environmental Justice Divisions on April 21 were informed that a RIF will take effect on July 31. Formal notices will be sent out at least 30 days before then.  The RIFs began to take shape in March when Administrator Lee Zeldin moved to eliminate the environmental justice office and divisions as well as the Office of Inclusive Excellence. Prior to their shutterings, EPA said it had put about 170 employees in those offices on administrative leave.  Trump said during a February Cabinet meeting that he expected 65% of EPA's workforce, or nearly 11,000 employees, to be let go. A White House spokesperson subsequently told Politico Trump meant to say EPA would slash 65% of its "wasteful spending."

Federal Trade Commission: FTC dismissed around a dozen employees on Feb. 28, impacting its Bureau of Competition, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Office of Public Affairs and Office of Technology. 

General Service Administration: GSA has sent RIF notices to some employees in its Office of Human Resources Management and Office of Customer Experience and severe cuts are expected in the Public Building Service and elsewhere.

GSA has also eliminated 18F, and laid off virtually all employees there. 

On March 3, GSA began widespread RIFs focused on its Public Buildings Service, according to two employees briefed on the plans. The agency was expected to lay off 600 employees on Monday with more coming throughout the week. Nearly 40% of GSA's region nine, based in San Francisco and covering California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii, were let go, employees said.

On March 5, region 10 of GSA's Public Buildings Service, which services the northwest and Alaska, sent RIF notices to 165 of 178 employees, according a source familiar with the actions. 

Health and Human Services Department: HHS will eliminate 20,000 jobs from its workforce of 82,000, the department announced on March 27. It has sent RIF notices to 10,000 employees and will use attrition for the remaining 10,000. The Food and Drug Administration has shed 3,500 employees, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut about 2,400 employees and NIH has sent RIF notices to more than 1,200 workers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has laid off 300 staff. 

Eliminated offices included those tracking cancer rates among firefighters, providing veterinary care caring for lab animals, managing the nation's network of health centers that provide care to 31 million Americans, training new drug reviewers, collecting data on opioid on abuse and leading teams researching infectious diseases, among many others. 

The department's Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization laid off at least 25 people at HHS headquarters and different components such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on April 7. The cuts leave only executive director Shannon Jackson remaining in the office.

National Institutes of Health: NIH previously received a directive from the Department of Government Efficiency to cut its total staffing—including through RIFs and attriton—down to fiscal 2019 levels, which would mark a reduction of around 3,400 employees.

HHS will shutter six regional offices in its Office of General Counsel, bringing the agency from 10 OGC offices down to four. Those will be located in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Kansas City, Mo., and Denver. Impacted staff—about 200 of the 300 in the regional offices—will be laid off, according to two employees affected by the changes and informed of the department’s plans.

Those RIF notices are expected to go out within 60 days.  While HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy said the four offices would provide the same coverage they had previously, the employee had significant concerns about the impact the closures would have on vulnerable populations such as nursing home residents, children in Head Start and hospital patients. HHS’ regional attorneys provide advice and, when necessary, litigate cases on those matters and that work is now less likely to get done, the employee said. 

Homeland Security Department: DHS officials issued RIF notices to all employees in its Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, as well as its Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman and Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman on March 21. The roughly 150 people in the CRCL office have been placed on administrative leave, pending their terminations, as have the approximately 40 employees at CIS Ombudsman and more than 120 employees at OIDO. 

Housing and Urban Development Department: HUD has issued RIF notices to all employees in the Office of Field Policy and Management at the General Schedule-13 level and below, according to a memo obtained by Government Executive. The employees will be terminated May 18. HUD is expected to issue more widespread RIFs in the coming weeks, according to an employee briefed on the matter. 

Interior Department: DOI is planning sweeping reductions to its administrative and support function workforce and will consolidate related offices away from component agencies. Interior will fold areas such as IT, communications, finance, human resources and contracting into the central part of the department, rather than components such as the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service and others maintaining their own cadres of staff to provide those services. That will be followed by widespread and significant reductions in force to employees in those offices, leading in some cases to 50% cuts to the relevant workforces.  

Labor Department: Staff at DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs were notified on April 16 that employees in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and Pacific regions as well as the enforcement branch of the national office were put on administrative leave. The Southwest and Rocky Mountain region and national office's policy, operations and administrative branches were not affected. A February internal DOL memo obtained by Government Executive proposed reducing the agency's workforce by 90%, slashing the number of employees from nearly 500 to 50 and cutting the number of regional and field offices from 54 to four. 

NASA: NASA began sending RIF notices to employees on March 10. In an email to staff, acting Administrator Janet Petro told staff it was a "phased reduction in force," meaning more layoffs are expected in the coming days and weeks. She called the cuts "difficult adjustments" impacting "valued members of our team," but said the agency was viewing the changes as "an opportunity to reshape our workforce." NASA has so far laid off only around 20 employees by closing the Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy, the Office of the Chief Scientist and employees working on diversity issues. NASA's RIF and reorganization plan is still forthcoming, Petro said. 

Office of Personnel Management: OPM, which is spearheading the workforce reduction effort across government, has sent RIF notices to at least its Office of Procurement Operations and communications staff. Around 80 people were let go. In late February, OPM virtually eliminated its Human Capital Data Management and Modernization office. Several dozen employees received RIF notices and only 10 were spared. OPM has also laid off employees from its privacy and Freedom of Information Act office. OPM has also eliminated its Chief Technology Office. The agency also issued RIFs to the entirety of its Congressional, Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs office staff on April 16.

Social Security Administration: SSA has shuttered two offices—its Office of Transformation and Office of Civil Rights—though for now employees there are on administrative leave and have not yet received RIF notices. SSA acting Administrator Leland Dudek is planning to lay off 7,000 employees in total, according to three employees familiar with the plans. 
Treasury Department:

The Internal Revenue Service began issuing RIFs on April 4. It started with just one entity—the Office of Civil Rights and Compliance—but the cuts are expected to be felt on a widespread basis. The scope and timing of further cuts were not made clear, but the civil rights office saw 75% of its employees get laid off. The Trump administration is expected to slash as many as 20,000 jobs from IRS. 

Around April 8, the Bureau of Fiscal Service began notifying employees who service bonds for investors that they would be shuttering their offices and outsourcing that work. Hundreds of employees were part of the reductions and more significant cuts are expected shortly. 

U.S. Agency for International Development: The Trump administration in March sent RIF or termination notices to virtually every employee. They are scheduled to separate from the government in July. 

Veterans Affairs Department: VA is aiming to slash its workforce to fiscal 2019 levels, which would mark a reduction of more than 80,000 employees. RIFs are expected to begin this summer. Since 2019, VA has gone on a hiring spree to accommodate the millions of veterans newly eligible for care and benefits.
 
Small agencies set for elimination: Trump has signed an executive order to eliminate to the extent allowed by law seven small agencies. The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has sent RIF notices to virtually all of its staff, as has much of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The Institute of Museum and Library Services subsequently followed suit, as did the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Commerce Department is preparing for RIFs within its Minority Business Development Agency. Trump's order also called for the elimination of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$355.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code