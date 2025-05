The B61 family of nuclear bombs! The insane convicted felon President Trump has control of thousands of nuclear bombs at his disposal to backup his madness, and agenda!

ABC, Channel 7 station floods Bay Area sanctuary cities with anti-immigrant adsBy Lynda Carson - May 7, 2026Recently, the local ABC - Channel 7, TV broadcast station has been flooding the local Bay Area sanctuary city airwaves with anti-immigrant ads around the same time they air their local, and national news broadcasts with David Muir, that some are calling “racist.”The anti-immigrant advertisements flooding the airwaves with threatening messages to round up the migrants, lock them up, and deport them has been pissing off many of the local listeners and viewers in the Bay Area sanctuary cities.That’s right! ABC, and other stations are collaborating with the despicable fascist convicted felon Trump administration in spreading tyranny and fear on the broadcast airwaves throughout the Bay Area sanctuary cities on a daily basis.Stupid-ass racist Homeland Security ad airing in the Bay Area? Reportedly, in part the report states, “The ad started appearing on KNBR’s “Dirty Work” afternoon show but went unmentioned until co-host Adam Copeland returned from vacation. When he returned and heard the ad, he vented about it during the first hour of the March 12 show.“I’m pissed about that ad,” Copeland said, via SFGate. “Everybody should know that that stupid-ass racist Homeland Security ad that’s airing on KNBR has nothing to do with KNBR. It’s all from corporate. I’ve sent an email. We’re on top of it. If you’ve got stuff to say, call the ‘Whine Line.’ Email [program director Mike] Hohler. We’re on top of it. Nobody wants this on the air. This is an absolute load of B. Nobody wants any of this, dude.”Copeland also threatened to speak over the commercials and told producer Tim Webb to alert listeners when the ads were coming so they could turn their radios off or change the channel.“This is absolutely insane that we are airing these spots. Absolutely insane,” Copeland said. “I’m beside myself. The fact that we have to do these diversity and inclusion trainings here to work at KNBR and then they turn around and they take money from Homeland Security to air this crap, this is unbelievable. Unbelievable.“I’m sure I’m going to get talked to about this and I could give a damn. It’s racist and it’s overtly, over the top, unbelievable that we’ve got to deal with this.”The ads were mentioned on KNBR shows a few more times over the next few days. Advertise on ABC7 and abc7news.com?According to an ABC website link further below, to advertise on ABC7 and abc7news,com:Advertise on ABC7 and abc7news.comTuesday, August 8, 2023To find out about the outstanding sponsorship opportunities available on abc7news.com and ABC7/KGO-TV, please contact:Noel Forrester - noel.forrester [at] abc.com Director I Disney Advertising Local I West RegionABC7 KGO-TV | ABC7News.com900 Front St.San Francisco, CA 94111-1450(415) 954-7772 Noel played a crucial role in managing sales for KGO in San Francisco and KFSN in Fresno in 2013, and under his leadership, KFSN sales achieved their highest market share in its history. He is known for his exceptional relationship-building skills, which enable him to form critical partnerships with external and internal stakeholders, driving the business forward. Apart from his responsibilities as Director, Noel is also a vocal advocate of Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace. He was a member of the inaugural ABC Owned Television Stations belong Executive Team and started and led the local chapter of the belong team for KGO. After the company's reorganization, Noel formed the local chapter of belong for Disney Advertising and leads the conversation around DEI by engaging speakers and subject matter experts within and outside the organization to deepen and extend the conversations around belonging and inclusiveness in the workplace. Noel has many interests. He is an avid reader of politics, food, wine, and sports. He loves to travel and passionately follows his beloved sports teams, which include the Golden State Warriors, NY Jets, and NY Yankees. Noel attended Bronx High School of Science and Vanderbilt University and currently lives in San Francisco.Or:Disney Advertising:Disney Advertising is responsible for advertising sales and integrated marketing for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment and sports offerings through linear, digital, social, audio and ad-supported streaming businesses. This includes ABC, ABC News, Disney+, Disney Channels Worldwide, Disney Digital, ESPN Networks, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Hulu, and its eight ABC-owned local stations.GENERAL INFOADDRESSDisney Advertising 7 Hudson Square New York, NY 10013EMAILMexico View Point:Mexico bans Kristi Noem’s “foreign propaganda.”According to some additional reports, see links further below, Mexico bans Kristi Noem’s “foreign propaganda,” and Attorney Rob Bonta sounds the alarm about the horrific conditions in California’s immigration detention facilities.Reportedly https://www.independent.co.uk/news/marco-rubio-kristi-noem-embassies-europe-donald-trump-b2720862.html , “Embassies in at least 17 countries have put up posts featuring images of administration figures, including President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, warning those seeking visas that engaging in behavior deemed harmful by the government could get deported.”Deportations lack of due processPlus:Mexico Bans Kristi Noem’s ‘Foreign Propaganda’ ICE Barbie AdsKenneal PattersonTue, April 22, 2025, 10:24 AM PDTMexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday hit back at the Trump administration’s “discriminatory” mass deportation ads by banning all U.S. “propaganda” with anti-migrant sentiment.Her response came after the U.S. government broadcast a threatening video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Mexican national television.Kristi Noem's TV Ad Calling to 'Hunt' Down Migrants Faces BanPublished Apr 22, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDTPresident Claudia Sheinbaum labeled the ad "discriminatory" and promised to propose legislation to Congress that would ban the commercial at her daily news conference on Monday.Kristi Noem Turns Cruelty Into Content for Her DHS Deportation AdsClick below…Human rights groups rebuke Kristi Noem’s visit to El Salvador prison: ‘political theater’Homeland security chief went to infamous prison holding deported Venezuelans as White House targets immigrantsU.S citizens being deportedAttorney General Bonta Sounds the Alarm, Releases Fourth Immigration Detention Facilities ReportMonday, April 28, 2025Plus:The CIA’s Secret Detention ProgramDocuments Show Trump Officials Used Secret Terrorism Unit to Question Lawyers at the BorderDonald Trump’s Cruel and Unusual InnovationsDeporting illegal immigrants is lawful. Imprisoning them in El Salvador makes a mockery of the Eighth Amendment.By Conor FriedersdorfMEDIA REACTION REPORT - ALLEGED CIA SECRET PRISONS PRESIDENT BUSH AND HIS IRAQ POLICY - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2005Date:2005 November 30, 10:59 (Wednesday)(A) SUBJECTS COVERED IN TODAY'S REPORT:Alleged CIA Secret PrisonsB) SUMMARY OF COVERAGE:The allegations of CIA secret prisons in Europe, the Councilof Europe's request that Washington give explanations, as wellas Secretary Rice and Porter Gross's responses are prominentlyreported in Le Monde, Le Figaro and Liberation. (See Part C)(C) SUPPORTING TEXT/BLOCK QUOTES:Alleged CIA Secret Prisons"Brussels Threatens Nations that Might Harbor CIA Prisons."Jean-Pierre Stroobants in left-of-center Le Monde (11/30):"Franco Frattini, the EU Commissioner in charge of justice andsecurity issues said on Monday he asked the White House andthe State Department for explanations regarding the allegedexistence of CIA secret prisons in Europe. Frattini threatenedto take away from EU member states, which may have harboredsuch detention centers, the right to vote. The EuropeanCommission, which was very cautious at first, has changed thetone of its remarks. Since then justice departments in severalcountries have asked for investigations and confirmed the useof local airports as a stopover for CIA flights, possibly tiedto illegal detention and torture of presumed Islamicterrorists. The Council of Europe is investigating. Frattiniindicated that the Treaty of Nice requires that member statesrespect fundamental liberties and human rights. Article 7gives the Council the prerogative to deprive them of theirright to vote. According to the European administration,Washington is said to have asked for a delay in order toformally answer Brussels's requests. `There is unfortunatelyno assurance yet' that these prisons do not exist, saidFrattini, who indicated that he did not know when Washingtonwould respond to his request. Europe's attitude will depend onthe length of time Washington will take in answering, headded. If these prisons exist, Frattini said, `severesanctions' would be requested against those responsible. Thesubject is sure to come up next week when Secretary Ricetravels to Europe.""The Europeans Worried About CIA Secret Prisons"Jean Quatremer in left-of-center Liberation (11/30): "It isnot an explicit confirmation, but it is close. Asked about theexistence of these secret prisons, the CIA Director, PorterGross answered in a roundabout way that `the U.S. is at waragainst terrorism.' while Sean McCormack recognized thevalidity of Europe's questions. He also said the U.S. wouldanswer `in as honest a manner as possible.' Secretary Rice whois expected in Europe next week assured her German counterpartshe would answer the questions that the British EU Presidencywould be asking. The Europeans' attention to the issue hasbeen growing. and lately the EU has begun to take the storiesvery seriously. After having first underestimated the affair,the European authorities are now wondering whether somecapitals did not effectively push their collaboration withWashington a little too far. Franco Frattini has raised hisvoice and invoked article 7: but to implement it, proof isneeded that it was violated. Several political groups withinthe European Parliament are demanding the creation of aninquiry commission, even if the EU does not have thecompetency to investigate member nations. But this is not thecase of the Council of Europe.""CIA Secret Prisons: Washington Is Not Denying Them"Right-of-center Le Figaro (11/30): "Secretary Rice who isexpected in Europe next week will most probably have to giveexplanations about the secret activities of the CIA in Europe.The CIA's Porter Gross has neither confirmed nor denied theaccusations. although he adamantly denied that the U.S. makesuse of torture, while avoiding to define `torture.'"The Constitution, and the right to due process is under attack by the convicted felon Trump administration, and its collaborators.Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>