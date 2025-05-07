From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ABC, Channel 7 station floods Bay Area sanctuary cities with anti-immigrant ads
By Lynda Carson - May 7, 2026
Recently, the local ABC - Channel 7, TV broadcast station has been flooding the local Bay Area sanctuary city airwaves with anti-immigrant ads around the same time they air their local, and national news broadcasts with David Muir, that some are calling “racist.”
The anti-immigrant advertisements flooding the airwaves with threatening messages to round up the migrants, lock them up, and deport them has been pissing off many of the local listeners and viewers in the Bay Area sanctuary cities.
That’s right! ABC, and other stations are collaborating with the despicable fascist convicted felon Trump administration in spreading tyranny and fear on the broadcast airwaves throughout the Bay Area sanctuary cities on a daily basis.
Stupid-ass racist Homeland Security ad airing in the Bay Area?
Reportedly, in part the report states, “The ad started appearing on KNBR’s “Dirty Work” afternoon show but went unmentioned until co-host Adam Copeland returned from vacation. When he returned and heard the ad, he vented about it during the first hour of the March 12 show.
“I’m pissed about that ad,” Copeland said, via SFGate. “Everybody should know that that stupid-ass racist Homeland Security ad that’s airing on KNBR has nothing to do with KNBR. It’s all from corporate. I’ve sent an email. We’re on top of it. If you’ve got stuff to say, call the ‘Whine Line.’ Email [program director Mike] Hohler. We’re on top of it. Nobody wants this on the air. This is an absolute load of B. Nobody wants any of this, dude.”
Copeland also threatened to speak over the commercials and told producer Tim Webb to alert listeners when the ads were coming so they could turn their radios off or change the channel.
“This is absolutely insane that we are airing these spots. Absolutely insane,” Copeland said. “I’m beside myself. The fact that we have to do these diversity and inclusion trainings here to work at KNBR and then they turn around and they take money from Homeland Security to air this crap, this is unbelievable. Unbelievable.
“I’m sure I’m going to get talked to about this and I could give a damn. It’s racist and it’s overtly, over the top, unbelievable that we’ve got to deal with this.”
The ads were mentioned on KNBR shows a few more times over the next few days. Listeners also started voicing their complaints to the station directly and via social media.”
Advertise on ABC7 and abc7news.com?
According to an ABC website link further below, to advertise on ABC7 and abc7news,com:
Advertise on ABC7 and abc7news.com
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
To find out about the outstanding sponsorship opportunities available on abc7news.com and ABC7/KGO-TV, please contact:
Noel Forrester - noel.forrester [at] abc.com
Director I Disney Advertising Local I West Region
ABC7 KGO-TV | ABC7News.com
900 Front St.
San Francisco, CA 94111-1450
(415) 954-7772
https://abc7news.com/advertise-abc7-kgo-kgotv-abc-channel-7-san-francisco-jose-oakland-bay-area-news/25315/
According to Linked In:
About — As Director of Disney Advertising, Western Region, Noel Forrester is responsible for leading a team of sellers to drive revenue for all Disney properties and platforms. He has a wealth of experience in the industry, having started his career at KGO-TV in San Francisco as a temporary employee and worked his way up through every position in Sales. Noel played a crucial role in managing sales for KGO in San Francisco and KFSN in Fresno in 2013, and under his leadership, KFSN sales achieved their highest market share in its history. He is known for his exceptional relationship-building skills, which enable him to form critical partnerships with external and internal stakeholders, driving the business forward. Apart from his responsibilities as Director, Noel is also a vocal advocate of Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace. He was a member of the inaugural ABC Owned Television Stations belong Executive Team and started and led the local chapter of the belong team for KGO. After the company's reorganization, Noel formed the local chapter of belong for Disney Advertising and leads the conversation around DEI by engaging speakers and subject matter experts within and outside the organization to deepen and extend the conversations around belonging and inclusiveness in the workplace. Noel has many interests. He is an avid reader of politics, food, wine, and sports. He loves to travel and passionately follows his beloved sports teams, which include the Golden State Warriors, NY Jets, and NY Yankees. Noel attended Bronx High School of Science and Vanderbilt University and currently lives in San Francisco.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/noel-forrester-b05b1b4
Or:
￼
Disney Advertising:
Disney Advertising is responsible for advertising sales and integrated marketing for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment and sports offerings through linear, digital, social, audio and ad-supported streaming businesses. This includes ABC, ABC News, Disney+, Disney Channels Worldwide, Disney Digital, ESPN Networks, ESPN+, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, Hulu, and its eight ABC-owned local stations.
GENERAL INFO
ADDRESS
Disney Advertising 7 Hudson Square New York, NY 10013
Disney.Advertising [at] disney.com
https://www.disneyadvertising.com/our-brands/disney-local/
Mexico View Point:
Mexico bans Kristi Noem’s “foreign propaganda.”
According to some additional reports, see links further below, Mexico bans Kristi Noem’s “foreign propaganda,” and Attorney Rob Bonta sounds the alarm about the horrific conditions in California’s immigration detention facilities.
Reportedly https://www.independent.co.uk/news/marco-rubio-kristi-noem-embassies-europe-donald-trump-b2720862.html , “Embassies in at least 17 countries have put up posts featuring images of administration figures, including President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, warning those seeking visas that engaging in behavior deemed harmful by the government could get deported.”
Deportations lack of due process
https://news.google.com/search?q=deportations%20lack%20of%20due%20process&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Plus:
Mexico Bans Kristi Noem’s ‘Foreign Propaganda’ ICE Barbie Ads
Kenneal Patterson
Tue, April 22, 2025, 10:24 AM PDT
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday hit back at the Trump administration’s “discriminatory” mass deportation ads by banning all U.S. “propaganda” with anti-migrant sentiment.
Her response came after the U.S. government broadcast a threatening video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Mexican national television.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mexico-bans-kristi-noem-foreign-172411724.html
Kristi Noem's TV Ad Calling to 'Hunt' Down Migrants Faces Ban
Published Apr 22, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled the ad "discriminatory" and promised to propose legislation to Congress that would ban the commercial at her daily news conference on Monday.
https://www.newsweek.com/kristi-noem-tv-ad-hunt-migrants-ban-2062552
Kristi Noem Turns Cruelty Into Content for Her DHS Deportation Ads
Click below…
https://truthout.org/articles/kristi-noem-turns-cruelty-into-content-for-her-dhs-deportation-ads/
Human rights groups rebuke Kristi Noem’s visit to El Salvador prison: ‘political theater’
Homeland security chief went to infamous prison holding deported Venezuelans as White House targets immigrants
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/27/kristi-noem-el-salvador-prison-visit-trump-admin
U.S citizens being deported
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/children-who-are-u-s-citizens-deported-along-with-foreign-born-mothers-attorneys-say
Attorney General Bonta Sounds the Alarm, Releases Fourth Immigration Detention Facilities Report
Monday, April 28, 2025
https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-releases/attorney-general-bonta-sounds-alarm-releases-fourth-immigration-detention
Plus:
The CIA’s Secret Detention Program
https://www.hrw.org/reports/2007/us0207/3.htm
Documents Show Trump Officials Used Secret Terrorism Unit to Question Lawyers at the Border
https://www.propublica.org/article/documents-show-trump-officials-used-secret-terrorism-unit-to-question-lawyers-at-the-border
Donald Trump’s Cruel and Unusual Innovations
Deporting illegal immigrants is lawful. Imprisoning them in El Salvador makes a mockery of the Eighth Amendment.
By Conor Friedersdorf
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2025/05/trump-deportation-el-salvador-constitution/682683/
MEDIA REACTION REPORT - ALLEGED CIA SECRET PRISONS PRESIDENT BUSH AND HIS IRAQ POLICY - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2005
Date:
2005 November 30, 10:59 (Wednesday)
(A) SUBJECTS COVERED IN TODAY'S REPORT:
Alleged CIA Secret Prisons
B) SUMMARY OF COVERAGE:
The allegations of CIA secret prisons in Europe, the Council
of Europe's request that Washington give explanations, as well
as Secretary Rice and Porter Gross's responses are prominently
reported in Le Monde, Le Figaro and Liberation. (See Part C)
(C) SUPPORTING TEXT/BLOCK QUOTES:
Alleged CIA Secret Prisons
"Brussels Threatens Nations that Might Harbor CIA Prisons."
Jean-Pierre Stroobants in left-of-center Le Monde (11/30):
"Franco Frattini, the EU Commissioner in charge of justice and
security issues said on Monday he asked the White House and
the State Department for explanations regarding the alleged
existence of CIA secret prisons in Europe. Frattini threatened
to take away from EU member states, which may have harbored
such detention centers, the right to vote. The European
Commission, which was very cautious at first, has changed the
tone of its remarks. Since then justice departments in several
countries have asked for investigations and confirmed the use
of local airports as a stopover for CIA flights, possibly tied
to illegal detention and torture of presumed Islamic
terrorists. The Council of Europe is investigating. Frattini
indicated that the Treaty of Nice requires that member states
respect fundamental liberties and human rights. Article 7
gives the Council the prerogative to deprive them of their
right to vote. According to the European administration,
Washington is said to have asked for a delay in order to
formally answer Brussels's requests. `There is unfortunately
no assurance yet' that these prisons do not exist, said
Frattini, who indicated that he did not know when Washington
would respond to his request. Europe's attitude will depend on
the length of time Washington will take in answering, he
added. If these prisons exist, Frattini said, `severe
sanctions' would be requested against those responsible. The
subject is sure to come up next week when Secretary Rice
travels to Europe."
"The Europeans Worried About CIA Secret Prisons"
Jean Quatremer in left-of-center Liberation (11/30): "It is
not an explicit confirmation, but it is close. Asked about the
existence of these secret prisons, the CIA Director, Porter
Gross answered in a roundabout way that `the U.S. is at war
against terrorism.' while Sean McCormack recognized the
validity of Europe's questions. He also said the U.S. would
answer `in as honest a manner as possible.' Secretary Rice who
is expected in Europe next week assured her German counterpart
she would answer the questions that the British EU Presidency
would be asking. The Europeans' attention to the issue has
been growing. and lately the EU has begun to take the stories
very seriously. After having first underestimated the affair,
the European authorities are now wondering whether some
capitals did not effectively push their collaboration with
Washington a little too far. Franco Frattini has raised his
voice and invoked article 7: but to implement it, proof is
needed that it was violated. Several political groups within
the European Parliament are demanding the creation of an
inquiry commission, even if the EU does not have the
competency to investigate member nations. But this is not the
case of the Council of Europe."
"CIA Secret Prisons: Washington Is Not Denying Them"
Right-of-center Le Figaro (11/30): "Secretary Rice who is
expected in Europe next week will most probably have to give
explanations about the secret activities of the CIA in Europe.
The CIA's Porter Gross has neither confirmed nor denied the
accusations. although he adamantly denied that the U.S. makes
use of torture, while avoiding to define `torture.'"
The Constitution, and the right to due process is under attack by the convicted felon Trump administration, and its collaborators.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
