Burglary At The Watergate Hotel Led To Nixon's Downfall!

The fall of Richard M. Nixon a.k.a. Tricky DickThe fall of Richard M. Nixon may be a reminder of what is in store for the convicted felon President Donald J. TrumpBy Lynda Carson - May 6, 2025Many ears ago I resided in Wheaton, Illinois. Wheaton was also the same small town at the time where famed reporter Bob Woodward used to reside in the home owned by his father Judge Alfred Woodward, along with his sister named Wendy Woodward, near Northside Park.Later, Bob Woodward got a job as a reporter working for the Washington Post, and left Wheaton behind in the dust.I used to know Wendy Woodward years ago. I have been to a few parties of Wendy Woodward many years ago in the 70s while she still lived with her dad Alfred the judge near Northside Park, while her brother reporter Bob Woodward was in hot pursuit of Richard Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick. Bob Woodward also went to Central High School in Wheaton, which was the same high school that John and Jim Belushi went to. Those were some interesting times…As it turned out, Wendy Woodward married my old friend and neighbor in Wheaton, Ken Heiden (nicknamed Scratch), who was the brother of Eugene Heiden a close friend of mine before he passed away. Eugene used to tell me some stories about hanging out with Bob Woodward, his brother Ken and Wendy Woodward, cruising around in a limo in Washington D.C. at times, after the Watergate scandal led to the fall of Richard M. Nixon.The Fall Of Richard M. Nixon:Reportedly around 51 years ago, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Nixon%27s_resignation_speech#: , “Richard Nixon's resignation speech was a national television address delivered from the Oval Office by U.S. president Richard Nixon the evening of August 8, 1974, during which Nixon announced his intention to resign the presidency the following day, August 9, 1974, due to the Watergate scandal.Nixon's resignation was the culmination of what he referred to in his speech as the "long and difficult period of Watergate", a 1970s federal political scandal stemming from the break-in of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at the Watergate Office Building by five men during the 1972 presidential election and the Nixon administration's subsequent attempts to cover up its involvement in the crime. Nixon ultimately lost much of his popular and political support as a result of Watergate. At the time of his resignation the next day, Nixon faced almost certain impeachment and removal from office.According to his address, Nixon said he was resigning because "I have concluded that because of the Watergate matter I might not have the support of the Congress that I would consider necessary to back the very difficult decisions and carry out the duties of this office in the way the interests of the nation would require." Nixon also stated his hope that, by resigning, "I will have hastened the start of that process of healing which is so desperately needed in America." Nixon acknowledged that some of his judgments "were wrong," and he expressed contrition, saying: "I deeply regret any injuries that may have been done in the course of the events that led to this decision." He made no explicit mention, however, of the articles of impeachment pending against him.The following morning, August 9, Nixon submitted a signed letter of resignation to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, becoming the only U.S. president to resign from office. Vice President Gerald Ford succeeded to the presidency upon Nixon's resignation.”More about the fall of Richard M. Nixon, a.k.a. Tricky Dick may be found below…Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>MEDIA REACTION TO LATEST WATERGATE DEVELOPMENTSDate:1974 August 7, 15:08 (Wednesday)1. PARTY AND GOH DAILIES NEPSZABADSAG AND MAGYAR HIRLAPREPORTED LATEST WATERGATE DEVELOPMENTS TODAY IN SHORT,FACTUAL ARTICLES ONLY ON INSIDE PAGES AND NOT EMPHASIZED.2. HUNGARIAN RADIO NEWS LED WITH WATERGATE TODAY WITHFAIRLY OBJECTIVE WRAP-UP OF LATEST DEVELOPMENTS. LASTNIGHT TV NEWS CARRIED NUMBER OF DETAILS ON LATEST EVENTS,INCLUDING PRESIDENT'S STATEMENT OF AUGUST 5.3. LIMITED CIRCULATION ECONOMIC DAILY VILAGGAZDASAG,MAIN HEADLINE ON FRONT PAGE, BASED ON RISE IN NY STOCKMARKET PRICES, WAS "STOCK MARKET VOTES AGAINST NIXON."4. ENGLISH AND GERMAN LANGUAGE DAILY NEWS FRONTPAGEDSUBJECT WITH ENTIRELY DIFFERENT EMPHASIS IN DIFFERENTLANGUAGE VERSIONS. ENGLISH ARTICLE SAID PRESIDENT HADADMITTED WATERGATE INVOLVEMENT; GERMAN VERSION HIGHLIGHTEDPRESIDENT'S REITERATION HE WOULD NOT RESIGN.PAGE 025. DUE TO STRIKINGLY DIFFERENT COVERAGE OF WATERGATE, ITAPPARENT THAT GOH POLICY LINE HAS NOT BEEN DECIDED UPONOR IMPOSED ON REPORTING THE CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS. MEDIACOVERAGE HAS GENERALLY BEEN OBJECTIVE, WITH BULK OFMATERIAL TAKEN FROM U.S. NEWS AGENCIES.PEDERSEN>>>>>>>>>>>>>>MEDIA REACTION - PRESIDENT'S STATEMENTDate:1974 August 7, 08:32 (Wednesday)1. HONG KONG PAPERS AUGUST 7 GAVE PROMINENT AND EXTENSIVECOVERAGE TO PRESIDENT NIXON'S AUGUST 5 STATEMENT AND THESUBSEQUENT CABINET MEETING. SEVERAL PUBLISHED EDITORIAL COMMENT.2. BOTH ENGLISH-LANGUAGE MORNING DAILIES ACCORDED FRONTPAGEHEADLINE PLAY TO THE CABINET MEETING AT WHICH PRESIDENT NIXONANNOUNCED HE WOULD NOT RESIGN. BOTH ALSO CARRIED NYTS ARTICLEFILED BY LESLEY OELSNER FROM WASHINGTON.3. THE LEFTWING PRESS ORIGINATED NO COMMENT. THE SEMI-OFFICIALWEN WEI PO RAN TWO REUTERS ITEMS ON LOWER SECOND PAGE, ONEABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S STATEMENT AND ITS REPERCUSSIONS AND THEOTHER ABOUT THE CABINET MEETING. TA KUNG PAO ASSIGNED A FAIRLYPROMINENT FRONT PAGE POSITION TO REPORTS OF THE CABINET MEETING,MOUNTING PRESSURE FOR THE PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, ALLEGEDPREPARATIONS FOR A RESIGNATION SPEECH, AND CARRIED EXCERPTS FROMNEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST EDITORIALS SAYING NIXON'S FATE ISSEALED AND HE IS AT THE ROAD'S END. THE TWO LESSER PRO-PRCDAILIES FEATURED THE NEWS AS TOP INTERNATIONAL ITEM.4. MOST RIGHTWING DAILIES GAVE THE NEWS EXTENSIVE FRONTPAGEPAGE 02COVERAGE. KUNG SHEUNG DAILY NEWS AND SING TAO JIH PAOHEADLINES EMPHASIZED NIXON WILL NOT RESIGN. THE LATTER ALSORUNS A COMPARISON OF VARIOUS WATERGATE STATEMENTS MADE BYTHE PRESIDENT SINCE MAY 1973, POINTING TO DISCREPANCIES. THECONSERVATIVE WAH KIU YAT PO PLAYED UP TASS TREATMENT OF THEDEVELOPMENT. THE KMT-RUN HONG KONG TIMES CARRIED THE NEWSON A FRONTPAGE TOPPED BY A LOCAL NEWS ITEM.5. TREATMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT CHINESE-LANGUAGE PAPERS WASSIMILAR TO THAT BY THE RIGHTWING PRESS.FOLLOWING ARE PERTINENT EDITORIAL COMMENTS:6. THE ENGLISH SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST IN A LEAD EDITORIALON MR. NIXON'S "LATEST GAMBIT" SAID: QUOTE7. AS STAR OF THAT LONG-RUNNING MELODRAMA, THE WATERGATECAPER, RICHARD MILHOUS NIXON CONTINUES TO TURN IN AN AMAZINGPERFORMANCE.8. AFTER NEARLY TWO YEARS, DURING WHICH EACH TWIST AND TURN OFA TORTUOUS PLOT REVEALED NEW FACETS OF POLITICAL SKULDUGGERY INWASHINGTON UNDER THE NIXON ADMINISTRATION, IT SEEMED THERECOULD BE NO SURPRISES LEFT.9. NOW, MR. NIXON'S CONFESSION ON MONDAY THAT HE DIDN'T QUITETELL THE TRUTH -- NOT EVEN TO HIS DEFENDING LAWYERS -- THROWSTHE PENDING DEBATE ON IMPEACHMENT INTO THE MELTING POT.10. IT IS NOT SO MUCH THE FEECT HIS LATEST STATEMENT WILL HAVEON HIS ENEMIES THAT MATTERS (THEY, AFTER ALL, HAVE MADE UP THEIRMINDS AND WILL SE THIS NEW ADMISSION ONLY AS PROOF OF THEIRCONVICTIONS), BUT WHAT WILL IT DO TO HIS FRIENDS?11. MANY HAVE LOYALLY STOOOD BY HIM IN THE BELIEF THAT WHEN HEMADE HIS PREVIOUS DECLARATIONS OF INNOCENCE HE WAS NOT ONLYTELLING THE TRUTH, BUT TELLING THE WHOE TRUTH.12. NOW, IN MR. NIXON'S OWN WORDS, HE SAYS THERE IS EVIDENCETO SHOW THAT SOME STATEMENTS RECORDED ON TAPES ARE "AT VARIANCEWITH CERTAIN OF MY PREVIOUS STATEMENTS."...PAGE 0313. MR. NIXON BELIEVES THAT THE WHOLE PICTURE, "THE EVIDENCE...IN ITS ENTIRETY," WILL DISCLOSE NO GROUNDS FOR IMPEACHMENT.14. THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL HAVE TO VOTE ON THEQUESTION WITH THE MATERIAL THAT IT HAS IN ITS POSSESSION. THESENATE, IF MR. NIXON IS BELIEVED, WILL HAVE THE BENEFIT OF ALL THEEVIDENCE.15. THIS PUTS THE ONUS SQUARELY ON THE SENATE AND IT WILL BEHERE, RATHER THAN IN THE HOUSE, THAT THE MOST CRUCIAL PART OFWATERGATE DRAMA WILL BE ENACTED. UNQUOTE16. SURPRISINGLY, THE USUALLY CAUSTIC ENGLISH HONGKONG STANDARDMADE NO EDITORIAL COMMENT.17. THE CONSERVATIVE WAH KIU YAT PO COMMENTED: QUOTE18. ...NIXON'S...STATEMENT TELLS THE FOLLOWING POINTS: (1) NIXONLIED AND MADE FALSE SWORN STATEMENTS. (2) NIXON WAS CLEARLYAWARE OF THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE WATERGATE AFFAIR. (3) NIXON DIDNOT FRANKLY STUDY POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS WITH THE REPUBLICAN PARTYOR WHITE HOUSE AIDES. (4) NIXON DOES NOT HAVE THE COURAGE TOASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE WATERGATE AFFAIR.19. EVEN IF NIXON SHOULD WIN THE STRUGGLE IN THE SENATE ANDESCAPE IMPEACHMENT OR REMOVAL FROM OFFICE, IT WOULD BE PITIFULAS WELL AS MEANINGLESS FOR HIM TO STAY ON AS PRESIDENT. ACTUALLY,NIXON FAILED ON THE VERY DAY THE WATERGATE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE.UNQUOTE20. THE KMT-RUN HONG KONG TIMES SAID: QUOTE21. ...HAD NIXON FRANKLY ADMITTED HIS MISTAKE AS SOON AS THECASE WAS BROUGHT TO THE OPEN...AND HANDLED IT ACCORDING TOPROPER PROCEDURE, HE MIGHT HAVE WON THE UNDERSTANDING OF THEAMERICAN PEOPLE... BUT THE GRADUAL UNFOLDING OF THE TRUTH HASSHOWN HIM AS THE TELLER OF MANY UNTRUTHS AT VARIANCE WITH EACHOTHER. NOW HE HAS LOST NOT ONLY ALL HIS CREDIBILITY BUT ALSO THEPEOPLE'S TRUST IN HIM... UNQUOTE22. THE INDEPENDENT MING PO SAID: QUOTEPAGE 0423. ...THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT NIXON COMMITTED A GRAVE ERROR.WE FEEL THAT HIS ATTEMPT TO COVER UP THE SCANDAL WAS AFTER ALLQUITE HUMAN ALTHOUGH IT WAS VIOLATION OF THE LAW. IF YOU AND IWERE IN THE SAME POSITION, MOST LIKELY WE TOO WOULD TRY TO REDUCETHE MOUNTAIN INTO A MOLEHILL AND AVOID SENSATIONALIZATION. BUTSINCE THE MATTER HAD BECOME A BIG ISSUE, THE BEST WAY WOULDBE TO CONFESS HIS OWN MISTAKES, TELL THE TRUTH IN MAY LAST YEAR,APOLOGIZE TO THE NATION AND ASK FOR FORGIVENESS...24. NIXON'S ADMISSION MADE ONLY NOW HAS COME TOO LATE. EVENIF THE SENATE DOES NOT VOTE TO IMPEACH HIM, HE HAS LOST THE PUBLIC'SCONFIDENCE AND CANNOT GO ON BEING THE PRESIDENT. UNQUOTE25. THE INDEPENDENT SING PAO DAILY NEWS SAW THE NIXON CABINETAS FACED BY A DIFFICULT DECISION OF WHETHER THE PRESIDENT SHOULDREISNG. THE PAPER REMAKRED. QUOTE26. IF HE DOES NOT RESIGN, WITH HIS SUPPORTERS ALL DESERTING HIM...HE HAS LITTLE CHANCE OF SURVIVING THE LAST ROUND IN THE SENATE.27. RESIGNATION, ON THE OTHER HAND, WOULD NOT ONLY MEAN PERSONALDEFEAT TO HIM BUT ALSO AFFECT THE FUTURE POSITION OF THE AMERICANPRESIDENCY, AS CONGRESS WOULD BE ABLE TO REMOVE THE PRESIDENTAT WILL. UNQUOTEIZENBERG>>>>>>>>>>>>>>JAPANESE PRESS REACTION TO PRESIDENT'S AUGUST 5 WATERGATE STATEMENTDate:1974 August 7, 09:17 (Wednesday)SUMMARY: JAPANESE PRESS HAS GIVEN EXTENSIVE, BUT STRAIGHT-FORWARD COVERAGE TO PRESIDENT'S AUGUST 5 STATEMENT REWATERGATE COVERUP. SO FAR THERE HAS BEEN ALMOST NO EDITORIALCOMMENT, AND RENEWED SPECULATION ON IMPLICATIONS FOR JAPAN VISITHAVE BEEN MINIMAL. BASIC PRESS POSTURE HAS BEEN ONE OF WATCHFULWAITING AS EVENTS UNFOLD IN WASHINGTON. END SUMMARY.1. JAPANESE NEWSPAPERS HAVE FRONT-PAGED PRESIDENTNIXON'S MONDAY ANNOUNCEMENT THAT HE HAD EARLY KNOWLEDGE OFWATERGATE COVERUP EFFORT. COVERAGE IN AFTERNOON PAPERSAUGUST 6 AND MORNING EDITIONS AUGUST 7, WHILE SUBSTANTIAL, WASNOT NEARLY SO EXTENSIVE, HOWEVER, AS THAT OF JUDICIARY COMMITTEEVOTE ON FIRST IMPEACHMENT ARTICLE. REPORTING HASBEEN STRAIGHT AND ESSENTIALLY SAME AS THAT BY MAJORWIRE SERVICES, HIGHLIGHTING PRESIDENT'S STATEMENT,PAGE 02REACTIONS BY CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS AND EDITORIAL RESPONSESBY AMERICAN PAPERS.2. SO FAR, ONLY ASAHI SIMBUN HAS OFFERED EDITORIALCOMMENT, ALTHOUGH OTHER MAJOR DAILIES SEEM LIKELY TO FOLLOWSUIT IN NEXT DAY OR TWO. THRUST OF EDITORIAL WAS THATPRESIDENT'S STATEMENT, BECAUSE IT HAD COME SO LATE, WOULDONLY WORK TO HIS POLITICAL DISADVANTAGE. EDITORIAL CONCLUDEDWITH SHOPWORN PHRASE THAT THIS WAS DIFFICULT TIME FORAMERICAN PEOPLE.3. DESPITE PREOCCUPATION OF JAPANESE PRESS CORPS INRECENT MONTHS WITH QUESTION OF PRESIDENTIAL VISIT TO JAPAN,LATEST NEWS OUT OF WASHINGTON HAS NOT TOUCHED OFF NEW ROUNDOF SPECULATION ON THAT SUBJECT. HOWEVER, AUGUST 7 TOKYOSHIMBUN ARTICLE ON FOREIGN MINISTER KIMURA'S PLANNED VISITTO U.S. IN SEPTEMBER DID SAY VIEW IS WIDELY HELD IN"GOVERNMENT CIRCLES" THAT IMPEACHMENT-RELATED DEVELOPMENTSWILL MAKE IT EXTREMELY DIFFICULT FOR PRESIDENT TO COME TO JAPAN.ARTICLE FURTHER SAYS THAT IF SUBJECT IS NOT RAISED INKIMURA'S SEPTEMBER TALKS WITH PRESIDENT OR SECRETARY KISSINGER,PRESIDENTIAL TRIP TO JAPAN THIS YEAR IS "CERTAIN TO BESHELVED."4. AS NOTED IN REFTEL, JAPANESE PRESS HANDLING OFIMPEACHMENT QUESTION IN RECENT WEEKS HAS BEEN GENERALLYEVEN-HANDED AND DETACHED. (SAME IS TRUE OF RADIO ANDTELEVISION.) SOME COMMENTATORS HAVE SUGGESTED JAPANESEPOLITICAL LEADERS SHOULD DRAW LESSON FROM EVENTS INWASHINGTON - IN ESSENCE THAT LEGISLATURE SHOULD MOVE TOCHECK WHAT THEY PERCEIVE TO BE EXCESSES ON PART OFEXECUTIVE, THEREBY INVIGORATING DEMOCRATIC PROCESS. ATSAME TIME, NEITHER HAVE THEY OFFERED GRATUITOUS ADVICE TOU.S. AS TO HOW IT SHOULD RESOLVE ITS PROBLEMS NOR HAVE THEYTAKEN ADVANTAGE OF SITUATION TO CRITICIZE UNITED STATES.OVERALL, BASIC POSTURE OF MEDIA (AND POLITICAL LEADERS AS WELL)IS ONE OF WATCHFUL WAITING AS EVENTS UNFOLD IN CONGRESS.HODGSON>>>>>>>>>>>>>>MEDIA REACTION: WATERGATEDate:1974 August 8, 14:30 (Thursday)FOLLOWING EDITORIAL APPEARED IN INDEPENDENT TRINIDAD EXPRESSAUGUST 8. BLOCK QUOTES FOLLOW:1. THERE WAS TALK IN THE AIR FROM WASHINGTON LAST NIGHT THATPRESIDENT NIXON WAS ON THE VERGE OF RESIGNATION--DESPITE HISCONSTANT REJECTION OF SUCH A COURSE.2. WHETHER THE PRESIDENT LEAVES OFFICE VOLUNTARILY, OR HAS TODO SO BECAUSE HE IS IMPEACHED BY THE SENATE, THE END RESULT WILLHAVE BEEN THE SAME--AN EXTRAORDINARY MANIFESTATION OF THEDEMOCRATIC PROCESSES AND STRENGTHS OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY, ASOCIETY WHICH CONTAINS THE SORT OF CHECKS AND BALANCES THAT CANRESULT IN ITS OWN CHIEF OF STATE BEING REMOVED FROM OFFICE ONTHE BASIS OF THE PRESSURE OF POPULAR OPINION AND JUDICIAL INITIATIVE.3. THERE ARE MANY WHO WILL WONDER WETHER THE WOLE SORDIDEXPOSE HAS BEEN WORTH THE HUMILIATION UPON THE OFFICE OFPRESIDENT, WHICH IN THE UNITED STATES COMBINES BOTH THE POLITICALAND "MONARCHICAL" FUNCTIONS.4. ANALYSTS HAVE ASKED WHETHER AMERICA'S ENEMIES MIGHTNOT INTERPRET THE SHAME HEAPED UPON MR. NIXON'S HEAD AS ASIGN THAT HIS AUTHORITY TO GOVERN HAS BEEN SEVERELY REDUCEDAND SEIZE THIS CHANCE TO MAKE MISCHIEF IN A WAY THAT WILLEMBARRASS THE WEST.PAGE 025. STILL OTHERS HAVE POSED THE QUESTION WHETHER THE ORGY OFSELF ABASEMENT DEMANDED OF NIXON AND HIS WHITE HOUSE COLLEAGUESWILL NOT SUCCEED IN SOURING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE'S RESPECT FORPOLITICAL LEADERSHIP FOR A LONG TIME TO COME.6. THESE QUESTIONS ARE ALL VALID AND DESERVE SERIOUS CONSI-DERATION BUT, IN THE FINAL ANALYSIS, THEY ARE OVERSHADOWED BYTHE PRINCIPLE THAT HAS BEEN INVOKED IN THE WATERGATE AFFAIR FROMTHE START. THIS IS THAT A PRESIDENT, AND HIS POLITICAL CABINET,MUST NOT USE THEIR POSITIONS OF POWER AND INFLUENCE TO SUBVERTTHE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS AND TO ENGAGE IN ACTIVITIES OF AQUESTIONABLE MORAL AND CRIMINAL NATURE.7. THE VIRTUE OF THE AMERICAN SYSTEM IS THAT SUCH VIOLATIONSCOME TO LIGHT. THEY DO SO BECAUSE THERE IS AN ACTIVE POLITICALOPPOSITION, A CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS THAT IS HIGHLY RESPECTED, AJUDICIARY THAT REGARDS ITSELF AS HAVING A SPECIAL RESPONSIBILITYIN RELATION TO PRESIDENTIAL RECTITUDE AND A PRESS THAT HAS MOREFREEDOM TO PROBE THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD, BEINGUNINHIBITED BY SILLY LIBEL LAWS.8. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF LESSONS IN WATERGATE AND ITSAFTERMATH FROM WHICH WE IN TRINIDAD CAN LEARN. LET USFERVENTLY HOPE WE DO SO.MULLIGAN>>>>>>>>>>>>>>SOVIET MEDIA ON IMPEACHMENTDate:1974 August 8, 16:56 (Thursday)1. BOTH IZVESTIYA AUGUST 7 AND PRAVDA AUGUST 8 PRINTTWO TASS STORIES SIDE BY SIDE ON IMPEACHMENT QUESTION.FIRST REPORTS STAEMENTS BY SECRETARIES SIMON, DENT,AND KISSINGER AFTER EMERGENCY CABINET MEETING. SIMONQUOTES PRESIDENT AS SAYING HE HAD PERFORMED NO ACTION WHICHJUSTIFIED IMPEACHMENT. DENT EXPRESSED CABINET'S SUPPORTOF PRESIDENT. KISSINGER EMPHASIZES BIPARTISAN, NATIONAL-INTEREST BASIS OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY. SECOND STORYREPORTS AGREEMENT BY HOUSE LEADERSHIP TO HOLD IMPEACHMENTDEBATE FROM AUGUST 19 TO 23 OR 24 AND EXPLAINS NUMBEROF VOTES NEEDED IN HOUSE AND SENATE FOR IMPEACHMENT ANDCONVICTION. BOTH ARTICLES DEFINE IMPEACHMENT AS REMOVALFROM OFFICE (OTSTRANENIYE OT DOLZHNOSTI).PAGE 022. IZVESTIYA, IN ADDITION, CARRIES LONG ARTICLE BYCORRESPONDENT STURUA EXPLAINING IMPEACHMENT PROCESS,SUPPOSEDLY IN ANSWER TO QUESTION SENT IN BY A LADY FROMMINSK. STURUA QUOTES CONSTITUTION, REVIEWS CONGRESSIONALPROCEDURE AND HOSTORY, BUT DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRESIDENTNIXON'S CASE. HE DOES RAISE QUESTION OF WHETHERSENATE CONVICTION COULD BE APPEALED TO SUPREME COURT ANDANSWERS BY QUOTING ATTIRNEY GENERAL SAXBE (IN U.S.NEWS & WORLD REPORT INTERVIEW) AS SAYING NO, SINCE THISIS MATTER RESERVED EXCLUSIVELY FOR CONGRESS.3. ENGLISH TASS AUGUST 8 SUMMARIZES STATEMENTS BY SENATORSMANSFIELD AND SCOTT EXPRESSING SUPPORT FOR GOVERNMENT'SFOREIGN POLICY REGARDLESS OF THE IMPEACHMENT QUESTION.MANSFIELD IS QUOTED AS PLEDGING TO WORK FOR BIPARTISANSUPPORT FOR PRESENT FOREIGN POLICY, PARTICULARLY PURSUITOF DETENTE WITH THE SOVIET UNION.4. COMMENT. FAST BREAKING DEVELOPMENTS IN WASHINGTON HAVEFINALLY FORCED SOVIET PRESS TO REPORT MORE THAN ADMINISTRATIONSTATEMENTS. MEDIA HERE HAVE ALSO LAUNCHED EDUCATIONAL EFFORT,DEFINING IMPEACHMENT AND EXPLAINING TO READERS ROUGHLY HOWIT WORKS. SOVIET PUBLIC HAS NOT, HOWEVER, BEEN GIVEN ANYINDICATION OF WODESPREAD PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT TO RESIGN.SOVIET CONCERN WAS, HOWEVER, BETRAYED DURING CALLAUGUST 8 ON MFA USA DIVISION DEPUTY DIRECTORY MIKHAYLOV,WHO BROUGHT UP SOBJECT IN ORDER TO ASK IF PRESIDENT WASLIKELY TO RESIGN.STOESSEL>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Fri, 09 Aug 1974LETTER OF RESIGNATION BY PRESIDENT NIXONFri, 09 Aug 1974PRESIDENTIAL RESIGNATION AND PRESIDENTIAL SUCESSION>>>>>>>>>>>>>>STATEMENT BY CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY NIKAIDO RE PRESIDENTIAL RESIGNATIONDate:1974 August 9, 03:50 (Friday)1. FOLLOWING IS UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION OF STATEMENTBY CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY NIKAIDO ISSUED AUGUST 9 INRESPONSE TO PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION SPEECH:BEGIN TEXT2.WITH ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY OF PRESIDENT NIXON,EXPRESSING HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN, MR. GERALD R. FORDIS TO BECOME THIRTY-EIGHTH PRESIDENT OF UNITEDSTATES OF AMERICA.3. MR. FORD IS ASSUMING PRESIDENCY IN IMPORTANTPERIOD FOR UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND FOR WORLDGOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF JAPAN PLACE GREAT EXPECTATIONSON SUPERB LEADERSHIP DEMONSTRATED BY HIM IN HISYEARS AS MINORITY LEADER OF THE HOUSE AND AS VICE PRESIDENT.THERE IS, BASICALLY, NOT LIKELY TO BE MAJOR CHANGE INFOREIGN POLICY OF THE UNITED STATES, INCLUDING POLICIESTOWARDS JAPAN, AND KEYNOTE OF MAINTENANCE ANDPAGE 02DEVELOPMENT OF WORLDPEACE BASED ON THE IDEALS OF FREEDOMAND DEMOCFACY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. JAPAN, FOR ITSPART, WISHES TO WORK TOWARDS FURTHERING OF FRIENDLYAND COOPERATIVE RELATIONS WITH THE UNITED STATES AS BEFORE,AND TO CONTRIBUTE, IN COOPRATION WITH THE UNITED STATES,TO PEACE AND PROSPERITY OF WORLD.4. OVER PERIOD OF ORE THAN FIVE AND A HALF YEARSSINCE HIS ASSUMPTION OF PRESIDENCY IN JANUARY 1969,MR. NIXON HAS MADE VALUABLE CONTRIBUTIONS TO PEACEAND PROSPERITY OF WORLD THROUGH HIS POSITIVE FOREIGNPOLICIES BY WORKING TO STRENGTHEN UNITY OF FREEWORLD AND BY OPENING WAY FOR DIALOGUES WITH SOCIALISTCOUNTRIES. HE HAS ALSO MADE GREAT EFFORTS TO STRENGTHENFRIENDLY AND COOPERATIVE RELATIONS BETWEEN JAPAN ANDUNITED STATES, AND HAS PLAYED A GREATROLE IN RESOLVINGPENDING PROBLEMS IN POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC RELATIONSBETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES INCLUDING, NOTABLY, REVERSIONOF OKINAWA. ON OCCASION OF HIS ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY,WE WISH TO RENEW OUR RESPECT TO MR. NIXON FOR HIS ACHIEVE-MENTS. END TEXTHODGSON>>>>>>>>>>>>>>GON STATEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT NIXONDate:1974 August 9, 12:39 (Friday)1. THE NETHERLANDS GOVERNMENT ISSUED THE FOLLOWINGSTATEMENT AT 3:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME AUGUST 9 AFTER PRESIDENTNIXON ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION.2. BEGIN TEXT: THE NETHERLANDS GOVERNMENT SYMPATHIZESWITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO WHOM THE ENFORCEDRESIGNATION OF ITS PRESIDENT IS AN EVENT OF VERYSEVERE SIGNIFICANCE.PAGE 023. NOW THAT THE RESIGNATION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THEUNITED STATES HAS BECOME IRREVOCABLE, IT IS NOT THEPERSON OF THE RESIGNED PRESIDENT THAT IS IMPORTANT.OF IMPORTANCE IS THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS THAT HAS CAUSEDTHIS RESIGNATION. A PROCESS WHICH HAD AT STAKE THEEQUALITY OF RIGHTS BEFORE THE LAW OF EVERY CITIZEN.4. THE RESULT OF THIS PROCESS CONFIRMS THE IRREPLACEABLESIGNIFICANCE OF DEMOCRACY AS A SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT.ONE MAY HOPE THAT THE UNITED STATES AFTER, AND BECAUSEOF, THIS PAINFUL EPISODE, WILL BE ABLE TO FULFILL ITSRESPONSIBLE TASK IN WORLD POLITICS ON THE BASIS OFREGAINED CONSTITUTIONAL BALANCE. END TEXT.GOULD>>>>>>>>>>>>>>SOME POLITICAL REACTION TO PRESIDENT NIXON'S RESIGNATIONDate:1974 August 9, 16:46 (Friday)1. GOVERNING MAYOR SCHUETZ TOLD PRESS THAT PRESIDENTNIXON'S RESIGNATION DID NOT CHANGE IN ANY WAY CONFIDENCEAND FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN BERLINERS AND THEIR AMERICAN PRO-TECTING POWER. RESIGNATION OF U.S. PRESIDENT, HE SAID, WASSIGNIFICANT EVENT IN U.S. DOMESTIC POLICY. HOWEVER, ITWOULD NOT, THE BERLIN SENAT WAS CONVINCED, AFFECT CLEAR ANDFIRM U.S. ATTITUDE ON ALL BERLIN MATTERS.2. REACTION AMONG BERLIN OFFICIALS CAN BE DESCRIBED ASMIXTURE OF SORROW, AS BERLINERS HAVE GREAT ADMIRATION FORFOREIGN POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE NIXON ADMINISTRATION,AND RELIEF THAT LONG AGONY OF WATERGATE PROCESS HAS COME TOAN END. BERLINERS WHO DEPEND ON U.S. FOR THEIRSECURITY AND FREEDON. HAD BEEN PARTICULARLY CONCERNEDTHAT PREOCCUPATION WITH WATERGATE WOULD WEAKEN U.S. POSTUREIN THE WORLD.PAGE 023. BERLIN PRESS EDITORIALS WERE POSITIVE AND REFLECTEDATTITUDE OF BERLIN PUBLIC DESCRIBED ABOVE. INDEPENDENTTAGESSPIEGEL SAID THAT RESIGNATION SHOWED THAT EVEN FOREIGNPOLICY SUCCESS AND WORLDWIDE APPROVAL WOULD NOT SUFFICETO MAINTAIN MAN IN LEADERSHIP POSITION IF HE MISUSEDPOWER AND SURROUNDED HIMSELF WITH MEN WHO DID NOT RESPECTLAW. INDEPENDENT DIE WELT EXPRESSED CONFIDENCE THAT AMERICANDEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS REMAINED INTACT, AND SAID "EVENTHE MIGHTIEST MAN IN THE WORLD CAN BE OVERTHROWN WITHOUTREVOLUTION, SIMPLY BY FORCE OF OUR INSTITUTIONS." BERLINERZEITUNG NOTED THAT BERLIN HAD ALWAYS BEEN ON GOOD TERMSWITH NIXON AND EXPRESSED BERLINS APPRECIATION FOR HISEFFORTS ON ITS BEHALF. INDEPENDENT TABLOID DER ABENDCALLED NIXON RESIGNATION EXAMPLE FOR GERMANS ALSO.THEME OF DER ABEND EDITORIAL WAS THAT AMERICAN CAN APPROACHITS 200TH BIRTHDAY WITH PRIDE AS IT HAD REMAINED TRUETOITS INSTITUTIONS AND THAT RICHARD NIXON WAS FORCED TORESIGN BECAUSE HE VIOLATED PRINCIPLES OF CONSTITUTIONAND MISUSED HIS POWER.4. IN COURSE OF CONVERSATION WITH POLAD ON OTHER SUBJECTS, SOVIETEMBASSY COUNSELLER RODIN EXPRESSED "PERSONAL REGRET" OVERPRESIDENT NIXON'S RESIGNATION. HE SAID INTERNAL POLITICSIN US WAS NOT HIS BUSINESS, BUT EXCELLENT PERSONAL RELATION-SHIP HAD DEVELOPED BETWEEN SOVIET LEADERSHIP AND PRESIDENT.POLAD CALLED ATTENTION TO FACT THAT A MAJOR PART OFPRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION MESSAGE HAD BEEN DEVOTED TOIMPORTANCE OF SUSTAINING THRUST OF FOREIGN POLICY DIRECTEDAT GOAL OF WORLD PEACE, AND VICE PRESIDENT HAD ALSOEMPHASIZED NEED FOR CONTINUITY IN FOREIGN AFFAIRS, UNDER-SCORING POINT WITH ANNOUNCEMENT SECRETARY KISSINGER HADAGREED TO REMAIN ON. RODIN SAID SOVIET UNION OF COURSEHOPE FOR CONTINUED COOPERATION WITH US, BUT RETURNED TOSUBJECT ON WAY OUT OF BUILDING, WITH RENEWED "PERSONAL"VIEW THAT IT WAS REGRETTABLE, WHATEVER THE REASONS, THATLEADER WELL KNOWN TO AND UNDERSTOOD BY SOVIETS HAD HAD TOLEAVE OFFICE.KLEIN>>>>>>>>>>>>>>PRESS REACTION TO PRESIDENT NIXON'S RESIGNATION AND ASSUMPTION OF PRESIDENCY BY GERALD FORDDate:1974 August 9, 19:20 (Friday)SUMMARY: FRENCH PRESS REACTION TO THE RESIGNATION HASBEEN GENERALLY MILD, STRESSING THE PERSONAL TRAGEDY OFPRESIDENT NIXON, THE GREAT STRENGTH MANIFESTED BYAMERICAN INSTITUTIONS AND THE CONTINUITY OF U.S. FOREIGNPOLICY ASSURED BY THE MAINTENANCE IN OFFICE OF SECRETARYKISSINGER. COMMENT ON PRESIDENT FORD HAS BEENRESTRAINED AND HAS FOCUSED ON THE THEME OF AN ORDINARYMAN, A GOOD MAN, SUDDENLY FACED WITH VAST RESPONSIBILI-TIES. ALMOST ALL OF THE PRESS HAS MADE THEOBVIOUS COMPARISON TO THE LATE PRESIDENT TRUMAN. ENDSUMMARY1. REACTION TO THE RESIGNATION.(A) THE TRAGIC FLAWS: JEAN D'ORMESSON IN FIGAROCALLED PRESIDENT NIXON'S DEMISE "A MODERN TRAGEDY",WHICH NEVERTHELESS COULD SERVE AS A LESSON IN DEMOCRACY.HE ASKS WHETHER THE U.S. WILL TURN INWARD TO LICK ITSWOUNDS, OR NOW THAT THE EXPIATION IS ACCOMPLISHED, WILLRECOVER ITS GOOD HEALTH. L'AURORE OBSERVES THATPRESIDENT NIXON WAS BOTH AN AUTHORITATIVE MAN AND ALONER WHO AGONIZED IN PRIVATE OVER HIS RESIGNATION UNTILTHE SECRETARY OF STATE STRUCK THE PROPER TONE BYCONVINCING HIM THAT HIS ACHIEVEMENTS WOULD SURVIVEBEYOND WATERGATE. THE MOST SCATHING VIEW OF THERESIGNATION COMES FROM LE MONDE'S CHIEF EDITOR ANDREFONTAINE WHO OBSERVES THAT "WITHOUT THE GREAT NEED FORTRUTH AND PURITY WHICH AT PRESENT IS TOUCHING AMERICANSTO THE CORE, THEY WOULD NOT HAVE CHASED FROM THE WHITEHOUSE THE MAN WHO HAS CONSISTENTLY LIED TO THEM FORYEARS". CITING LINCOLN'S DICTUM ABOUT FOOLING ALL OFTHE PEOPLE ALL OF THE TIME, FONTAINE NOTES THAT "RICHARDNIXON FALLS FOR HAVING FORGOTTEN THIS WISE PRECEPT."NEITHER COMMUNIST L'HUMANITE NOR CENTER-LEFT QUOTIDIENDE PARIS CARRIES EXTENSIVE COMMENT ON PRESIDENT NIXON --BOTH STATE THAT THE INSTITUTIONAL EFFECTS OF THERESIGNATION ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE PERSON OFRICHARD NIXON.(B) SUMMING UP THE ACHIEVEMENTS: MOST OF THEPAGE 03PARIS PRESS PAY TRIBUTE TO NIXON'S SOLID ACHIEVEMENTSIN THE REALM OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS. FIGARO SAYS THAT WHENTHE DUST OF WATERGATE HAS SETTLED, HISTORIANS MAY WELLRANK NIXON AMONG "THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS IN THE HISTORYOF AMERICA" FOR IT WAS HE WHO EXTRACTED AMERICA FROMVIETNAM, "INVENTED KISSINGER," AND WHO INITIATEDRAPPROCHEMENTS WITH CHINA, THE SOVIET UNION AND IN THEMIDDLE EAST. L'AURORE'S PHILIPPE VERNERT STATES THATNIXON MIGHT DISAPPEAR BUT HIS WORK GOES ON; PERHAPSHIS LAST SERVICE TO THE NATION WILL HAVE BEEN THAT INOVERCOMING ITS MOST SERIOUS CRISIS SINCE THE CIVIL WAR,THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL HAVE ONCE AGAIN PROVEN ITSWORTH TO ITSELF. JEAN D'ORMESSON (FIGARO) SAYS THATEVEN IF RICHARD NIXON IS REALLY THE CRIMINAL DESCRIBEDBY HIS ADVERSARIES, BY HIS ACHIEVEMENTS HE WILL NEVER-THELESS HAVE BEEN ABLE TO SHAKE THE UNIVERSE AS MUCHAS LINCOLN OR WASHINGTON AND SURELY A LOT MORE THANTALLEYRAND OR MAZARIN. D'ORMESSON CONCLUDES THAT THERESIGNATION IS ONE OF THE RESULTS OF A "COLLISION OFPURITAN MORALITY, WORLD POLITICS AND OUR FAMOUS 'MASSMEDIA.'"2. THE FRENCH PERCEPTION OF PRESIDENT FORD.ALMOST ALL THE DAILIES SKETCH PRESIDENT FORD ASPAGE 02AN UNKNOWN QUANTITY -- LE MONDE CALLS HIM "THE UNKNOWNFROM MICHIGAN" -- BUT ONE WHICH IS LIKELY TO CONTINUENIXON'S FOREIGN POLICY. LIBERALLY QUOTING THE AMERICANPRESS, FRENCH PAPERS CHARACTERIZE PRESIDENT FORD AS AGOOD MAN, A TEAM PLAYER, BUT LACKING A FIRST-CLASS MINDAND THE WILLINGNESS TO INITIATE NEW POLICIES. THEQUOTIDIEN DE PARIS SAYS "FORD WILL NOT BE INCOMPETENT,NO MORE SO THAN TRUMAN WAS" WHEN HE SUCCEEDED FDR.DESCRIBING FORD AS "A PRESIDENT IN SPITE OF HIMSELF",L'AURORE CLAIMS THAT BEFORE HIS CHOICE AS VICE PRESIDENTLATE LAST YEAR HE WAS CONSIDERED IN WASHINGTON TO BESLOWLY ON HIS WAY TO RETIREMENT. L'AURORE CONTINUESTHAT TEAM SPIRIT WILL NOW ENTER THE WHITE HOUSE IN PLACEOF THE MENTALITY OF THE "LONER" WHO IS LEAVING IT, ANDFURTHER OPINES THAT AFTER YEARS OF SCANDAL AND VIETNAMTRAUMA, AFTER "THE EGGHEADS OF KENNEDY, THE NOUVEAUXRICHES OF JOHNSON AND THE PRUSSIANS AND FLORENTINES OFNIXON", THE WHITE HOUSE WILL UNDOUBTEDLY RECOVER APEACEFULNESS WHICH MAY BE A BIT PONDEROUS BUT WHICH IS, ABOVEALL, HEALING. FIGARO, IN A FULL PAGE BIOGRAPHICAL ESSAY,TRACES PRESIDENT FORD'S BACKGROUND AND DESCRIBES HIM(IN ENGLISH) AS "MR. CLEAN," A MAN ABOVE CRITICISM.FIGARO DESCRIBES FORD'S ATHLETIC PROWESS AND NOTES THATHE IS MADE OF THE STUFF OF A "GOOD COACH". FINALLY,FIGARO RECALLS THE SKEPTICISM THAT GREETED THE ACCESSIONTO THE WHITE HOUSE OF HARRY TRUMAN, AND NOTES THAT ATTRUMAN'S BURIAL LAST YEAR HE WAS PRAISED AS ONE OF THEGREATEST AMERICAN PRESIDENTS. ALL THE MAJOR PARISDAILIES (WITH EXCEPTION OF HUMANITE) AGREE THAT FORD'SANNOUNCEMENT THAT KISSINGER WOULD CONTINUE AS SECRETARYOF STATE BETOKENS WELCOME CONTINUITY IN AMERICAN FOREIGNPOLICY.3. THE INSTITUTIONAL EFFECTS.ALMOST ALL THE PRESS VOIC SATISFACTION THATAMERICAN INSTITUTIONS EMERGE STRENGTHENED FROM THEWATERGATE ORDEAL. MANY FRENCH DAILIES INSTRUCT THEIRREADERS IN WATERGATE'S CONSTITUTIONAL COMPLEXITIES;FIGARO DEDICATES AN ENTIRE ARTICLE TO AN EXPLANATION OFTHE WORKINGS OF THE 25TH AMENDMENT. QUOTIDIEN DE PARISSOUNDS A COMMON NOTE IN OBSERVING THAT THE FATE OFPAGE 03DEMOCRACY WAS MORE AT STAKE IN THE WATERGATE CRISIS THANTHE FATE OF A SINGLE MAN. "THE PROBLEM, PRECISELY, WASTO KNOW WHICH COUNTS MORE, INSTITUTIONS OR MEN.AMERICA HAS ANSWERED. SHE CHOOSES HER INSTITUTIONS ANDSHE HAS NEVER DESERVED THEM SO MUCH." ANDRE FONTAINE(LE MONDE) SAYS THAT ALTHOUGH NO ONE REALIZED IT ANYMORE AND NO ONE WANTED TO BELIEVE IT, "THERE IS STILLAT LEAST ONE NATION ON THIS EARTH WHERE THE LAW IS UN-DENIABLY STRONGER THAN MEN, WHERE JUDGES ONLY RECENTLYNAMED BY A PRESIDENT ARE CAPABLE OF ISSUING INDICTMENTSAGAINST HIM AND WHERE A PARTY CAN PREFER THEDEMONSTRATION OF JUSTICE TO THE MAINTENANCE INPOWER OF ONE OF ITS OWN." HE SOUNDS, HOWEVER, ACAUTIONARY NOTE IN SAYING THAT THE WATERGATE CRISISHAS LEFT "PROFOUND WOUNDS IN THE BODY OF AMERICA ANDIN THAT PART OF THE WORLD WHICH SHE DOMINATES."L'HUMANITE, AS EXPECTED, TAKES A DIFFERENT TACK, OBSERV-ING THAT THE FALL FIRST OF AGNEW AND THEN OF NIXON IS TOBE EXPECTED IN A CORRUPT REGIME WHERE THE DOLLAR RULES.HUMANITE GOES ON TO SAY THAT THE UNITED STATES ISHARDLY AN ADMIRABLE EXAMPLE OF DEMOCRACY WHEN ITS PRES-IDENT AND THE MAN WHOM HE WILL NAME VICE PRESIDENTWERE NOT ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE OR THEIR REPRESENTATIVES.STONE>>>>>>>>>>>>>>NIXON RESIGNATION: SUMMARY OF PRESS REACTIONDate:1974 August 9, 20:02 (Friday)1. MORNING PAPERS HEADLINED RESIGNATION AND DEVOTED UP TO EIGHTMORE PAGES TO WIRE SERVICE COVERAGE INCLUDING BACKGROUND OFTHE CRISIS, NIXON'S SPEECH, BIOS OF GERALD FORD, VICE PRESIDENTIALSPECULATION AND FOREIGN POLICY IMPLICATIONS OF THE CHANGEOVER.2. EDITORIAL COMMENT HIGHLIGHTS A FEELING OF KINSIHP WITH THEPEOPLE OF THE U.S.AND OUR SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT. EL DIA THUSEDITORIALIZES "AND ABOVE ALL WE REALIZE THAT WE HAVE MUCH INCOMMON WITH THE SPIRIT OF THIS (IMPEACHMENT) PROCESS. WHILESOME WANT TO EXPLOIT RESENTMENTS BETWEEN THE SUPERDEVELOPED ANDUNDERDEVELOPED COUNTRIES, THE MORA DRAMA OF THE GOVERNED ANDTHEIR GOVERNMENTS IS EXACTLY THE SAME....GOOD LUCK TO THE PEOPLEOF THE UNITED STATES IN THIS HOUR OF AFFLICTION."3. A TRIUMPH OFR DEMOCRACY AND THE U.S. WAS SEEN BY EL PAISWHICH SIAD "THE PRESIDENT OF A COUNTRY HAS FALLEN IN A WAVE OFSCANDAL AND EMBARRASSMENT.BUT FEW TIMES BEFORE HAS THAT COUNTRYPROJECTED TO THE WORLD SUCH AN EXEMPLARY IMAGE". FURTHER, "THEUNITED STATESHAS WON, THROUGH THIS CONSTITUTIONAL AFFIRMATION, INONE OF THE MOST DIFFICULT TRIALS OF ITS HISTORY, A BATTLE THAT GIVESIT PRESTIGE NOT BY BEING THE FIRST TO UNRAVEL THE SECRET OF THE ATOM,THE FIRST IN MILITARY POWER, THE FIRST IN MANY TECHNICAL FIELDS, THEPAGE 02FIRST TO PUT A MAN ON THE MOON, BUT WITH THEPRESTIGE OF A COUNTRYWITH A CONSTITUTION WHICH NO ATTACK, CRISIS, CONVULSION OR COLLAPSECAN INJURE." AND EL DIA, "THER IS NO DOCTRINE IN THE UNIVERSE NORANY TYPE OF ANTIIMPERIALISM WHICH ALLOWS ONE TO SHRUG ONES SHOULDERSBEFORE THE MAJESTY OF THIS INSTITUTIONAL SYSTEM...WHICH TOPPLED APRESIDENT FOR VIOLATING SOME ARTICLES OF THE CONSTITUTION,BUT WHICH RESOLVED THS IN A REFLEXIVE AND REGULATED LEGAL MANNER."4. COMMENT. THESE HIGHLY POLITIZED, PARTY-ORIENTATED NEWSPAPERSMUST HAVE TAKEN SUSTENANCE IN SEEING THE CONSTITUTIONAL SYSTEM WEENJOY SURVIVE A SERIOUS CRISIS. ADD TO THIS THE ROLEOF THE PRESS IN THE UNFOLDING OF THE WATERGAGE AFFAIR AND IT IS NOTDIFFICULT TO FATHOM THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED HERE BY EDITORS WHOSEFREEDOM OF EXPRESSION IS SEVERELY LIMITED. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSEDARE GENUINE BUT ALSO MAY BE AN OBLIQUE COMMENT ON THE STATE OFAFFAIRS IN URUGUAY, AS MAY HAVE BEEN THE RESOUNDING DISAPPROVAL VOICEDUPON THE PERUVIAN GOVERNMENT'S TAKEOVEROF THE PRESS SOME DAYS AGO.SIRACUSASat, 10 Aug 1974NCNA COVERAGE OF PRESIDENT NIXON'S RESIGNATIONSat, 10 Aug 1974MEDIA REACTION: RESIGNATION AND SWEARING-INSat, 10 Aug 1974RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT NIXONSat, 10 Aug 1974MEDIA REACTION TO RESIGNATION OF RICHARD NIXON AND ELEVATION OF GERALD FORD TO THE PRESIDENCY>>>>>>>>>>>>>>