Educating the City Manager (and his Neighbors)

Sunday Dec 27th, 2020 4:24 PM by Robert Norse

On December 20th and 21st, Santa Cruz Union activists demonstrated and spoke in front of City Manager Martin Bernal's suburban house at 96 Brookwood Drive. Bernal's police have begun demolition of the San Lorenzo survival campgrounds destroying tents, gear, and other property. In winter weather, with no winter shelter, defying a shelter-in-place CDC order--Bernal's decree raised much outrage.