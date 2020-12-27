top
Educating the City Manager (and his Neighbors)
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sunday Dec 27th, 2020 4:24 PM
On December 20th and 21st, Santa Cruz Union activists demonstrated and spoke in front of City Manager Martin Bernal's suburban house at 96 Brookwood Drive. Bernal's police have begun demolition of the San Lorenzo survival campgrounds destroying tents, gear, and other property. In winter weather, with no winter shelter, defying a shelter-in-place CDC order--Bernal's decree raised much outrage.
Chief Andy Mills' police have threatened park survival camp residents with eviction tomorrow (12-28) at 7a.m. Some activists are again planning to challenge the police action--demanding no removal without safe shelter elsewhere--which police are not offering. They mounted a similar challenge at all three entrances to San Lorenzo Park on 12-21 and hope to have greater numbers this time.

An audio of the protest speakers at Bernal's house gives a loud and strident summary of some of the issues involved.

It can be found at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/FRSC%2012-24-20.mp3 (36 minutes and 30 seconds into the file). It continues at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/FRSC%2012-27-20.mp3.

The whole audio takes over half an hour, but raises substantive and profound issues currently being ignored by the City Council.

The community is invited to come down to witness, participant, and raise its voice against this abusive exercise of naked power against a vulnerable population--whose movement threatens both their health and that of the entire community tomorrow and throughout the days ahead. Bernal has promised to have removed all the homeless by January 6th.

Previous stories:
""Clear 'em Out" Cruelty as Usual: Deportations Slated from San Lorenzo Park"at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/12/21/18839039.php
"Homeless Dead in Santa Cruz County 2020" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/12/21/18839046.php
"Missing Documentation on San Lorenzo Camp Extermination to Remain Missing" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/12/23/18839067.php
"Next Steps in Fighting the Anti-Homeless Sweeps?" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/12/26/18839092.php
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
