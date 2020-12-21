From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Homeless Dead in Santa Cruz County 2020
This is the list given out at the on-line 2020 Homeless Memorial on December 17, 2017, sponsored by Housing Matters, the Santa Cruz County Homeless Persons Health Project, Wings and the Salvation Army. It was updated for the in-person Memorial held today at the Food Not Bombs meal location at Front and Laurel Sts.
I am still awaiting a fuller description of the death record--usually provided by the agencies sponsoring the eveng. Folks interested in more info should contact David Davis at David.Davis [at] santacruzcounty.us .
