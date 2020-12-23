Missing Documentation on San Lorenzo Camp Extermination to Remain Missing by Robert Norse

Wednesday Dec 23rd, 2020 9:56 AM

I sent the following Public Records demand to the City Administrator/Clerk on 12-17 regarding the abrupt and toxic shutdown of the San Lorenzo Campground displacing 150-200 people. I received a reply that City offices would be "closed for the holidays" until January 4th -but City Mangler Bernal has set January 6th as the date for completion of the destruction of the shelter-in-place camp.