Next Steps in Fighting the Anti-Homeless Sweeps? rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Saturday Dec 26th, 2020 5:11 PM by Robert Norse

An outreach demonstration today on Pacific Avenue seeks to gather perspectives and supporters for a sane and fair solution to the Winter Shelter crisis. The crisis has been provoked and intensified by City Manager Bernal's Sweeps, the overboard powers granted him by Myers' City Council, the lack of any walk-in shelter, and the police destruction of homeless gear in violation of the Boise v. Martin "no tickets without shelter" decision.