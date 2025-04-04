From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Social Security Admin & DOGE sued to stop unlawful cuts to Social Security Services
By Lynda Carson - April 4, 2025
Since the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump was elected back into office recently, these are some very scary, dark, grim, foreboding, and depressing times for over 70 million Social Security recipients who are fearful of losing their social security benefits, or having them delayed because of the brutal attempts to dismantle the Social Security Administration by its Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek, Neo-Nazi Elon Musk, DOGE, and the fascist Trump administration.
That’s right! Millions of social security recipients are living in fear all across the nation. More about DOGE may be found here, https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/03/13/18874376.php .
In todays Google headlines, some of the headlines that may be found are reporting, “Disability advocates sue Social Security Administration and DOGE to stop service cuts, Elon Musk and Doge sued by disability charities over social security cuts, Musk, Doge sued by disabled contingent over social security cuts, Musk’s cuts at US Social Security agency are illegal, lawsuit claims.” In a different report about another lawsuit the headline states, Elon Musk handed legal blow over access to social security data.
Some Google headlines about the Social Security Administration on April 4, 2025:
https://news.google.com/search?q=social%20security%20admin%2C%20and%20DOGE%20sued&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Additional Google headlines about the Social Security Administration on April 4, 2025:
https://news.google.com/search?q=social%20security%20administration&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Social Security Administration & DOGE sued to stop unlawful cuts to Social Security Services:
According to a recent press release, a lawsuit was filed on April, 2, 2025, against the Social Security Administration, and DOGE to stop unlawful cuts to Social Security Services.
According to the April 2, 2025, press release, in part it states, “The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), Deaf Equality, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, and Massachusetts Senior Action Council, along with individual plaintiffs, filed a federal lawsuit today against the Social Security Administration (SSA), Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek, DOGE Acting Administrator Amy Gleason, and Elon Musk in his de facto role as head of DOGE. The lawsuit alleges that recent mass staffing reductions, policies requiring individuals to seek services in person at field offices, and the elimination of critical offices within the SSA unlawfully harm Americans with disabilities and older adults who rely on Social Security services. Justice in Aging and Brown Goldstein & Levy, LLP join the lawsuit as co-counsel.
Filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the complaint seeks emergency, declaratory and injunctive relief to halt the dismantling of the SSA’s infrastructure, including the abrupt closures of the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity (OCREO) and the Office of Transformation (OT), and the termination of 7,000 SSA employees. At the center of the lawsuit is the allegation that the federal government has undertaken a campaign to “reform” the SSA by gutting the very infrastructure designed to ensure fairness, accessibility, and timely delivery of benefits.”
Nature Of The Case: Lawsuit Against Social Security Administration & DOGE:
According to the lawsuit that was filed on April 2, 2025, in part it states, “Plaintiffs are individuals with disabilities, including older adults, who depend on Social Security benefits to meet their most basic and essential needs. They bring this action to challenge the reckless and devastating actions of the defendants, which have severely undermined the agency’s public-facing services, causing significant and irreparable harm to the very individuals the Social Security Administration (“SSA”) is obligated to serve.
The defendants’ actions are an unprecedented and unconstitutional assault on Social Security benefits, concealed beneath the hollow pretense of bureaucratic “reform.” In just nine weeks, the new administration has upended the agency with sweeping and destabilizing policy changes—shifting critical agency functions onto overburdened local offices, slashing telephonebased services, and debilitating the agency’s ability to meet beneficiaries’ needs. The result is a systematic dismantling of SSA’s core functions, leaving millions of beneficiaries without the essential benefits they are legally entitled to. The defendants have abandoned their duty, placing ideology over obligation and governance over the governed.
Cloaked in the threadbare rhetoric of streamlining operations and “prioritizing essential work,” the defendants have systematically dismantled, and continue to dismantle, the core functions of SSA, abandoning millions of Americans to poverty and indignity. What the defendants frame as “reform” is, in truth, administrative vandalism.
Under the direction of Elon Musk and DOGE, the Social Security Administration has taken the extraordinary step of eliminating two key offices that enable SSA to meet the needs of beneficiaries with disabilities: the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity (“OCREO”) and the Office of Transformation.
Defendants are now executing a campaign of systemic dismantling: reducing offices, slashing the workforce by 7,000 employees, imposing a hiring freeze while drastically reducing overtime, consolidating regional offices from ten to four, and placing crushing new burdens on the agency’s local offices—forcing tens of thousands of additional beneficiaries to flood them each week.”
For additional information about the above mentioned lawsuit filed on April 2, 2025:
Contact: Jess Davidson at jdavidson [at] aapd.com; 202-465-5528
National Federation of the Blind: Stephanie Cascone at communications [at] nfb.org
Deaf Equality at contact [at] deafequality.org
National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare at Gottliebw [at] NCPSSM.org
Massachusetts Senior Action Council at Carolyn [at] MaSeniorAction.org
Brown Goldstein & Levy, LLP at ehill [at] browngold.com
Justice in Aging at vbarrington [at] justiceinaging.org; rbailey [at] justiceinaging.org
For more about the struggle to save Social Security, click on the link to Social Security Works, https://socialsecurityworks.org/ .
April 5, 2025, Hands Off! Nationwide Day of Protest Against Trump & Musk Illegal Fascist Power Grab:
On Saturday April 5, 2025, to save social security, medicare, medicaid, and many other important issues at risk there will be the Hands Off! Nationwide Day of Protest Against Trump & Musk Illegal Fascist Power Grab. More about the April 5 Hands Off! event may be found here, https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/03/28/18874974.php .
The Direct Express Card Problems For Social Security Recipients:
Making matters much more worse for social security recipients, people are reporting major problems with the Direct Express card linked to Comerica Bank or issued by Comerica bank https://www.usdirectexpress.com/ , to receive their federal benefits from Social Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or other government agencies.
Click on the link here https://www.consumeraffairs.com/credit_cards/direct-express.html , and scroll further down to read the many comments and complaints by some of the users of the Direct Express Card, who are having major problems receiving their Social Security benefits.
Now that the Social Security Administration, the VA, and other federal agencies are under attack and being obliterated by the Trump administration, Neo-Nazi Elon Musk and DOGE, it will make things that much more difficult for people using the Direct Express Card to fix their problems when they are having major problems receiving their Social Security benefits.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau;
“While recipients of Social Security and other federal benefits often receive funds to the account of their choice, millions of senior citizens, disabled Americans, and other beneficiaries receive them through the Direct Express Debit Mastercard (Direct Express) program.”
The December 6, 2024, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) complaint filing against Comerica Bank may be found here, https://files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/cfpb_CFPB-v.-Comerica-Bank__Complaint_2024_12.pdf .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
