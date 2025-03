The Demonic Neo-Nazi Elon Musk And His DOGE Wrecking Crew:

Outing some members of Elon Musk’s DOGE wrecking crewBy Lynda Carson - March 13, 2025Today is March 13, 2025, and these are some horrific terrifying times in America. Elon Musk’s grim reaper wrecking crew called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is in the headlines as usual wreaking havoc and creating pandemonium in Washington D.C., and all across the nation.DOGE in todays headlines…Reportedly, DOGE wrecking ball could threaten Social Security for seniors https://www.axios.com/2025/03/13/doge-social-security-musk . Recording reveals SSA head Dudek’s thoughts on Doge, Trump https://www.propublica.org/article/recording-reveals-leland-dudek-thoughts-trump-doge-social-security ,According to the Washington Post, Washington braces for a government shutdown - as DOGE cuts continue, in the New York Times, DOGE makes its latest errors harder to find. In other reports, reportedly a Judge orders Elon Musk and Doge to produce records about cost cutting operations, Social Security scraps far-reaching cuts to phone services after Post report, DOGE is courting catastrophic risk, Americans rely on NOAA weather data - Doge cuts may limit services. Trump’s DOGE campaign accelerates 50-year trend of government privatization, Democrats demand answers on DOGE’s use of AI, DOGE cuts threaten IRS Direct File program.Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)Click below…(DOGE address)U.S. DIGITAL SERVICE (U.S. DOGE SERVICE)736 Jackson Pl NW Washington, DC 20503U.S. DOGE SERVICE TEMPORARY ORGANIZATION736 Jackson Pl NW Washington, DC 20503DOGE, and HUD Secretary Scott Turner are a threat to HUD, and HUD's subsidized housing programs.Click below...HUD Secretary Scott Turner terrifies HUD’s subsidized housing tenantsBy Lynda Carson - Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Click below for the full story…DOGE and James M. Burnham:In case you did not know, behind Elon Musk, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and the DOGE wrecking crew is a fellow named James M. Burnham, DOGES top lawyer, of Alexendria, VA.James M. Burnham - 41 years oldGeneral CounselConnected to: Executive Office of the PresidentJames Burnham. DOGE's top lawyer. Mr. Burnham is a well-known conservative attorney who has provided oversight of legal work for the team.James M. Burnham, a resident of Alexandria, VA, resides in a $$$ million dollar home at 319 S Pitt St, and is a longtime staunch supporter and campaign contributor to the demonic convicted felon President Donald J. Trump. Reportedly, according to ProPublica, “Burnham is a former litigation partner at Jones Day and a high-ranking Justice Department and White House official from the first Trump administration. The New York Times first reported his involvement with DOGE as a lawyer in January. His title at DOGE is listed internally as general counsel, according to records reviewed by ProPublica. Burnham previously served as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. On a website for one of his past companies, Burnham is described as having played a “central role” in the selection and confirmation processes for Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”See a few links below…DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT 2024, INC.10/4/2024 - $516.53 - Trump 47 Committee Inc. -TRUMP 47 COMMITTEE, INC.$515.53DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT 2024, INC.7/13/2024 - $2,970TRUMP NATIONAL COMMITTEE JFC, INC.7/13/2024 - $3,300(The Intercept)Doge’s lawyer once warned that ignoring court orders would destroy the countryIn part according to an article with the Intercept, is states, “ELON MUSK’S “Department of Government Efficiency” spent the first month of the second Trump presidency ransacking federal agencies — and racking up more than a dozen lawsuits challenging its structure, operations, and power.In response, both Musk and President Donald Trump attacked judges that dare to apply legal scrutiny to DOGE and flirted with defying court orders altogether.Simply disregarding the courts, however, would create terrible consequences for the country — according to past remarks from DOGE’s lawyer, James Burnham, who reportedly is serving as the team’s general counsel.“If you destroy the rule of law, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Burnham said during an October panel of the Federalist Society in Washington. “And things are not going to work for anybody, including the people who are sponsoring the attacks.”James M. BurnhamLAST SOLD ON FEB 29, 2016 FOR $1,010,000319 S Pitt StAlexandra, VA 22134employer King Street Legal PLLC(Feb. 7, 2025)The Elite Lawyers Working for Elon Musk’s DOGE Include Former Supreme Court ClerksJames Burnham>>>>>>>Justin Fulcher - age 32AdviserConnected to: Department of Veterans AffairsJustin FulcherDOGE liaison, Veterans AffairsMr. Fulcher is a health care and technology entrepreneur who has studied computer science. He has been the lead DOGE staffer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he serves as a senior adviser to the secretary.Agency involvement: Department of Veterans AffairsJustin Fulcher, co-founder of telemedicine startup RingMD, is leading Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency effort at the US Department of Veterans Affairs, according to two people familiar with the matter.According to Justin Fulcher ... On June 28th, Zen and I officially formed The Palmetto Initiative - a non-profit organization based in Charleston, SC.Justin Fulcher61 Queen StreetCharleston, SC 29401According to ProPublica https://projects.propublica.org/elon-musk-doge-tracker/ , “Fulcher is a former entrepreneur currently acting as an adviser at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He founded the health care startup RingMD, which sells a telemedicine platform. The company’s platform was used by several foreign governments to assist with patient care early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a presentation posted online. Fulcher has been provided wide access to the department’s HR systems, said a person familiar with the matter.”>>>>>>>Christina Hanna - age 39ExpertConnected to: Office of Personnel ManagementMusk link: SpaceXChristina HannaAccording to ProPublica, “Hanna worked until recently as a senior manager for human resources at SpaceX, her LinkedIn page said. She is listed as an “expert” at OPM.”>>>>>>>Noah PetersSenior adviserConnected to: Office of Personnel Management, Executive Office of the PresidentNoah PetersSellerNoah Peters and Ashley IngramPrice History ; Sold to Ashley Ingram, Noah Peters ; May 2, 2023, Listed by Fathom Realty, $560,000 ; Listed by Fathom Realty.Noah B Peters Age: 40. Lives at. 7709 Heather Ridge Ct, Irving, TX 75063 3181 [Dallas County]Noah Peters resides at:7709 Heather Ridge Ct.Irving, TX 75063According to ProPublica, “Peters is an attorney with reported ties to The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank that crafted the Project 2025 policy plan. According to two internal government directories reviewed by ProPublica, Peters has an Executive Office of the President DOGE email address and is also listed as a senior adviser to the director at OPM. Peters’ name came to light shortly after the inauguration when he was tied to the creation of a governmentwide memo regarding the termination of work-from-home policies. Peters previously represented Jared Taylor, a self-described “white advocate” and “race realist,” in a lawsuit concerning alleged censorship on Twitter, now called X.”>>>>>>>Austin RaynorSenior adviser, lawyerConnected to: Executive Office of the President, Office of Personnel ManagementMore about Austin Raynor:Austin Raynor, for example, is a 36-year-old lawyer who clerked for Thomas. He was quoted in The New York Times in 2022 and he recently detailed—as a legal expert—to NTD News viewers how Donald Trump could challenge birthright citizenship.3117 Celadon LNFalls Church, VA 22044Education level includes professional or graduate degree. Austin works in the field of Legal Professional. Austin's birth date was listed as 02.27.88. Austin has reached the age of thirty-seven years. One alternative to Austin is Austin Raynor. 3117 Celadon La, Falls Church, VA 22044-2610 is where Austin lives. Simon Avouch, Cynthia Miller Ayouch, and five other persons are also associated with this address. The address history of Austin can be traced back to 4809 13th St N, Arlington, VA 22205. Three cities where Austin has lived also include Charlottesville, VA and Arlington, VA. Austin can be reached at (434) 977-8603 (Central Tel Co of Virginia), (434) 825-7682 (Sprint Spectrum LP VaCentral Tel Co of Virginia). Three persons, including Chloe P Raynor, Steven L Raynor, Sean L Raynor, listed the phone number (434) 977-8603 as their own, various documents indicated. Public records show that the phone number (703) 527-3101 is linked to Adrienne Raynor, Cecil H Shelton.According to ProPublica, “Raynor is an experienced lawyer with DOGE who previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He was a member of the conservative Federalist Society and worked on the Virginia Law Review. He has publicly declared that Trump has the legal authority to challenge the concept of birthright citizenship. In agency directories, Raynor is listed as a senior adviser to the director of OPM.”>>>>>>>>>Adam Ramada - age 35Connected to: Executive Office of the PresidentMusk link: Previously part of an investment firm with links to a SpaceX alumnusAdam Ramada is 35 years old and was born in May of 1989. Currently Adam lives at the address 1000 Biscayne Blvd, Unit 2102, Miami FL 33132.1000 Biscayne BLVDMiami FL, 33132Adam Ramada in Miami, FL Age 35USPhonebook https://www.usphonebook.com › Adam RamadaAdam Ramada Age 35 lives in Miami, FL. According to public records, Adam Ramada currently lives at 1000 Biscayne Blvd, UNIT 2102, Miami, FL 33132-1764 .VoterRecords.com https://voterrecords.com › street › biscayne+blvd-miami...People who live on Biscayne Blvd in Miami, Florida ; Adam Ramada (35), No Party Affiliation, 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2102 Miami, FL 33132According to ProPublica, “Ramada is an official member of the DOGE team, according to federal records viewed by ProPublica. He previously worked for Spring Tide Capital, a venture capital company. Spring Tide Capital previously invested in Impulse Space, an aerospace company founded in 2021 by Tom Mueller, a founding member of SpaceX. Ramada has reportedly appeared at the Energy Department and General Services Administration, according to E&E News.”>>>>>>>Brian Bjelde - age 44Brian Nils Bjelde is now a senior adviser at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.Senior AdvisorConnected to: Office of Personnel ManagementMusk link: Vice president of people operations at SpaceXAccording to ProPublica, “Bjelde is a longtime SpaceX employee who’s spent more than 20 years at the company, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he’s had a variety of jobs, including as managing director of the “food services group.” He previously worked for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He’s been referred to in press reports as a “top DOGE Lieutenant,” working at OPM to slash head count. CNN previously revealed that Bjelde had informed OPM staff of a plan to cut 70% of the agency’s workforce. The New York Times reported that Bjelde helped Musk cut staff at Twitter following its takeover.”>>>>>>>>Justin Monroe -age 36Connected to: FBIMusk link: Senior director for security at SpaceXWhat is Justin Monroe's current home address? Justin Monroe resides at 6898 Well House Dr, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187 and has been living there since 2019.Justin Monroe. 6898 Well House Dr Warrenton, VA 20187NameMONROE, JUSTINCity, state and ZIP codeWARRENTON, VA 20187-9269OccupationENGINEEREmployerSPACEXYear to date$35.00According to ProPublica, “Monroe is working as an adviser within the office of the director of the FBI, according to three people familiar with the matter. NBC News previously reported that an unnamed SpaceX employee has been placed in the FBI director’s office but said it could not confirm the individual’s identity. Monroe is a seasoned information security professional who previously served in the U.S. Navy as an information warfare officer.”>>>>>>>>Nate Cavanaugh - age 28Connected to: General Services Administrationdoge-government-salaries-elon-muskdoge-employees-high-salariesNathan P Cavanaugh has 4 phone numbers, including 2 cell numbers and 2 landlines. Their landlines or home phone numbers in Santa Monica are (724) 934-9367BRAINBASE INC. Company Profile | Santa Monica, CADun & Bradstreet https://www.dnb.com › ... › SANTA MONICA2415 Main St FL 2 Santa Monica, CA, 90405-3539 United States ... Who is BRAINBASE INC.'s key principal? BRAINBASE INC.'s key principal is Nate Cavanaugh.According to ProPublica, “Cavanaugh is an entrepreneur who has founded companies focused on intellectual property management and small-business finance. He has been interviewing staffers at the GSA as part of the DOGE team, according to those who have spoken with him. GSA procures technology tools, real estate, and other services for federal government agencies. 