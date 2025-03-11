From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD Secretary Scott Turner terrifies HUD’s subsidized housing tenants
HUD Secretary Scott Turner And The Convicted Felon President Donald J. Trump:
HUD Secretary Scott Turner terrifies HUD’s subsidized housing tenants
By Lynda Carson - March 11, 2025
Today is March 11, 2025, and these are very grim dark times in America. Reportedly, in some of todays headlines the convicted felon President Trump is in the pocket of Russia’s Putin. Federal employees all across the nation are being attacked and face layoffs. The Social Security Administration is being obliterated. In a big lie, the White House insists Musk cuts to Social Security and Medicare won’t affect benefits. In support of the Neo-Nazi Elon Musk, Trump says he will label violence against Tesla dealers as domestic terrorism. DOGE is trying to access all information that exists on Americans. The Department of Education lays off around 50% of it’s workforce. The stock market has been going crazy lately because of Trump’s threats of tariffs. Canada and Greenland feel threatened by Trump’s threats to take control of their countries. USAID staff have been told to shred and burn classified documents.
Meanwhile, HUD’s federal employees, HUD’s subsidized housing tenants, Housing Choice Voucher section 8 landlords, nonprofit housing developers, and Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) all across the nation are being attacked by Trump/Musk, and the new HUD Secretary Scott Turner.
Since the Trump loyalist HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a pastor with Prestonwood Baptist Church ( sturner [at] prestonwod.org ), recently became the newest HUD Secretary, reportedly there have been a lot of criticism and resistance to his plan to gut HUD. Reportedly, HUD Secretary Turner plans to cut HUD’s workforce in half from around 8,300 employees to around 4,000 employees.
The new HUD Secretary Scott Turner a.k.a Eric Scott Turner is on a mission from the demonic convicted felon President Donald J. Trump to destroy the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), layoff half of its federal employees or more, and to destroy HUD’s subsidized housing programs in a brutal attack on the poor, veterans, seniors, the blind, children, families with babies, the chronically ill, and those with disabilities.
This is not a mission from “GOD.” HUD Secretary Scott Turner fully supports the delusional convicted felon President Trumps efforts to make massive budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs, while destroying HUD in the process.
A Feb 16, 2025, letter from the Senate to HUD Secretary Turner raises numerous questions and concerns about the reports that Turner plans to cut half the workforce at HUD. See link below…
https://www.murray.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/25.02.16_Letter-to-HUD_Staffing-Reductions_Signatures.pdf
Reportedly, HUD Secretary Scott Turner has been ignoring the letters from the Senate that he receives, and he has not replied back to the Senate, in disrespect of the senators trying to communicate with him.
HUD layoffs:
https://news.google.com/search?q=HUD%20layoffs&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Reportedly, HUD Secretary Scott Turner Opposes Efforts To Aid The Poor:
Reportedly according to ProPublica on Dec 24, 2025, in part the article states, “As HUD secretary, Scott Turner would oversee billions in housing aid, but as a Texas state legislator he voted against protections for poor tenants and has called government assistance “one of the most destructive things for the family.”
Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance. He opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing. He voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless and against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.
Behind those votes lay a deep-seated skepticism about the value of government efforts to alleviate poverty, a skepticism that Turner has voiced again and again. He has called welfare “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.” When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse form to find oneself in than slavery,” Turner agreed.”
Reportedly in a brutal assault on Americans all across the nation, since HUD Secretary Scott Turner was confirmed as the next HUD Secretary around Feb. 5, 2025, Turner has revoked $4 million worth of “DEI-focused contracts.
Additionally in another attack on Americans, reportedly Turner announced HUD will stop enforcing the 2016 Equal Access Rule, which requires housing, facilities, and services funded through HUD’s Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD) to ensure equal access to programs for individuals based on their gender identity without intrusive questioning or being asked to provide documentation.”
Recent Press Release From HACLA:
On March 6, 2025, in a press release from the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA).
“Statement from President & CEO on Section 8 Federal Funding”
https://www.hacla.org/en/news/statement-president-ceo-section-8-federal-funding
“The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) is unwavering in its commitment to providing rental housing assistance programs and keeping families housed despite federal funding uncertainties. Due to funding reductions in the Section 8 program, HACLA has announced the need to pause housing application processing for 3,300 families, a decision made with great difficulty and careful consideration of all possible alternatives. HACLA is working tirelessly to ensure that current voucher holders remain supported and families receiving housing assistance remain housed regardless of uncertainties in federal funding.
The economic and human impact of these funding gaps cannot be overstated. Without additional resources, Los Angeles could see increased housing instability, affecting thousands of families, property owners, and the broader community. Nearly $800 million comes into the local economy via rental payments to private property owners and developers on behalf of the program participants. These budget uncertainties could affect over 13,000 property owners who rely on these subsidies to maintain stable housing for tenants. HACLA continues to actively seek funding solutions with compassion and urgency to minimize the impact, knowing that housing stability is critical for the well-being of families and communities; and continuing the progress that we have made as a region in reducing housing insecurity and homelessness.”
See a few more links below about proposed budget cuts to HUD and contract cuts.
Trump administration throws hundreds of affordable housing projects into limbo after contract cuts
JESSE BEDAYN
Fri, March 7, 2025, 10:31 AM PST
https://apnews.com/article/affordable-housing-trump-doge-hud-funding-af0cadf5238f1654d723350cc2e8e0f7
Reportedly, “Trump's HUD cuts would devastate Illinois.”
https://chicago.suntimes.com/letters-to-the-editor/2025/03/10/trump-cuts-hud-housing-homelessness-civilian-office-police-accountability-andrea-kersten
Additionally, reportedly Hudson River Housing braces for federal funding cuts, putting many at risk of being homeless
https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/story/news/local/2025/03/07/hudson-valley-nonprofit-says-tenants-will-be-homeless/81961885007/
DOGE’s Cuts to HUD Will Only Make the Housing Crisis Worse
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/03/doges-cuts-to-hud-will-only-make-the-housing-crisis-worse/
HUD Reportedly Considering Office Closures Across Multiple States
https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/hud-reportedly-considering-office-closures-across-multiple-states
Opposition & Resistance to Trump/Musk/Turner Attacks on HUD, its Employees, and HUD’s Subsidized Housing Programs:
Reportedly, on Feb. 4, 2025, at HUD’s headquarters, “executives and employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), were shocked that a hacker played an AI video 15 second loop of the convicted felon President Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk on HUD’s tv screens, at the federal HUD building in Washington D.C.
The AI video playing on HUD’s TVs of the convicted felon President Trump kissing the feet of Musk made news headlines across the nation, and in locations around the world. On the tv screens in large bold letters it read “Long Live The Real King,” referring to Musk as the real king.”
Additionally, reportedly, on March 3, 2025, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), in part it states, “The National Low Income Housing Coalition, along with 13 members of Congress, 275 in-person advocates, and over 3,000 live streamers, stood together at HUD headquarters on March 3 speaking out against threats to vital housing and homelessness programs. The “Hands Off HUD” event, led by NLIHC, was a powerful showcase of resistance to diminishing vital services for those who need them most.
House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) and several other congressional champions attempted to hand deliver a letter to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, demanding he stop Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s efforts to decimate federal housing programs. Although the congressional delegation was told by HUD staff that Mr. Turner was busy and that the representatives could not come inside, but this did not stop attendees from communicating their message. Ranking Member Waters said, if the HUD Secretary will not come out, “We’ll just give the message to Mr. Turner from out here.” The following congressional champions joined her in delivering their message to the crowd in front of HUD.”
Reportedly, HUD Secretary Scott Turner disrespected the House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) and several other congressional champions attempted to hand deliver a letter to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, demanding he stop Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s efforts to decimate federal housing programs.
According to reports, HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a Trump loyalist, claimed that it was a publicity stunt when Maxine Waters and others rallied in front of HUD’s headquarters in support of HUD’s employees, and HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
Apparently, HUD Secretary Scott Turner may be delusional if he really believes that supporting HUD's subsidized housing programs and the poor, including veterans, seniors, the blind, children, families with babies, the chronically ill, and those with disabilities, is a publicity stunt.
March 10 Day Of Action: Protect HUD, Protect Affordable Homes!
As recent as March 10, 2025, there was an event known as the “March 10 Day Of Action: Protect HUD, Protect Affordable Homes!” According to the NLIHC, 2229 actions were taken. https://nlihc.quorum.us/campaign/111236/ .
For more about HUD Secretary Scott Turner, see a few links below…
Christian extremist joins Trump's HUD secretary to survey L.A. wildfire damage
Sean Feucht, who has called his opponents "literally Satan," gushed about the opportunity to give Trump's Cabinet "advice" on how to rebuild Los Angeles.
https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/christian-extremist-trump-hud-la-wildfires-rcna195351
Feucht “proudly” identifies as a Christian nationalist, attacking “the progressive agenda” while asserting that conservative Christians must “take a stand for the Biblical moral law to be applied to our society.” In response to criticism that he was promoting Christian nationalism, Feucht agreed that he wants “Christians to be the only ones” in government so that God can “be in control of everything.” In a substack post, Feucht claimed, “We have seen a clear unveiling of the secular progressive agenda over America: abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, the normalization of pedophelia and child sexualization, and the castration of perfectly healthy children in the name of ‘gender-affirming care.’”
(Right Wing Watch)
Christian National Sean Feucht Joined HUD Secretary Scott Turner To Provide 'God's Strategy' To Rebuild L.A.
https://www.peoplefor.org/rightwingwatch/christian-national-sean-feucht-joined-hud-secretary-scott-turner-provide-gods
HUD Secretary Scott Turner may be reached at:
The Honorable Scott Turner
Secretary
U.S. Department of Housing and urban Development
451 7th Street SW
Washington, D.C. 20410
HUD Secretary Scott Turner also has a nonprofit organization called Community Engagement & Opportunity Council, https://ceoc.org/about/ , and may be reached at, info [at] ceoc.org .
Meanwhile, the Social Security Administration is being obliterated by the convicted felon President Trump, and his evil Neo-Nazi henchman Elon Musk.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
