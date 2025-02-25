From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD TVs play convicted felon President Trump kissing Musk’s feet
By Lynda Carson - February 25, 2025
Yesterday on Monday, Feb 24, 2025, the few HUD executives left in leadership positions at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), were shocked that a hacker played an AI video 15 second loop of the convicted felon President Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk on HUD’s tv screens, at the federal HUD building in Washington D.C.
The AI video playing on HUD’s TVs of the convicted felon President Trump kissing the feet of Musk made news headlines across the nation, and in locations around the world. On the tv screens in large bold letters it read “Long Live The Real King,” referring to Musk as the real king.
Reportedly earlier today, the feds have ID’d someone who broadcast the AI video of the convicted felon President Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk on public TVs at HUD on Monday. The feds are threatening to take legal action against them. Additionally according to reports, officials at HUD claimed the individual has been identified. However, they didn’t name the person or reveal how the hacker managed to infiltrate the government television system in the cafeteria at HUD’s headquarters.
Since HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a pastor with Prestonwood Church ( sturner [at] prestonwood.org ), recently became the newest HUD Secretary, reportedly there have been a lot of criticism and resistance to his plan to gut HUD. Reportedly, HUD Secretary Turner plans to cut HUD’s workforce in half from around 8,300 employees to around 4,000 employees.
A Feb 16, 2025, letter from the Senate to HUD Secretary Turner raises numerous questions and concerns about the reports that Turner plans to cut half the workforce at HUD.
According to the Feb 16, Senate letter to HUD Secretary Turner, in part it states, “We are deeply alarmed and troubled by reports that you terminated hundreds of probationary employees on Friday, and are planning to cut the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) workforce by 50 percent or nearly 4,300 staff. Initial reports suggest no program office would be spared, with staffing cuts ranging from 10 percent to 84 percent. Some of the most drastic reductions impact areas that support highly vulnerable people, including seniors, homeless veterans and families, and people with disabilities, and provide billions of dollars to cities and counties across the country. Without sufficient staff to run these programs, community and economic development projects, disaster recovery efforts, and housing development across the country will be delayed and could come to a grinding halt.”
Additionally, a Trump/Musk memo / funding freeze that occurred during late January, 2025, called a “Temporary Pause of Agency Grant, Loan, and Other Financial Assistance Programs,” that has been blocked because of a temporary restraining order (TRO), has also caused much concern all across the nation. A letter to HUD expressing alarm and concern may be found here https://tinyurl.com/32yfruvy , and an additional different letter to HUD may also be found by clicking here.
HUD Secretary Scott Turner may be reached at;
The Honorable Scott Turner
Secretary
U.S. Department of Housing and urban Development
451 7th Street SW
Washington, D.C. 20410
Activists are urging the public, HUD’s subsidized housing tenants, and federal employees to send a post card to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a pastor with Prestonwood Church ( sturner [at] prestonwood.org ), asking that he has “mercy” on behalf of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants, and HUD’s federal employees.
Scott Turner also a nonprofit organization called Community & Opportunity Council, https://ceoc.org/about/ , info [at] ceoc.org .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
