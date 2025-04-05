top
California U.S. Government & Elections

Hands Off! Nationwide Day of Protest Against Trump & Musk Illegal Fascist Power Grab

San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and beyond
original image (878x528)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501, Indivisible, Women's March and more
Location Details:
San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and beyond
HANDS OFF! Nationwide Day of Protest Action Against Trump & Musk Illegal Power Grab

April 5, 2025

Website with map of protests: https://handsoff2025.com/

Or go here:

https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/

https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/map/


Join a pro-democracy protest against Trump and Musk by demanding Hands Off!

Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.

They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.

On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a
clear message: Hands off!

Hands Off Democracy
Hands Off Freedom of Speech
Hands Off Medicaid & Medicare
Hands Off Social Security
Hands Off USPS
Hands Off EPA
Hands Off National Parks Service & public lands
Hands Off NOAA
Hands Off Public Schools & Education Dept
Hands Off Libraries
Hands Off Immigrants
Hands Off Indigenous sovereignty & sacred lands
Hands Off Trans lives & LGBTQ+
Hands Off Bodily autonomy
Hands Off everything - all of it!

Join a protest in your area to veto Trump & Musk by declaring Hands Off


Grassroots day of protest by 50501 and partners, including Bay Area Coalition California, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, Reproductive Freedom for All, League of Conservation Voters, SEIU, MoveOn, Working Families Party, Women's March, Common Cause, and more

____________________________________

Don't just join on April 5. There are rallies and actions happening throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond every week.

Find protests listed at these links:

#TeslaTakedown: https://www.teslatakedown.com/

Indivisible: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/

Women's March: https://www.womensmarch.com/

50501 Movement: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events

For more information: https://handsoff2025.com/
