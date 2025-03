HANDS OFF! Nationwide Day of Protest Action Against Trump & Musk Illegal Power GrabApril 5, 2025Website with map of protests: https://handsoff2025.com/ Or go here:Join a pro-democracy protest against Trump and Musk by demanding Hands Off!Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with aclear message: Hands off!Hands Off DemocracyHands Off Freedom of SpeechHands Off Medicaid & MedicareHands Off Social SecurityHands Off USPSHands Off EPAHands Off National Parks Service & public landsHands Off NOAAHands Off Public Schools & Education DeptHands Off LibrariesHands Off ImmigrantsHands Off Indigenous sovereignty & sacred landsHands Off Trans lives & LGBTQ+Hands Off Bodily autonomyHands Off everything - all of it!Join a protest in your area to veto Trump & Musk by declaring Hands OffGrassroots day of protest by 50501 and partners, including Bay Area Coalition California, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, Reproductive Freedom for All, League of Conservation Voters, SEIU, MoveOn, Working Families Party, Women's March, Common Cause, and more____________________________________Don't just join on April 5. There are rallies and actions happening throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond every week.Find protests listed at these links:#TeslaTakedown: https://www.teslatakedown.com/ Indivisible: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/ Women's March: https://www.womensmarch.com/ 50501 Movement: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/events