Social Security recipients are living in fear all across the nation
The Social Security Administration Is Under Attack And Being Obliterated:
By Lynda Carson - March 26, 2025
Since the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump was elected to the White House last November, it has become a very grim dark foreboding time and crisis for over 70 million Social Security recipients living in fear all across the nation of losing their Social Security benefits that they paid for.
According to some of the latest Google headlines about the Social Security Administration: According to the Washington Post, Long Waits, waves of calls, website crashes: Social Security is breaking down. According to other headlines, Social Security rushing service cuts at White House request, sources say. Trump’s promise to preserve Social Security may not survive DOGE. “Prelude to Privatizing Social Security’: Cuts Came Straight From White House. Social Security Is Breaking Down-Millions Will Feel It First. Former head of Social security says Elon Musk and DOGE are wrong about the agency. Social Security official ended program for Maine newborns because he was “ticked” at Mills. The Social Security crisis, briefly explained. Social Security chief: DOGE access to systems revoked after court order. Frank Bisignano, Trump’s Pick to Lead Social Security Administration, Faces Senators. Democrats grill Social Security nominee over disruptions as Republicans defend Trump. Musk’s DOGE Is Coming For Social Security. PBS News Hour, Trump nominee to lead Social Security Administration faces questions about potential cuts.
Another very revealing article about Frank Bisignano contacts with DOGE and the SSA may be found here, Senators grill Bisignano about contact with SSA and DOGE officials.
On Tuesday March 25, 2025, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s nominee Frank Bisignano to be the next Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA) was reportedly grilled by some Democrats at a 2 1/2-hour hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Reportedly, the Republicans at the hearing falsely accused the Democrats of fear mongering in regards to the Neo-Nazi Elon Musk’s DOGE attack dismantling the Social Security Administration recently, despite all the above mentioned news reports that totally contradict the Republicans false accusations.
In recent days according to news reports all across the nation, Leland Dudek, Acting Commissioner of the SSA threatened to shut down the SSA.
Reportedly, on Tuesday March 25, 2025, in part a different article says, “Frank Bisignano, a self-professed “DOGE person,” was called to account for recent upheaval at the Social Security Administration, which provides benefits to roughly 72.5 million people, including retirees and children. The agency has taken center stage in the debate over the usefulness of DOGE cuts to taxpayer services and their effect on Social Security, the social welfare program long regarded as the third rail of national politics — touch it and you get shocked.”
“The chaos at the Social Security Administration began shortly after acting commissioner Michelle King stepped down in February, a move that came after DOGE, run by Trump adviser Elon Musk, sought access to Social Security recipient information.
Later that month, the agency announced plans to cut 7,000 people from the agency payroll through layoffs, employee reassignments and an offer of voluntary separation agreements, as part of an intensified effort to shrink the size of the federal workforce through DOGE.
Most recently, the agency's acting commissioner, DOGE supporter Leland Dudek, announced a plan to require in-person identity checks for millions of new and existing recipients while simultaneously closing government offices. That sparked a furor among lawmakers, advocacy groups and program recipients who are worried that the government is placing unnecessary barriers in front of an already vulnerable population.”
Additionally, according to the report, “Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said Tuesday's hearing “showed that Frank Bisignano is not the cure to the DOGE-manufactured chaos at the Social Security Administration. In fact, he is part of it and, if confirmed, would make it even worse.”
Frank Bisognano of Watchung, New Jersey:
According to public records, Frank Bisignano of Watchung, NJ, a major campaign contributor to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201907159150980141 , is a staunch campaign contributor to the Republican party, who also made campaign contributions to Friends of Schumer, of the Democratic Party, including Senator Chuck Schumer (Democrat), Senator Mark Kelly (Democrat), Lasry for Wisconsin (Democrat), Josh Gottheimer For Congress (Democrat), including Tammy Murphy, First Lady of New Jersey (Democrat), Crowley for Congress (Democrat), and the Rhode Island Democratic State Committee.
Tuesday March 25, 2025 release from Social Security Works:
https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/frank-bisignano-will-accelerate-the-doge-destruction-of-social-security
Frank Bisognano Will Accelerate the DOGE Destruction of Social Security
WASHINGTON - The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works, on the just-concluded confirmation hearing for Frank Bisignano, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration:
“Today’s hearing showed that Frank Bisignano is not the cure to the DOGE-manufactured chaos at the Social Security Administration. In fact, he is part of it, and, if confirmed, would make it even worse.
Bisignano describes himself as ‘a DOGE person’. That’s something he has in common with the current acting commissioner, Lee Dudek, who has slashed staff and services at the direction of Elon Musk’s DOGE. Though Bisignano wouldn’t admit it, he has been intimately involved in creating the current chaos surrounding the Social Security Administration. Fortunately, a high-level civil servant has blown the whistle and set the record straight.
Bisignano’s record at the private sector companies he has run is right in line with DOGE. He cut staffing to the bone and reportedly created toxic work environments. If he is confirmed, the now toxic work environment at SSA will likely get worse.
Social Security needs a commissioner whose loyalty is to beneficiaries, not Elon Musk. Bisignano would not even contradict Musk’s slander that Social Security is a criminal Ponzi scheme. Every Senator who cares about Social Security’s future should vote no on the confirmation of Frank Bisignano. He is not only unqualified, with no expertise regarding this vital program — he is dangerous to it.”
The Direct Express Card Problems For Social Security Recipients:
Making matters much more worse, people are reporting major problems with the Direct Express card linked to Comerica Bank or issued by Comerica bank https://www.usdirectexpress.com/ , to receive their federal benefits from Social Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or other government agencies.
Click on the link here https://www.consumeraffairs.com/credit_cards/direct-express.html , and scroll further down to read the many comments and complaints by some of the users of the Direct Express Card, who are having major problems receiving their Social Security benefits.
Now that the Social Security Administration, the VA, and other federal agencies are under attack and being obliterated by the Trump administration, Neo-Nazi Elon Musk and DOGE, it will make things that much more difficult for people using the Direct Express Card to fix their problems when they are having major problems receiving their Social Security benefits.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau;
“While recipients of Social Security and other federal benefits often receive funds to the account of their choice, millions of senior citizens, disabled Americans, and other beneficiaries receive them through the Direct Express Debit Mastercard (Direct Express) program.”
The December 6, 2024, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) complaint filing against Comerica Bank may be found here, https://files.consumerfinance.gov/f/documents/cfpb_CFPB-v.-Comerica-Bank__Complaint_2024_12.pdf .
That’s right. Millions of Social Security recipients are living in fear of losing their Social Security benefits that they paid for, all across the nation presently.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
