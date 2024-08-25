From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Red states and MAGA Republicans are embracing Ku Klux Klan activities
Reportedly, If Trump Gets Back Into The White House, He Will Force Government Workers To Sign A Loyalty Oath To Trump, Which May Be Reminiscent To A Loyalty Oath Of The Ku Klux Klan.
Red states and MAGA Republicans are embracing Ku Klux Klan activities
By Lynda Carson - August 25, 2024
In recent days, the U.S. Supreme Court suddenly granted the State of Arizona the right to demand that some voters in Arizona must have proof of citizenship to vote in next November’s up coming election. This is a clear attack on the voting rights of Latinos who want to vote in November, in addition to blacks who want to vote, and others who may have been bumped off of the voter rolls without knowing about it. Additionally, through the years many blacks have not been born in hospitals, and may not have received a birth certificate when they were born.
Reportedly, “Arizona, which is expected to be one of the most competitive states in the coming election, has been a flashpoint in the battle over voting laws. It is the only state that requires voters to provide a birth certificate, a passport or one of a handful of other documents proving their citizenship.”
Right-wing extremist MAGA Republicans have been embracing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) activities and beliefs by attacking the voting rights of blacks, Latinos, and others by making it harder for them to vote. Additionally, they have been accusing liberals and Democrat politicians of being communists, in addition to banning books across the nation, attacking a women’s right to choose, terrorizing poll workers, having armed militia members stalk voting locations, accusing others of not being human, in addition to many other KKK beliefs and activities.
Trump is supported by the Ku Klux Klan, and other fascist groups.
Reportedly, if Trump gets back into the White House, he will force government workers to sign a loyalty oath to Trump, which may be reminiscent to a loyalty oath of the Ku Klux Klan.
Court Case: United States v. Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
In a case called the United States v. Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan a.k.a. Civ. A. No. 1573, a case involving the Ku Klux Klan during and before 1965, it is a clear reflection of what has been happening in our country recently.
The court documents begin by stating, “The United States of America asks for an injunction to protect Negro citizens in Washington Parish, Louisiana, seeking to assert their civil rights. The defendants are the "Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan", an unincorporated association, the "Anti-Communist Christian Association," a Louisiana corporation, and certain individual klansmen, most of whom come from in and around Bogalusa, Louisiana.”
Additionally, according to court documents, “The defendants admit most of the allegations of the complaint. Their legal position is that a private organization and private persons are beyond the reach of the civil rights acts authorizing the Attorney General to sue for an injunction. There is no merit to this contention.
Seeking refuge in silence and secrecy, the defendants object to the admission of any evidence as to klan activities. We hold, however, that what the klan is and what the klan does bear significantly on the material issues and on the appropriate relief.
In deciding to grant the injunction prayed for, we rest our conclusions on the finding of fact that, within the meaning of the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1964, the defendants have adopted a pattern and practice of intimidating, threatening, and coercing Negro citizens in Washington Parish for the purpose of interfering with the civil rights of the Negro citizens. The compulsion within the klan to engage in this unlawful conduct is inherent in the nature of the klan. This is its ineradicable evil.
We find that to attain its ends, the klan exploits the forces of hate, prejudice, and ignorance. We find that the klan relies on systematic economic coercion, varieties of intimidation, and physical violence in attempting to frustrate the national policy expressed in civil rights legislation. We find that the klansmen, whether cloaked and hooded as members of the Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, or skulking in anonymity as members of a sham organization, "The Anti-Communist Christian Association", or brazenly resorting to violence on the open streets of Bogalusa, are a "fearful conspiracy against society * * * [holding] men silent by the terror of [their acts] and [their] power for evil”.”
Imagine that! The above statements in the court documents are as pertinent now, as they were 60 years ago. It does not take much of an imagination to visualize the twice impeached, 34 count felon, election denier former president Donald J. Trump, and his MAGA Republican myrmidons, and the right-wing extremist U.S. Supreme Court members all dressed up in white robes, and hoods.
Trump and MAGA Republicans have been accusing Democrats of being communists, just like the KKK did 60 years ago.
It appears that the Ku Klux Klan is alive and well in the activities and beliefs of Trump, and the MAGA Republicans who are involved in the suppression of voting rights, the attack on a woman’s right to choose, accusing Democrats of being communists, and the banning of books, and other white supremacist, neo-Nazi, nefarious activities.
That’s right, as Trump, and the MAGA Republicans continue to embrace the tyranny of KKK beliefs and activities all across the nation “whether cloaked and hooded as members of the Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, or skulking in anonymity as members of a fascist organization.” As a normal part of their activities, they continue to threaten voters all across the nation with violence and dictatorship.
Click on the link to Project 2025 here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/08/13/18868683.php , for more.
In addition to the very real threats that the 34 count felon, Donald J. Trump has been making, reportedly he will deny losing the next election, even if he loses to Kamala Harris. These MAGA Republican fascists and their would-be-dictator have the extreme right-wing members of the U.S. Supreme Court standing by in their pocket to assist them in their conquest of world domination, if necessary.
Some MAGA Republican Actions That Reflect The Activities And Beliefs Of The KKK:
Reportedly, “Republicans Hatched a Secret Assault on the Voting Rights Act in Washington State,” according to ProPublica.
Additionally, efforts to make voting laws more restrictive that are a reflection of KKK activities of the past or present, according to Wikipedia, “Following the 2020 United States presidential election and the unsuccessful attempts by Donald Trump and various other Republican officials to overturn it, Republican lawmakers initiated a sweeping effort to make voting laws more restrictive within several states across the country. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, as of October 4, 2021, more than 425 bills that would restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states—with 33 of these bills enacted across 19 states so far. The bills are largely centered around limiting mail-in voting, strengthening voter ID laws, shortening early voting, eliminating automatic and same-day voter registration, curbing the use of ballot drop boxes, and allowing for increased purging of voter rolls. Republicans in at least eight states have also introduced bills that would give lawmakers greater power over election administration after they were unsuccessful in their attempts to overturn election results in swing states won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The efforts garnered press attention and public outrage from Democrats, and by 2023 Republicans had adopted a more "under the radar" approach to achieve their goals.”
Another reflection of KKK activities and beliefs attacking our voting rights, reportedly on July 8, 2024, “With the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) procedural presidential nominating convention just around the corner, the platform committee adopted the party’s official agenda for the 2024 election. Though the GOP’s new platform appears to soften its dangerous and divisive stance on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage, Trump and the Republican party are doubling down on their anti-voting agenda and assault on U.S. elections.
“Republicans will offer a clear, precise, and USA oriented plan to stop the Radical Left Democrats’ Weaponization of Government and its Assault on American Liberty,” said a draft of the GOP’s new platform, which passed “with overwhelming support” in a committee meeting on Monday morning. “We will restore Government of, by, and for the People, ensuring Accountability, protecting Individual Liberties, and fixing our once very corrupt Elections.”
Making matters much worse with their KKK like activities and beliefs by MAGA Republicans, reportedly “Voter outreach groups targeted by new laws in several GOP-led states are struggling to do their work.” Reportedly, “Florida is one of several states, including Kansas, Missouri and Texas, where Republicans have enacted voting restrictions since 2021 that created or enhanced criminal penalties and fines for those who assist voters. The laws have forced some voter outreach groups to cease operations, while others have greatly altered or reduced their activities.”
In contrast, according to documents in the case, “United States v. Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan,” in part it states, “Part III of the Administration's bill, as originally proposed, would have authorized the Attorney General to file suit against any person who deprived or was about to deprive any citizen of any civil right. The compromise that became the Civil Rights Act of 1957 limits civil actions to protection of voting rights in special, general, or primary elections where federal officers are elected.”
“Before the 1957 Act, Section 1971 (now 1971(a)) was enforced either by an action for damages under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and § 1985(3) or by a criminal action under 18 U.S.C. § 241, 242. The 1957 Act adds four subsections to Section 1971, including:
"(b) No person, whether acting under color of law or otherwise, shall intimidate, threaten, coerce, or attempt to intimidate, threaten, or coerce any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such other person to vote or to vote as he may choose, or of causing such other person to vote for, or not to vote for, any candidate for the office of President, Vice President, presidential elector, Member of the Senate, or Member of the House of Representatives, Delegates or Commissioners from the Territories or possessions, at any general, special, or primary election held solely or in part for the purpose of selecting or electing any such candidate.
"(c) Whenever any person has engaged or there are reasonable grounds to believe that any person is about to engage in any act or practice which would deprive any other person of any right or privilege secured by subsection (a) or (b), the Attorney General may institute for the United States, or in the name of the United States, a civil action or other proper proceeding for preventive relief, including an application for a permanent or temporary injunction, restraining order, or other order. In any proceeding hereunder the United States shall be liable for costs the same as a private person."
It appears that by attacking those who assist the voters who are seeking assistance, the MAGA Republicans are clearly interfering with the rights of voters who need, or want assistance to vote, just like the KKK did.
Indeed, “whether cloaked and hooded as members of the Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, or skulking in anonymity as members of a fascist white supremacist, and neo-Nazi organizations supporting Trump,” it appears that MAGA Republicans are clearly acting on behalf of the interests of the Ku Klux Klan and other fascist extreme far right-wing groups, neo-Nazi', white supremacists, and their members, to interfere with the rights of voters seeking assistance.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
KKK link? Discrimination Lawsuit Against Fred Trump, Donald Trump, and Trump Management
Sun, Aug 25, 2024
