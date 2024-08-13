ProPublica releases dozens of Project 2025 secret training videos newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

The release of some Project 2025 secret training videos released by ProPublica. Plus some links to articles about former fascist KKK Grand Wizard, David Duke's campaign contributors. David Duke is a Trump supporter! The David Duke campaign contributors that received national media coverage, were originally exposed locally by Lynda Carson, on IndyBay Media.