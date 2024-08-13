From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ProPublica releases dozens of Project 2025 secret training videos
The release of some Project 2025 secret training videos released by ProPublica. Plus some links to articles about former fascist KKK Grand Wizard, David Duke's campaign contributors. David Duke is a Trump supporter! The David Duke campaign contributors that received national media coverage, were originally exposed locally by Lynda Carson, on IndyBay Media.
ProPublica releases dozens of Project 2025 secret training videos
By Lynda Carson - August 13, 2024
In recent days, ProPublica a nonprofit news room investigating abuses of power, released a number of the fascist Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 training videos.
According to ProPublica, “Project 2025’s plan to train an army of political appointees who could fight the so-called deep state on behalf of a future Trump administration remains on track.”
Reportedly, despite many former officials from Trump’s former administration being involved in the creation of Project 2025, the election denying former president who has been convicted of 34 felonies, denies knowing anything about Project 2025. According to ProPublica, “The videos are part of an ongoing effort to recruit and train thousands of future conservative appointees. Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to disavow Project 2025, most of the speakers in the videos have previously worked for the former president.”
Additionally, according to ProPublica, “The Project 2025 videos coach future appointees on everything from the nuts and bolts of governing to how to outwit bureaucrats. There are strategies for avoiding embarrassing Freedom of Information Act disclosures and ensuring that conservative policies aren’t struck down by “left-wing judges.” Some of the content is routine advice that any incoming political appointee might be told. Other segments of the training offer guidance on radically changing how the federal government works and what it does.” Just in case, click here for the complete details. >>> https://www.propublica.org/article/inside-project-2025-secret-training-videos-trump-election .
Thanks to information released or leaked to ProPublica by someone who was involved in Project 2025, now you can watch 14 hours of videos from Project 2025’s Presidential Administration Academy. Just in case, click here, https://www.propublica.org/article/video-project-2025-presidential-training-academy-trump-election .
According to ProPublica, “Project 2025, the controversial playbook and policy agenda created by the Heritage Foundation and its allies for a future conservative presidential administration, has lost its director. In recent weeks, it faced scathing criticism from both Democratic groups and former President Donald Trump, whose campaign has tried to distance itself from the effort.
But Project 2025’s plan to train an army of political appointees who could battle against the so-called deep state government bureaucracy remains on track. Video trainings like these are one of the “four pillars” of that plan, says Spencer Chretien, the associate director of Project 2025, in “Political Appointees & The Federal Workforce.”
For transparency, we are publishing the videos as we obtained them.”
The Heritage Foundation:
According to public records, the Heritage Foundation a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has been tax exempt since November of 1973. (Around 15 months after former president Richard Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick resigned in disgrace from office.)
Their last 990 tax filing from 2022 reveals that the fascist Heritage Foundation had a revenue of $106,329,524 during that period. Additionally, they raked in $95,083,025 in contributions during that same period. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets of $331,987,871 that year. At that time, Kevin Roberts (listed as President) raked in a whopping $622,489 in compensation, plus an additional $46,391 in other compensation. The fascist Heritage Foundation is located at 214 Massachusetts AVE NE, in Washington D.C.
David Duke, Former KKK Grand Wizard Is A Trump Supporter:
Right-wing fascist, neo-Nazi, white supremacist, David Ernest Duke a Trump supporter, was the Grand Wizard of the KKK from 1989 to 1992 during a 3 year that period that the fascist Heritage Foundation has existed.
More about outing David Duke’s campaign contributors by Lynda Carson, may be found in a few links below…
1) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/17/18801676.php
2) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/26/18802258.php
3) https://sfbayview.com/2017/08/outing-the-bay-area-campaign-contributors-of-kkk-fascist-david-duke/
4) https://thestreetspirit.org/2017/09/12/boycotts-close-restaurants-owned-by-duke-supporters/
5) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/10/07/18803489.php
6) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/09/04/18802552.php
7) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/09/21/18803097.php
(Newsweek)
How Donating $500 to Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Caused This Minneapolis Bar To Shut Down
(DeRoma's donation was first revealed in a post on Indybay (by Lynda Carson), a community news organization based in San Francisco, which has posted records of donors to Duke's campaign.)
Click below for the full story…
https://www.newsweek.com/david-duke-kkk-white-supremacists-minneapolis-659014
More links to articles about David Duke campaign contributors, Julius De Roma, exposed by Lynda Carson…
Click below…
https://tinyurl.com/yft48h3n
and Roger Grigsby, exposed by Lynda Carson…
Click below…
https://tinyurl.com/mre6fa9v
Plus…
King Charles lll, is friends with KKK David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/09/09/18851971.php
Nonprofit organizations accept donations from David Duke campaign contributor
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/09/20/18803058.php
Unmasking the KKK
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/26/18834609.php?show_comments=1
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - August 13, 2024
In recent days, ProPublica a nonprofit news room investigating abuses of power, released a number of the fascist Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 training videos.
According to ProPublica, “Project 2025’s plan to train an army of political appointees who could fight the so-called deep state on behalf of a future Trump administration remains on track.”
Reportedly, despite many former officials from Trump’s former administration being involved in the creation of Project 2025, the election denying former president who has been convicted of 34 felonies, denies knowing anything about Project 2025. According to ProPublica, “The videos are part of an ongoing effort to recruit and train thousands of future conservative appointees. Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to disavow Project 2025, most of the speakers in the videos have previously worked for the former president.”
Additionally, according to ProPublica, “The Project 2025 videos coach future appointees on everything from the nuts and bolts of governing to how to outwit bureaucrats. There are strategies for avoiding embarrassing Freedom of Information Act disclosures and ensuring that conservative policies aren’t struck down by “left-wing judges.” Some of the content is routine advice that any incoming political appointee might be told. Other segments of the training offer guidance on radically changing how the federal government works and what it does.” Just in case, click here for the complete details. >>> https://www.propublica.org/article/inside-project-2025-secret-training-videos-trump-election .
Thanks to information released or leaked to ProPublica by someone who was involved in Project 2025, now you can watch 14 hours of videos from Project 2025’s Presidential Administration Academy. Just in case, click here, https://www.propublica.org/article/video-project-2025-presidential-training-academy-trump-election .
According to ProPublica, “Project 2025, the controversial playbook and policy agenda created by the Heritage Foundation and its allies for a future conservative presidential administration, has lost its director. In recent weeks, it faced scathing criticism from both Democratic groups and former President Donald Trump, whose campaign has tried to distance itself from the effort.
But Project 2025’s plan to train an army of political appointees who could battle against the so-called deep state government bureaucracy remains on track. Video trainings like these are one of the “four pillars” of that plan, says Spencer Chretien, the associate director of Project 2025, in “Political Appointees & The Federal Workforce.”
For transparency, we are publishing the videos as we obtained them.”
The Heritage Foundation:
According to public records, the Heritage Foundation a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has been tax exempt since November of 1973. (Around 15 months after former president Richard Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick resigned in disgrace from office.)
Their last 990 tax filing from 2022 reveals that the fascist Heritage Foundation had a revenue of $106,329,524 during that period. Additionally, they raked in $95,083,025 in contributions during that same period. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets of $331,987,871 that year. At that time, Kevin Roberts (listed as President) raked in a whopping $622,489 in compensation, plus an additional $46,391 in other compensation. The fascist Heritage Foundation is located at 214 Massachusetts AVE NE, in Washington D.C.
David Duke, Former KKK Grand Wizard Is A Trump Supporter:
Right-wing fascist, neo-Nazi, white supremacist, David Ernest Duke a Trump supporter, was the Grand Wizard of the KKK from 1989 to 1992 during a 3 year that period that the fascist Heritage Foundation has existed.
More about outing David Duke’s campaign contributors by Lynda Carson, may be found in a few links below…
1) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/17/18801676.php
2) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/26/18802258.php
3) https://sfbayview.com/2017/08/outing-the-bay-area-campaign-contributors-of-kkk-fascist-david-duke/
4) https://thestreetspirit.org/2017/09/12/boycotts-close-restaurants-owned-by-duke-supporters/
5) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/10/07/18803489.php
6) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/09/04/18802552.php
7) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/09/21/18803097.php
(Newsweek)
How Donating $500 to Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Caused This Minneapolis Bar To Shut Down
(DeRoma's donation was first revealed in a post on Indybay (by Lynda Carson), a community news organization based in San Francisco, which has posted records of donors to Duke's campaign.)
Click below for the full story…
https://www.newsweek.com/david-duke-kkk-white-supremacists-minneapolis-659014
More links to articles about David Duke campaign contributors, Julius De Roma, exposed by Lynda Carson…
Click below…
https://tinyurl.com/yft48h3n
and Roger Grigsby, exposed by Lynda Carson…
Click below…
https://tinyurl.com/mre6fa9v
Plus…
King Charles lll, is friends with KKK David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/09/09/18851971.php
Nonprofit organizations accept donations from David Duke campaign contributor
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/09/20/18803058.php
Unmasking the KKK
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/26/18834609.php?show_comments=1
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
More articles about right-wing campaign contributors, by Lynda Carson....
Wed, Aug 14, 2024 5:18AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network