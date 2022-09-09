King Charles lll, is friends with KKK David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller newzland2 [at] gmail.com)

by Lynda Carson

Photo Of King Charles lll, Formerly Known As Prince Charles, With Five-Time Polo Player Of The Year Carlos Gracida, And Vaughn Miller, A Campaign Contributor To David Duke, An American White Nationalist, Politician, Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist, Holocaust Denier, Convicted Felon And Former Imperial Wizard Of The Ku Klux Klan.