King Charles lll, is friends with KKK David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller
Photo Of King Charles lll, Formerly Known As Prince Charles, With Five-Time Polo Player Of The Year Carlos Gracida, And Vaughn Miller, A Campaign Contributor To David Duke, An American White Nationalist, Politician, Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist, Holocaust Denier, Convicted Felon And Former Imperial Wizard Of The Ku Klux Klan.
King Charles lll, is friends with KKK David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller
By Lynda Carson - September 9, 2022
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth, it did not take long for the world and the media to start using a new royal name for Prince Charles, the former Prince of Wales, as the world is now calling him King Charles lll.
However, everyone around the world is not mourning Queen Elizabeth like they are in England, and people in some countries feel that the monarchy and the people of England are imperialists, and bloody colonizers. In the United States of America, people celebrate the 4th of July, in memory of defeating the Brits, and running them out of the country.
King Charles lll Is friends With Vaughn E. Miller, A David Duke Campaign Contributor:
Indeed, one can only wonder how some of the people around the world would feel if they knew that King Charles lll, formerly known as Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is friends with Vaughn E. Miller, a campaign contributor to former KKK Imperial Wizard, David Duke?
Reportedly, a number of years ago, Price Charles of Wales invited Las Colinas Polo Club Player Vaughn Miller to join his team.
West Coast Polo reports, “Las Colinas Polo Club was represented by Vaughn Miller, Kevin Mokarow and Oscar Bermudez at the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation Polo Day which took place May 28-31, 2004 at Cowdray Park in Midhurst, Great Britain. Prince Charles team, Highgrove played a strong match against Audi but lost by one goal in the final chukker. Established by The Prince in 1979, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation (UK) supports a wide range of charitable causes and projects.”
Vaughn Miller, Campaign Contributor To KKK’s David Duke Senate Campaign
Wealthy Dallas real estate developer Vaughn Miller likes to brag that he played polo in England with the former Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, now called King Charles lll.
Vaughn Miller is the owner of the Prestonwood Polo and Country Club.
According to records with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Vaughn Miller address 5706 Mockingbird LN, Dallas Tx, made a campaign contribution of $1,000.00 to David Duke’s Senate campaign.
In comparison, a 990 tax filing filed with the IRS for the Prestonwood Polo Foundation, Inc., the 990 tax filing confirms their mailing address to be 5706 E. Mockingbird LN, the same address posted with the FEC for the Vaughn Miller campaign contribution to KKK’s David Duke.
Apparently, King Charles lll may be the only known living king to be friends with a KKK David Duke campaign contributor.
As parts of the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the news media overlooks the fact that King Charles lll, is friends with Vaughn Miller, a campaign contributor to KKK’s David Duke.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
