Indybay Beats Back Illegal SFPD Search Warrant and Gag Order Over Police Credit Union Vandalism Post by Indybay collective

Today, San Francisco Magistrate Judge Linda Colfax reversed herself and vacated a 90-day gag order she had issued on January 24 which prohibited Indybay from disclosing that we had been served a search warrant by SFPD. The warrant sought identifying information on the author of a psuedonymous communiqué published on Indybay on January 18. On February 3, the search warrant became void, as no search occurred and no records were received.