Warrior Klee Benally Never Surrendered: A Life of Revolutionary Love: 'Regain Your Power'

by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Jan 3, 2024 7:20PM
Our hearts are broken by the sudden passing of our friend Klee Benally. Reflecting on Klee's life, we remember the words of Che Guevara that the true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love. Klee never surrendered, he never surrendered to capitalism, the media, or the forces of conformity that sought to change who he was.
12004142_1611251549136232_6593296097285387100_n.jpg
Warrior Klee Benally Never Surrendered: A Life of Revolutionary Love, Resounding 'Regain Your Power'

The celebration of Klee's life will be on January 6, at 2 p.m., at the Orpheum Theatre in Flagstaff, Arizona.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, January 3, 2023

Our hearts are broken by the sudden passing of our friend Klee Benally. Reflecting on Klee's life, we remember the words of Che Guevara that the true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love.

Klee never surrendered, he never surrendered to capitalism, the media, or the forces of conformity that sought to change who he was.

Klee taught us to regain our power, regardless of the road that led us to the present.

Louise Benally, Dine' of Big Mountain, said, "Klee was our spokesman and leader. His departure only means we have to rise and carry on the work for justice for nature and humanity. I will miss him Greatly and Honor him highly."

"His roots come from Big Mountain, grandson of the late Roberta Blackgoat.

"He was an honorable young leader, well respected and moved with a lot of compassion. My nephew, brother and my leader. A truly beautiful and amazing person who really lived up to his beliefs, and was not driven by money but by needs and concern, a real warrior.

"He was our shining Star, he will continue to shine on us from the other side.

"He always honored me, I will miss that," Louise said.

Michelle Cook, Dine', said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the passing of our beloved warrior Klee Benally. We ask for prayers for his family during this time. For decades Klee led an uncompromising position, for the liberation of our peoples and lands developing and synthesizing an embodied praxis of Indigenous-based political, economic, and social resistance against all forms of settler colonialism that degrades people and the planet.

"Klee was our North Star guiding with his heart and mind. While some may not have shared his positions, no one can question his dedication, determination, and sheer drive to protect his people despite the risks and danger.

"He risked his life through forms of Civil Disobedience and Direct Action to protect our Dook’o’oosłiid, Holy Mountain, from development to maintain our ceremonial practices and way of life.

"Klee taught us all to be brave to fight against genocide, the co-optation of our movements by the non-profit industrial complex. To be steadfast in what is right and wrong. To honor our ancient law and the sacred teachings of our ancestors and Grandmothers. His departure leaves a void in Dineh Nation and Indian Country," Michelle said.

From locking down in U.S. Border Patrol headquarters in Tucson, to chaining himself to equipment in defense of Sacred San Francisco Peaks, to battling the auctioneers of the sacred ceremonial items in Paris, and leading the Haul-No movement to protect the Grand Canyon region from uranium mining, to feeding the unsheltered in Flagstaff, and standing strong for Palestine, Klee's powerful actions remain a moving force to resound, and rivet us all, to struggle for a world without compromise.

Klee, Dine' (Navajo) 48, died Sunday after being hospitalized.

Read more at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/01/warrior-klee-benally-never-surrendered.html
The mainstream media is likely to water down the direct action, and force of Klee Benally's direct action. Klee locked down at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters in Tucson in 2010 to protest the militarization of O'odham lands.
Klee Benally chained to equipment to halt the desecration of Sacred San Francisco Peaks from the sewage water snow of Arizona Snowbowl in 2011.
Just the week before he passed, Klee Benally released his new board game, 'Burn the Fort,' and his new book, 'No Spiritual Surrender: Indigenous Anarchy in Defense of the Sacred.' This is who he was, and he would never have allowed the mainstream media to codify him, or package him. Order the book at Detritus Books
https://detritusbooks.com/products/no-spiritual-surrender-indigenous-anarchy-in-defense-of-the-sacred
Klee Benally standing strong against the war crimes and genocide in Palestine, during a recent rally in Flagstaff, Arizona.
