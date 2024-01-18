SF Police Credit Union Attacked for Tortuguita by some anarchists

In the early hours of January 18, one year after the police murder of Tortuguita, we smashed 18 windows at the San Francisco Police Credit Union as an act of vengeance for it.

We also honor the memories of Klee Benally, Sekou Odinga, and Banko Brown. Fight for the dead, fight for the living!