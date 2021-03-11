From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Latest Assault on the Unhoused Community
Of uncertain use is this critical itemizing of the City Council's latest work-around to eliminate homeless civil rights without running afoul of the Martin v. Boise decision requiring no criminalization of the homeless for survival camping where adequate resources do not exist. And the CDC's obvious "shelter-in-place" rules ignored by City Manager Martin Bernal.
The following flyer was distributed in earlier form on Pacific Avenue on Sunday March 7th to educate the community regarding the City Council's latest surrender to the fears and fatal sterotypes of reactionary residents.
It has been updated to include the Staff report's suggested changes--almost all of which make the law harsher and more restrictive without providing the most elementary resources for the majority of homeless folks outside.
Staff report: Go to https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1 and view the Summary Sheet for Item #26.
"Drive 'em Out" Talking Points in Correspondence at https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/PUBLIC%20CORRESPONDENCE%20-%20OUTDOOR%20LIVING%20ORDINANCE.PDF.pdf?meetingId=1640&documentType=Agenda&itemId=12258&publishId=14724&
isSection=false
Earlier Articles:
"Return of the Sleeping Ban and a Letter to Mayor Meyers" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/05/18840535.php
"Time to Stand Up" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/21/18840196.php
"Keith McHenry: "Outdoor Living" Proposal will do Nothing to Address Crisis" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840178.php
"Alicia Kuhl: Homeless Encampment Ordinance is a Ban on Homeless People's Right to Exist" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840175.php
It has been updated to include the Staff report's suggested changes--almost all of which make the law harsher and more restrictive without providing the most elementary resources for the majority of homeless folks outside.
Staff report: Go to https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1 and view the Summary Sheet for Item #26.
"Drive 'em Out" Talking Points in Correspondence at https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/PUBLIC%20CORRESPONDENCE%20-%20OUTDOOR%20LIVING%20ORDINANCE.PDF.pdf?meetingId=1640&documentType=Agenda&itemId=12258&publishId=14724&
isSection=false
Earlier Articles:
"Return of the Sleeping Ban and a Letter to Mayor Meyers" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/05/18840535.php
"Time to Stand Up" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/21/18840196.php
"Keith McHenry: "Outdoor Living" Proposal will do Nothing to Address Crisis" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840178.php
"Alicia Kuhl: Homeless Encampment Ordinance is a Ban on Homeless People's Right to Exist" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840175.php
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network