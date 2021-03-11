Latest Assault on the Unhoused Community by Robert Norse

Thursday Mar 11th, 2021 2:32 PM

Of uncertain use is this critical itemizing of the City Council's latest work-around to eliminate homeless civil rights without running afoul of the Martin v. Boise decision requiring no criminalization of the homeless for survival camping where adequate resources do not exist. And the CDC's obvious "shelter-in-place" rules ignored by City Manager Martin Bernal.