top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Latest Assault on the Unhoused Community
by Robert Norse
Thursday Mar 11th, 2021 2:32 PM
Of uncertain use is this critical itemizing of the City Council's latest work-around to eliminate homeless civil rights without running afoul of the Martin v. Boise decision requiring no criminalization of the homeless for survival camping where adequate resources do not exist. And the CDC's obvious "shelter-in-place" rules ignored by City Manager Martin Bernal.
tuesday_flyer_finished_post-3-9.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (544.9KB)
The following flyer was distributed in earlier form on Pacific Avenue on Sunday March 7th to educate the community regarding the City Council's latest surrender to the fears and fatal sterotypes of reactionary residents.

It has been updated to include the Staff report's suggested changes--almost all of which make the law harsher and more restrictive without providing the most elementary resources for the majority of homeless folks outside.

Staff report: Go to https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1 and view the Summary Sheet for Item #26.

"Drive 'em Out" Talking Points in Correspondence at https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/PUBLIC%20CORRESPONDENCE%20-%20OUTDOOR%20LIVING%20ORDINANCE.PDF.pdf?meetingId=1640&documentType=Agenda&itemId=12258&publishId=14724&
isSection=false

Earlier Articles:
"Return of the Sleeping Ban and a Letter to Mayor Meyers" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/05/18840535.php

"Time to Stand Up" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/21/18840196.php

"Keith McHenry: "Outdoor Living" Proposal will do Nothing to Address Crisis" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840178.php

"Alicia Kuhl: Homeless Encampment Ordinance is a Ban on Homeless People's Right to Exist" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840175.php
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code