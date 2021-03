Of uncertain use is this critical itemizing of the City Council's latest work-around to eliminate homeless civil rights without running afoul of the Martin v. Boise decision requiring no criminalization of the homeless for survival camping where adequate resources do not exist. And the CDC's obvious "shelter-in-place" rules ignored by City Manager Martin Bernal.

The following flyer was distributed in earlier form on Pacific Avenue on Sunday March 7th to educate the community regarding the City Council's latest surrender to the fears and fatal sterotypes of reactionary residents.It has been updated to include the Staff report's suggested changes--almost all of which make the law harsher and more restrictive without providing the most elementary resources for the majority of homeless folks outside.Staff report: Go to https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1 and view the Summary Sheet for Item #26."Drive 'em Out" Talking Points in Correspondence at https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/PUBLIC%20CORRESPONDENCE%20-%20OUTDOOR%20LIVING%20ORDINANCE.PDF.pdf?meetingId=1640&documentType=Agenda&itemId=12258&publishId=14724& isSection=falseEarlier Articles:"Return of the Sleeping Ban and a Letter to Mayor Meyers" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/05/18840535.php "Time to Stand Up" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/21/18840196.php "Keith McHenry: "Outdoor Living" Proposal will do Nothing to Address Crisis" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840178.php "Alicia Kuhl: Homeless Encampment Ordinance is a Ban on Homeless People's Right to Exist" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/02/20/18840175.php