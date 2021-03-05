Return of the Sleeping Ban and a Letter to Mayor Meyers rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Friday Mar 5th, 2021 5:16 PM by Robert Norse

On February 23, City Council ignored dozens of speakers, silenced another two dozen, and passed the TOLO (Temporary Living Outside Ordinance) well after midnight. I filed a Brown Act complaint, noting the failure to provide adequate Agenda notice, requiring them to redo the item. I'm not holding my breath.