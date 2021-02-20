Alicia Kuhl: Homeless Encampment Ordinance is a Ban on Homeless People's Right to Exist by Santa Cruz News

Saturday Feb 20th, 2021 1:02 PM

Alicia Kuhl, the President of The Santa Cruz Chapter of the California Homeless Union, has written to the Santa Cruz City Council in opposition to the proposed homeless encampment ordinance to be heard by council at its meeting on Tuesday, February 23. "Ordinances such as the ones being proposed on Tuesday do nothing but hurt our already most vulnerable community members and would criminalize them with citations when they have nowhere to go, nowhere to rest or be warm.," Kuhl stated. Read Alicia Kuhl's full letter below.