top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Oppose the Attack on Food Not Bombs & Expansion of Police Power
by Keith McHenry (posted, modified by Norse) (keith [at] foodnotbombs.net)
Friday Apr 24th, 2020 4:21 PM
This flyer was distributed at the Friday protest urging the City to immediately open motels in place of the toxic congregate shelters currently housing vulnerable homeless people in crowded conditions violating CDC recommendations.
flyer_for_friday_protest__flip_side_enlarged.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (311.3KB)
Earlier stories on this issue:

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/04/23/18832587.php ("Another Round of Partial Answers and Continued Questions")

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/04/21/18832547.php .
("“Shame on Santa Cruz–Hotels Not Hospitals”)

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/04/20/18832521.php ("Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless")

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/04/19/18832493.php ("Questions that Demand Answers").

See also the City Council's 4-28 Agenda at http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=1362&doctype=AGENDA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code