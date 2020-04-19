Questions That Demand Answers: Picket Noon Monday April 20th rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM by Robert Norse

While other counties have been using federal and state funding to house vulnerable homeless people, Santa Cruz has not--in any appreciable numbers. While the broader community is directed to shelter in place and not gather in groups larger than 10, homeless "shelters" unsafely cram folks into one or two rooms. I asked specific questions and got unsatisfactory answers.