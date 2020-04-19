top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Questions That Demand Answers: Picket Noon Monday April 20th
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
While other counties have been using federal and state funding to house vulnerable homeless people, Santa Cruz has not--in any appreciable numbers. While the broader community is directed to shelter in place and not gather in groups larger than 10, homeless "shelters" unsafely cram folks into one or two rooms. I asked specific questions and got unsatisfactory answers.
norse_to_matt_n._4-18.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (360.4KB)
On Friday April 10th, after a massive outbreak of COVID-19 in two San Francisco shelters, health professionals held a Press Conference demanding motel/hotel shelters immediately:
https://www.facebook.com/CoalitionOnHomelessness/videos/2954977444559143/

On Friday April 17th, I e-mailed a letter to city officials and health workers including Mayor Cummings and City Manager Bernal asking a series of questions (reprinted below).

On Saturday April 18th, Mayor Cummings responded by forwarding me the city latest "update" which answered almost none of the questions and indicated no intention of stepping up any attempt to house even the more vulnerable homeless people in any numbers. (reprinted below)

I followed up with a letter urging more information. (reprinted below)

On Saturday April 18th, Governor Newsom called on all counties not using the FEMA and roomkey funding to do so immediately: https://www.facebook.com/fox5sandiego/videos/533233420715199/ See also https://calmatters.org/health/coronavirus/2020/04/newsom-cities-blocking-hotels-for-homeless-will-be-judged-by-history

I've done several netshows (4-12, 4-16, and 4-19) on the subject, which can be found at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html .

Today Alicia Kuhl of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs announced a Physical Distancing Picket noon tomorrow 4-20 outside the Hampton Inn next to Denny's at 1505 Ocean St to demand the City and County authorities follow the CDC/Newsom guidelines. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10158028273318820&set=gm.229151128428242&type=3&theater

The HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) members I've contacted support this protest. I and others will be there.

§Mayor Cummings non-answer Answer: Frequently Asked Questions (1)
by Robert Norse
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
scan_20200419.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (386.7KB)
§Frequently Asked Questions (2)
by Robert Norse
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
scan_20200419__2_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (446.3KB)
§Frequently Asked Questions (3)
by Robert Norse
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
scan_20200419__5_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (336.3KB)
§City's Homelessness "Update" (1)
by Robert Norse
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
scan_20200419__6_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (423.0KB)
§City's Homelessness "Update" (2)
by Robert Norse
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
scan_20200419__7_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (375.0KB)
§My Reaction to the City's Updates
by Robert Norse
Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
modified_letter_for_indybay_based_on_cummings_letter.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (219.7KB)
This is partially modified copy of the letter I sent to Mayor Cummings in response to the updates.
