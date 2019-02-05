Rest in Peace Sherry Conable alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 7:56 PM by Alex Darocy

In shocking news to the Santa Cruz activist community, Sherry Conable was identified as the woman found dead on Cowell Beach on Monday morning. Sherry participated in and organized countless political demonstrations and anti-war events over the course of decades in the Santa Cruz area. She will be dearly missed.