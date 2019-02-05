top
Rest in Peace Sherry Conable
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 7:56 PM
In shocking news to the Santa Cruz activist community, Sherry Conable was identified as the woman found dead on Cowell Beach on Monday morning. Sherry participated in and organized countless political demonstrations and anti-war events over the course of decades in the Santa Cruz area. She will be dearly missed.
sm_bearcat-protest-santa-cruz-20-sherry-conable.jpg
original image (668x1000)
According to early media reports, the cause of her death has yet to be determined.


Photo: Sherry holds her iconic peace wreath at a demonstration at the Santa Cruz City Council in March of 2015 to protest the SCPD purchase of a Bearcat vehicle (More photos: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php).


For more information, see:

Santa Cruz woman identified in Cowell Beach death
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2019/02/05/santa-cruz-woman-identified-in-cowell-beach-death/


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Independence Day 2014, Ocean Street
by Alex Darocy Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 7:56 PM
sherry-conable-independence-day-santa-cruz-2014-3.jpg
More photos: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/07/05/18758261.php
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Independence Day 2016, Ocean Street
by Alex Darocy Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 7:56 PM
sm_sherry-conable-independence-day-santa-cruz-11.jpg
original image (1400x935)
More photos: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/07/05/18788628.php
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Sherry speaking to protest the SCPD purchase of a Bearcat vehicle in front of City Hall
by Alex Darocy Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 7:56 PM
sm_sherry-conable-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (800x534)
More photos: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/12/18768436.php
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Sherry's ObituaryRIP SherrySaturday Feb 9th, 2019 1:05 AM
Sherry on the Cover of "Endurance Activism"Endurance ActivismSaturday Feb 9th, 2019 12:02 AM
Words from Santa Cruz City Councilmember Chris KrohnChris KrohnFriday Feb 8th, 2019 11:56 PM
Sherry R.I.P.Walt OicleThursday Feb 7th, 2019 3:03 PM
Grief and Gratitude for Sherry ConableSarah Juniper RabkinThursday Feb 7th, 2019 9:26 AM
