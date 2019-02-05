From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Rest in Peace Sherry Conable
In shocking news to the Santa Cruz activist community, Sherry Conable was identified as the woman found dead on Cowell Beach on Monday morning. Sherry participated in and organized countless political demonstrations and anti-war events over the course of decades in the Santa Cruz area. She will be dearly missed.
According to early media reports, the cause of her death has yet to be determined.
Photo: Sherry holds her iconic peace wreath at a demonstration at the Santa Cruz City Council in March of 2015 to protest the SCPD purchase of a Bearcat vehicle (More photos: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/03/23/18770300.php).
For more information, see:
Santa Cruz woman identified in Cowell Beach death
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2019/02/05/santa-cruz-woman-identified-in-cowell-beach-death/
Alex Darocy
