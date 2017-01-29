top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Thousands March to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy in Oakland, 1/16/17 (audio & photos)
by Dave Id
Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
Martin Luther King Jr Day 2017 on January 16 was honored and celebrated in a variety of ways across the country. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) kicked off a week of Reclaim MLK actions with a rally in Oscar Grant plaza. Thousands showed up and marched on a beautiful sunny day to Lake Merritt in Oakland.
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_001.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
Photo: Sound truck/stage on 14th Street in Oakland, City Hall in background. Banner reads, "If they come for any, they have to deal with the many," in anticipation of the Trump presidency.


Once the march reached the pergola (columns) area at Lake Merritt, several barbecues were fired up to offer free food to the masses and a drum circle performed in the distance. Barbecues and drumming have been banned from the lake area, as the city government sought to entice businesses to Oakland and please gentrifiying newcomers. On a normal day, without thousands of protesters present, OPD would have been issuing citations for cooking or drumming at the lake. In preparation for the large numbers present, organizers also had a dozen or more porta-potties in place for the comfort of attendees.

Speakers at Lake Merritt discussed the issues of resistance against white supremacy locally, nationally, and globally. Full audio is included below.

Speakers at the Lake Merritt rally included: Cat Brooks, APTP/Onyx; Young Gifted and Black; Black Organizing Project; Adam Jordan Wills, APTP/Onyx; Nina Farnia, National Lawyers Guild SF Bay Area Chapter; Tiny, Poor Magazine; Omir, youth scholar from People's School; Amber, Causa Justa/Just Cause; Jeremy, Idriss Stelley Foundation/Education Not Incarceration; Cephus Johnson, uncle of Oscar Grant; Janetta Johnson, TGI Justice Project; Sammy Oblasa Wells, Asians for Black Lives; Bayan East Bay/Third World Resistance; Umaya, Palestinian Youth Movement; Sabiha, Alliance of South Asians Taking Action; Ras Ceylon; Alia Sharrief; Silent Noise; Kev Choice and Jennifer Johns


For more on Reclaim MLK week:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Tur-ha AK and Cat Brooks of APTP
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_002.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§View from the sound truck: Thousands fill 14th Street and Oscar Grant plaza
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170125_003.jpg
original image (3200x425)
Click the photo to see a larger version.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§The Stop Urban Shield coalition and Third World Resistance prepare in the plaza
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_004.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Children's march arrives and will be given space at the front of the main march
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_005.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§March heads past the Fox theater as Martin Luther King Jr's "We Must Love Each Other" play
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_006.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Donate
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_007.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
It costs money to rent trucks and sound systems, to support families after police shoot and kill their loved ones.

Visit http://www.paypal.com, click 'Send' and use aptpinfo [at] gmail.com for the recipient address.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Marching on Grand Avenue toward the pergola
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_008.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§First marchers arrive at the pergola, with Lake Merrit in the background
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_009.jpg
original image (3200x711)
Click the photo to see a larger version.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Truck stops on MacArthur and Cat Brooks tells story of OPD murder of Demouria Hogg nearby
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_010.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Indybay feature on Demouria Hogg's murder: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/06/18/18773669.php
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Third World Resistance contingent with drummers arrives
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_011.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Ayakban East Bay, Asian, Pacific Islander, #Asians4BlackLives, Stop Urban Shield contingent, fists up.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Full audio of speakers at Lake Merritt rally
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (31.9mb)
(audio 1:32:45)

Note that the rally sound system drops out toward the end during Kev Choice and Jennifer Johns' set, but as such temporarily gives way to a cappella performances before the system is back up.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Cat Brooks opens the Lake Merritt rally
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_015.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Young Black and Gifted performs "We Will Win" poetry
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_012.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Black Organizing Project says we don't need police in our communities
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_013.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://blackorganizingproject.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Adam Jordan Wills as MC keeps things rolling
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_014.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Nina Farnia, NLG, notes MLK realized capitalism & imperialism had to end w/ white supremacy
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_016.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.nlgsf.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Tiny, Poor Magazine, urges people to give everything they can afford to the fight against Trump
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_017.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.poormagazine.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Omir, youth scholar from People's School
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_018.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Amber, Causa Justa, speaks to issues of displacement and housing struggles in rapidly gentrified Oakland
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:19 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_019.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://cjjc.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Uncle Bobby says he is grateful to the Oakland community for helping to convict Johannes M
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_020.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
IIndybay's archive of the justice for Oscar Grant movement:
http://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Janetta Johnson, TGI Justice Project
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_021.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.tgijp.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Sammy Oblasa Wells, Asians for Black Lives speaks against the myth of the "model minority"
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_022.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://a4bl.tumblr.com
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Bayan East Bay/Third World Resistance
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_023.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://abwritingworkshop.wordpress.com/ab/
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Umaya, Palestinian Youth Movement
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_024.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.pal-youth.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Sabiha, Alliance of South Asians Taking Action, speaks to US imperialism and racism domestically
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_025.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.asata.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Ras Ceylon quotes MLK'S Vietnam speech, noting he was assassinated one year later
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_026.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Alia Sharrief: I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. Are you? Raise your fist if you're not. Power to the people
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_027.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Silent Noise performs
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_028.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Fresh hot food for free from Phat Beetz and other vendors
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_029.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
http://www.phatbeetsproduce.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Kev Choice performs
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_030.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Jennifer Johns sings
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 7:44 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_031.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Cat Brooks closes out the rally asking participants to be sure to clean up and leave no trace.

#120Hours #ReclaimMLK #MLKday
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
§Jeremy, Idriss Stelley Foundation/Education Not Incarceration, announces land reclamation in Oakland
by Dave Id Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 8:21 PM
sm_reclaimmlk-march-oakland_20170116_034.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Jeremy spoke just before Cephus Johnson above. He says location of liberated land will be made public later.

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/...
Add Your Comments
