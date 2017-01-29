|
Thousands March to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy in Oakland, 1/16/17 (audio & photos)
Martin Luther King Jr Day 2017 on January 16 was honored and celebrated in a variety of ways across the country. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) kicked off a week of Reclaim MLK actions with a rally in Oscar Grant plaza. Thousands showed up and marched on a beautiful sunny day to Lake Merritt in Oakland.
Photo: Sound truck/stage on 14th Street in Oakland, City Hall in background. Banner reads, "If they come for any, they have to deal with the many," in anticipation of the Trump presidency.
Once the march reached the pergola (columns) area at Lake Merritt, several barbecues were fired up to offer free food to the masses and a drum circle performed in the distance. Barbecues and drumming have been banned from the lake area, as the city government sought to entice businesses to Oakland and please gentrifiying newcomers. On a normal day, without thousands of protesters present, OPD would have been issuing citations for cooking or drumming at the lake. In preparation for the large numbers present, organizers also had a dozen or more porta-potties in place for the comfort of attendees.
Speakers at Lake Merritt discussed the issues of resistance against white supremacy locally, nationally, and globally. Full audio is included below.
Speakers at the Lake Merritt rally included: Cat Brooks, APTP/Onyx; Young Gifted and Black; Black Organizing Project; Adam Jordan Wills, APTP/Onyx; Nina Farnia, National Lawyers Guild SF Bay Area Chapter; Tiny, Poor Magazine; Omir, youth scholar from People's School; Amber, Causa Justa/Just Cause; Jeremy, Idriss Stelley Foundation/Education Not Incarceration; Cephus Johnson, uncle of Oscar Grant; Janetta Johnson, TGI Justice Project; Sammy Oblasa Wells, Asians for Black Lives; Bayan East Bay/Third World Resistance; Umaya, Palestinian Youth Movement; Sabiha, Alliance of South Asians Taking Action; Ras Ceylon; Alia Sharrief; Silent Noise; Kev Choice and Jennifer Johns
For more on Reclaim MLK week:
§Tur-ha AK and Cat Brooks of APTP
It costs money to rent trucks and sound systems, to support families after police shoot and kill their loved ones.
Visit http://www.paypal.com, click 'Send' and use aptpinfo [at] gmail.com for the recipient address.
Indybay feature on Demouria Hogg's murder: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/06/18/18773669.php
Ayakban East Bay, Asian, Pacific Islander, #Asians4BlackLives, Stop Urban Shield contingent, fists up.
Note that the rally sound system drops out toward the end during Kev Choice and Jennifer Johns' set, but as such temporarily gives way to a cappella performances before the system is back up.
§Amber, Causa Justa, speaks to issues of displacement and housing struggles in rapidly gentrified Oakland
IIndybay's archive of the justice for Oscar Grant movement:
http://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Alia Sharrief: I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. Are you? Raise your fist if you're not. Power to the people
Cat Brooks closes out the rally asking participants to be sure to clean up and leave no trace.
#120Hours #ReclaimMLK #MLKday
§Jeremy, Idriss Stelley Foundation/Education Not Incarceration, announces land reclamation in Oakland
Jeremy spoke just before Cephus Johnson above. He says location of liberated land will be made public later.