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The military’s contumacious apocalyptic pacifists
Photo of the pacifist Kim Min-hyung, of South Korea.
The military’s contumacious apocalyptic pacifists
By Lynda Carson - March 25, 2026
Conscientious objectors, pacifists, deserters and military personnel going a.w.o.l. to avoid being involved in wars to kill others, are on the front lines as the military’s contumacious apocalyptic pacifists.
Contumacious - Definition: “Contumacious is an adjective describing someone who is stubbornly disobedient, rebellious, or insubordinate, particularly toward authority. It implies willful defiance and is often used in legal contexts to describe contempt of court or refusing to follow court orders.”
Reportedly, recently, “One noncommissioned officer said he was directed to tell his troops that Trump was “anointed by Jesus” and that war with Iran was “all part of God’s divine plan” to bring about Armageddon.”
That’s right. The Department of War’s, Pete Hegseth, and other misbegotten fools in the military are telling the troops that Jesus is backing the convicted felon President Donald. J. Trump, and that they are trying to bring about the apocalypse. End of days.
However, not everyone is drinking the Kool-aid being passed around by the likes of some religious zealots such as Jim Jones of the People’s Temple of the Disciples of Christ, or the demented fascist right-wing Christian Nationalist, Pete Hegseth.
Please allow me to introduce Kim Min-hyung, of South Korea. Reportedly, “First to refuse both military and alternative service on pacifist grounds in South Korea, Kim Min-hyung awaits criminal prosecution, a likely 18-month jail term, and the consequences that may follow.”
Indeed. Reportedly, according to a March 25, 2026 news article from ‘The Korea Herald’, in part it says, “On Feb. 23, the day he was scheduled to enlist, Kim Min-hyung, 28, did not show up. He refused not only military service, but also alternative service, a rare and consequential decision in South Korea, where all able-bodied men are required to serve. Only a handful of Korean men, 12 so far, have ever refused both. All of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses, citing faith. Kim is different. He is the first in Korea to publicly reject both military and alternative service on nonreligious, explicitly pacifist grounds. Under current law, he is expected to face up to 18 months in prison.
Kim Min-hyung says, “I didn’t want to train myself to kill.” Reportedly, “His views hardened further through his work with the Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation. There, he met both Vietnamese civilians and Korean veterans affected by the Vietnam War (1955-1975). South Korean troops reportedly left as many as 9,000 Vietnamese civilians dead. Over 5,000 South Koreans died and more than 10,000 were injured.”
Reportedly, it appears that the U.S. Military has had problems at times with it’s members going A.W.O.L.
Additionally, during the early 1970s, after arriving back in the states from the American war against Vietnam, a bunch of sailors who were air-dales from the U.S.S. Midway (aircraft carrier) jumped ship and went A.W.O.L., while the ship was in dry-dock at Hunter’s Point Ship Yard, in San Francisco. The sailors did not want to go and be forced to oppress the people of Yokosuka, Japan, after being involved in so much bloodshed while sailing in the Gulf of Tonkin, in Vietnam. Air-dales worked on the flight deck of the ship, handling the ordinance to be dropped on the civilians of North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia by the U.S. government at the time.
During the American war against Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, when the U.S.S. Midway was not operating in the combat zone of the Gulf of Tonkin sending off jets to drop bombs, the Midway aircraft carrier would go to Subic Bay, and Olongapo City, in the Philippines for some R & R.
It appears that the clap, VD, the crabs, and other sexually transmitted stuff were sort of a revenge on all the sailors who were out for some R & R, and a good time, after going back to Subic Bay and Olongapo City, from their horrific monstrous deadly missions to drop bombs on civilians in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.
See October 19, 1974 report below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
October 19, 1974, NAVY VD PROJECT AT OLONGAPO.
Reportedly, “EMBASSY HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN PROPOSED VD PROJECT
FROM THE START. WE THINK THE OBJECTIVES ARE DESIRABLE
BUT WE HAVE STRESSED FROM THE OUTSET THAT THE PROJECT
MUST ALSO BE ACCEPTABLE TO RESPONSIBLE LEVELS IN THE
GOP IN VIEW OF THE GOP'S UNDERSTANDABLE SENSITIVITY TO
THE IMPLICATIONS OF SUCH A PROJECT. WE HAVE INDICATIONS
OF LOW-LEVEL PHILIPPINE CONCURRENCE IN THE PROJECT BUT
STILL DO NOT HAVE WHAT WE REGARD AS SUFFICIENTLY HIGH
LEVEL OR SPECIFIC ENOUGH ENDORSEMENT OF THE PROJECT TO
CONCUR IN ITS INITIATION. APPROPRIATE SUBIC MEDICAL
AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO WORK ON THIS ASPECT AND HAVE BEEN
ASKED TO FORWARD AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF OLONGAPO AND
WHATEVER WRITTEN CONCURRENCE THEY HAVE OBTAINED FROM
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AUTHORITIES FOR EMBASSY EVALUATION.
THIS SUBJECT, AS DEPARTMENT IS AWARE, ALREADY
OCCASIONED CAUSTIC REMARKS BY SECRETARY ROMULO LAST YEAR AND ANY-
THING THAT IMPUGNS THE NOBILITY OF PHILIPPINE WOMANHOOD
IS GOING TO BE TOUCHY HOWEVER WE MANAGE THE PROJECT.
FOR THAT REASON, WE WOULD MUCH PREFER THAT THERE BE NO
PRESS COMMENT ON THE VD PROJECT. IF THERE IS ANY COMMENT,
IT SHOULD ONLY REPEAT ONLY BE USED TO RESPOND TO QUESTIONS.
SPOKESMEN SHOULD BE AS SPARING AS POSSIBLE IN THEIR
COMMENTS.
BECAUSE OF THE SENSITIVITY OF THIS SUBJECT, WE
WOULD SUGGEST THAT DOD REVIEW CAREFULLY ITS PROPOSED
PUBLIC AFFAIRS GUIDANCE. EFFORT SHOULD BE MADE TO AVOID
IMPLYING IN ANY WAY THAT PHILIPPINES IS TO BLAME FOR
THE PROBLEM OR THAT U.S. IS TAKING LEAD IN CORRECTING IT.
COOPERATION SHOULD BE STRESSED. DOD ATTENTION IS INVITED
PARTICULARLY TO PROPOSED ANSWERS 3 AND 5 OF DRAFT PRESS GUIDANCE.
WITH REFERENCE TO ANSWER 3, PHILIPPINES WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY
BE OUTRAGED AT SUGGESTION OLONGAPO IS GREATEST SOURCE OF
VD IN U.S. NAVY. SECOND SENTENCE OF ANSWER 3 COULD BE
REPHRASED AS FOLLOWS: "YET THEY ARE A SIGNIFICANT
MEDICAL PROBLEM". ANSWER 5 WHICH IMPLIES THAT GOP
HAS DONE VIRTUALLY NOTHING TO ATTEMPT TO CONTROL PROBLEM
WOULD BE EVEN MORE OUTRAGEOUS IN PHILIPPINE EYES SINCE
IT IS LOCAL WISDOM THAT VD IS IMPORTED BY THE ROVING
SAILOR. SUGGEST ANSWER BE REPHRASED BY DELETING FIRST
SENTENCE, INSERTING THE WORDS, "SIGNIFICANT NATIONAL"
IN FRONT OF WORD "FUND" IN SECOND SENTENCE, AND
INSERTING NEW SENTENCE BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD SENTENCES:
"THE CONTROL OF VD IS IN ANY EVENT A VERY DIFFICULT
TASK".
FOR OUR INFORMATION, WHAT IS "HANCOCK WONDER PROGRAM"?
WE WILL ADVISE WHEN WE HAVE GIVEN GO AHEAD ON PROJECT.
UNTIL THEN, PRESS GUIDANCE SHOULD BE HELD. IN ANY EVENT,
WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE REVISION OF PROPOSED GUIDANCE
BEFORE IT IS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL.' SULLIVAN.
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - March 25, 2026
Conscientious objectors, pacifists, deserters and military personnel going a.w.o.l. to avoid being involved in wars to kill others, are on the front lines as the military’s contumacious apocalyptic pacifists.
Contumacious - Definition: “Contumacious is an adjective describing someone who is stubbornly disobedient, rebellious, or insubordinate, particularly toward authority. It implies willful defiance and is often used in legal contexts to describe contempt of court or refusing to follow court orders.”
Reportedly, recently, “One noncommissioned officer said he was directed to tell his troops that Trump was “anointed by Jesus” and that war with Iran was “all part of God’s divine plan” to bring about Armageddon.”
That’s right. The Department of War’s, Pete Hegseth, and other misbegotten fools in the military are telling the troops that Jesus is backing the convicted felon President Donald. J. Trump, and that they are trying to bring about the apocalypse. End of days.
However, not everyone is drinking the Kool-aid being passed around by the likes of some religious zealots such as Jim Jones of the People’s Temple of the Disciples of Christ, or the demented fascist right-wing Christian Nationalist, Pete Hegseth.
Please allow me to introduce Kim Min-hyung, of South Korea. Reportedly, “First to refuse both military and alternative service on pacifist grounds in South Korea, Kim Min-hyung awaits criminal prosecution, a likely 18-month jail term, and the consequences that may follow.”
Indeed. Reportedly, according to a March 25, 2026 news article from ‘The Korea Herald’, in part it says, “On Feb. 23, the day he was scheduled to enlist, Kim Min-hyung, 28, did not show up. He refused not only military service, but also alternative service, a rare and consequential decision in South Korea, where all able-bodied men are required to serve. Only a handful of Korean men, 12 so far, have ever refused both. All of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses, citing faith. Kim is different. He is the first in Korea to publicly reject both military and alternative service on nonreligious, explicitly pacifist grounds. Under current law, he is expected to face up to 18 months in prison.
Kim Min-hyung says, “I didn’t want to train myself to kill.” Reportedly, “His views hardened further through his work with the Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation. There, he met both Vietnamese civilians and Korean veterans affected by the Vietnam War (1955-1975). South Korean troops reportedly left as many as 9,000 Vietnamese civilians dead. Over 5,000 South Koreans died and more than 10,000 were injured.”
Reportedly, it appears that the U.S. Military has had problems at times with it’s members going A.W.O.L.
Additionally, during the early 1970s, after arriving back in the states from the American war against Vietnam, a bunch of sailors who were air-dales from the U.S.S. Midway (aircraft carrier) jumped ship and went A.W.O.L., while the ship was in dry-dock at Hunter’s Point Ship Yard, in San Francisco. The sailors did not want to go and be forced to oppress the people of Yokosuka, Japan, after being involved in so much bloodshed while sailing in the Gulf of Tonkin, in Vietnam. Air-dales worked on the flight deck of the ship, handling the ordinance to be dropped on the civilians of North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia by the U.S. government at the time.
During the American war against Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, when the U.S.S. Midway was not operating in the combat zone of the Gulf of Tonkin sending off jets to drop bombs, the Midway aircraft carrier would go to Subic Bay, and Olongapo City, in the Philippines for some R & R.
It appears that the clap, VD, the crabs, and other sexually transmitted stuff were sort of a revenge on all the sailors who were out for some R & R, and a good time, after going back to Subic Bay and Olongapo City, from their horrific monstrous deadly missions to drop bombs on civilians in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.
See October 19, 1974 report below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
October 19, 1974, NAVY VD PROJECT AT OLONGAPO.
Reportedly, “EMBASSY HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN PROPOSED VD PROJECT
FROM THE START. WE THINK THE OBJECTIVES ARE DESIRABLE
BUT WE HAVE STRESSED FROM THE OUTSET THAT THE PROJECT
MUST ALSO BE ACCEPTABLE TO RESPONSIBLE LEVELS IN THE
GOP IN VIEW OF THE GOP'S UNDERSTANDABLE SENSITIVITY TO
THE IMPLICATIONS OF SUCH A PROJECT. WE HAVE INDICATIONS
OF LOW-LEVEL PHILIPPINE CONCURRENCE IN THE PROJECT BUT
STILL DO NOT HAVE WHAT WE REGARD AS SUFFICIENTLY HIGH
LEVEL OR SPECIFIC ENOUGH ENDORSEMENT OF THE PROJECT TO
CONCUR IN ITS INITIATION. APPROPRIATE SUBIC MEDICAL
AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO WORK ON THIS ASPECT AND HAVE BEEN
ASKED TO FORWARD AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF OLONGAPO AND
WHATEVER WRITTEN CONCURRENCE THEY HAVE OBTAINED FROM
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AUTHORITIES FOR EMBASSY EVALUATION.
THIS SUBJECT, AS DEPARTMENT IS AWARE, ALREADY
OCCASIONED CAUSTIC REMARKS BY SECRETARY ROMULO LAST YEAR AND ANY-
THING THAT IMPUGNS THE NOBILITY OF PHILIPPINE WOMANHOOD
IS GOING TO BE TOUCHY HOWEVER WE MANAGE THE PROJECT.
FOR THAT REASON, WE WOULD MUCH PREFER THAT THERE BE NO
PRESS COMMENT ON THE VD PROJECT. IF THERE IS ANY COMMENT,
IT SHOULD ONLY REPEAT ONLY BE USED TO RESPOND TO QUESTIONS.
SPOKESMEN SHOULD BE AS SPARING AS POSSIBLE IN THEIR
COMMENTS.
BECAUSE OF THE SENSITIVITY OF THIS SUBJECT, WE
WOULD SUGGEST THAT DOD REVIEW CAREFULLY ITS PROPOSED
PUBLIC AFFAIRS GUIDANCE. EFFORT SHOULD BE MADE TO AVOID
IMPLYING IN ANY WAY THAT PHILIPPINES IS TO BLAME FOR
THE PROBLEM OR THAT U.S. IS TAKING LEAD IN CORRECTING IT.
COOPERATION SHOULD BE STRESSED. DOD ATTENTION IS INVITED
PARTICULARLY TO PROPOSED ANSWERS 3 AND 5 OF DRAFT PRESS GUIDANCE.
WITH REFERENCE TO ANSWER 3, PHILIPPINES WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY
BE OUTRAGED AT SUGGESTION OLONGAPO IS GREATEST SOURCE OF
VD IN U.S. NAVY. SECOND SENTENCE OF ANSWER 3 COULD BE
REPHRASED AS FOLLOWS: "YET THEY ARE A SIGNIFICANT
MEDICAL PROBLEM". ANSWER 5 WHICH IMPLIES THAT GOP
HAS DONE VIRTUALLY NOTHING TO ATTEMPT TO CONTROL PROBLEM
WOULD BE EVEN MORE OUTRAGEOUS IN PHILIPPINE EYES SINCE
IT IS LOCAL WISDOM THAT VD IS IMPORTED BY THE ROVING
SAILOR. SUGGEST ANSWER BE REPHRASED BY DELETING FIRST
SENTENCE, INSERTING THE WORDS, "SIGNIFICANT NATIONAL"
IN FRONT OF WORD "FUND" IN SECOND SENTENCE, AND
INSERTING NEW SENTENCE BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD SENTENCES:
"THE CONTROL OF VD IS IN ANY EVENT A VERY DIFFICULT
TASK".
FOR OUR INFORMATION, WHAT IS "HANCOCK WONDER PROGRAM"?
WE WILL ADVISE WHEN WE HAVE GIVEN GO AHEAD ON PROJECT.
UNTIL THEN, PRESS GUIDANCE SHOULD BE HELD. IN ANY EVENT,
WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE REVISION OF PROPOSED GUIDANCE
BEFORE IT IS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL.' SULLIVAN.
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
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