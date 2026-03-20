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Conscientious objectors hear Joe Kent’s message that Iran was no imminent threat
Muhammed Ali was a conscientious objector who refused to join the military to kill others.
Conscientious objectors hear Joe Kent’s message that Iran was no imminent threat
Possible conscientious objectors wonder why they are dropping bombs on innocent Iranian citizens
By Lynda Carson - March 20, 2026
Joseph Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, went public recently stating that Iran was ‘no imminent threat’ to the U.S., in contrast to the lies that the convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been declaring to our nation as to why he directed the U.S. to attack Iran.
Possible conscientious objectors in the U.S military heard Joe Kent's message, and may be wondering why they are dropping bombs on innocent Iranian citizens during the past three weeks.
Now the convicted felon fascist Trump wants an additional $200 billion dollars for his unprovoked war against Iran, at the same time he is promoting his so-called anti-fraud campaign against the poor, elderly, and those with disabilities.
The former Trump regime’s counterterrorism official Joe Kent catapulted into headlines this past week after he claimed in his resignation letter that Iran posed "no imminent threat" to the U.S.
This is a message that may be resinating with possible military conscientious objectors who may be wondering why are they dropping their bombs on innocent Iranian citizens during the past three weeks, in an unprovoked war against Iran.
Reportedly, “Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center and was a top aide to intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, became the first senior Trump administration official to resign over the war in Iran.”
That's right, possible conscientious objectors in the military heard Joe Kent’s message that Iran was ‘no imminent threat’, and may be wondering why are they dropping their bombs on innocent Iranian citizens.
Reportedly, according to a wikipedia report, in part it says,“Clay v. United States, 403 U.S. 698 (1971), was Muhammad Ali's appeal of his conviction in 1967 for refusing to report for induction into the United States military forces during the Vietnam War. His local draft board had rejected his application for conscientious objector classification. In a unanimous 8–0 ruling (Thurgood Marshall recused himself due to his previous involvement in the case as a U.S. Department of Justice official), the United States Supreme Court reversed the conviction that had been upheld by the Fifth Circuit.”
Lewis Hill of Pacifica / KPFA radio was a conscientious objector.
The first, B-52 Air Force Pilot, conscientious objector, during the war against Vietnam was Captain Donald E. Dawson.
Reportedly, during the American war against Vietnam in 1973, Captain Donald E. Dawson was the first American pilot to get a a conscientious objector discharge, after refusing to bomb innocent civilians in Cambodia. Dawson was a B-52 Air Force pilot who was charged with disobeying an order to fly a mission over Cambodia.
A 1969 Air Force Academy graduate, on June 21, 1973, Dawson refused to fly a mission with orders to drop bombs in Cambodia on moral grounds claiming that the destructive force of the B-52 strategic bomber was not necessary in the Cambodian fighting. As a co-pilot, he applied for discharge and sought conscientious-objector status shortly before he refused orders.
Reportedly, two other B-52 pilots who also refused to fly missions received non honorable discharges during the same year.
‘I Don’t believe In This.’
Reportedly, Mrs. Merry Dawson said that her son Captain Dawson, refused to go on bombing runs over Cambodia because “he felt that they weren’t bombing anything but people.”
“He felt this was wrong,” she added. “He said, ‘I don’t believe in this, but I would protect my country if it was attacked.’
Reportedly, “A spokesman at Westover Air Force Base, said that Captain Dawson had been given a temporary assignment “pending further action.” He had not other information about the charges pending against the captain. The Pentagon said on July 4 that he faced a possible court martial on the charge of refusing to obey an order.”
See a few reports further below about Captain Donald E. Dawson, and the governments concern over his refusal to kill innocent civilians.
Linda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
August 13, 1973, CAPT. DONALD E. DAWSON
Reportedly, “EMBASSY UNDERSTANDS THAT CAPT. DAWSON HAS BEEN RETURNED
TO CLARK AIR BASE TO AWAIT FINAL ACTION ON CONSCIENTIOUS
OBJECTOR APPLICATION. IF APPLICATION IS DENIED, IT WOULD
THEN APPEAR THAT FURTHER JUDICIAL OR ADMINISTRATIVE
ACTION MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST HIM, UTILIZING CLARK AIR BASE
AS SITUS FOR SUCH PROCEEDINGS.
EMBASSY DESIRES TO REITERATE OUR CONCERN, FIRST INDICATED
IN REFTEL AND REINFORCED BY PUBLICITY HE RECEIVED WHILE
IN THE STATES, THAT THERE ARE MORE APPROPRIATE PLACES
UNDER U.S. JURISDICTION FOR THE INCIDENT INVOLVING THE
CAPTAIN TO BE RESOLVED.
IT IS INEVITABLE THAT ADDITIONAL PUBLICITY WILL RESULT
IF FURTHER ACTION IS TAKEN AGAINST CAPT. DAWSON. THE
EMBASSY BELIEVES IT IS COMPLETELY UNNECESSARY TO ASSOCIATE
THE PHILIPPINES WITH SUCH PUBLICITY AND THE CONNECTION,
HOWEVER TENUOUS, THAT WILL BE DRAWN BETWEEN U. S. MILITARY
PRESENCE IN PHILIPPINES AND THE INCIDENT IN WHICH HE WAS
INVOLVED.
THEREFORE, EMBASSY STRONGLY RECOMMENDS, IN ORDER
TO AVOID ANY UNNECESSARY COMPLICATIONS, THAT VENUE FOR ANY
FURTHER ACTION INVOLVING THIS MATTER BE TRANSFERRED OUT-
SIDE THE PHILIPPINES. SULLIVAN.”
>>>>>>>
July 17, 1973, CAPT. DONALD E. DAWSON
Reportedly, “THE EMBASSY UNDERSTANDS THAT CAPTAIN DONALD E. DAWSON,
348TH BOMBARDMENT SQ. (SAC) HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED TO CLARK
AIR BASE FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AND POSSIBLE JUDICIAL ACTION
IN RELATION TO HIS ALLEGED CONDUCT WHILE ATTACHED TO
307 STRATEGIC WING.
IT CAN REASONABLY BE EXPECTED
THAT THE PROCESSING OF VARIOUS ASPECTS OF HIS CASE
WILL TAKE SOME TIME. SINCE THIS CASE HAS ATTRACTED
MUCH PUBLICITY ALREADY AND CAN BE EXPECTED TO ATTRACT
EVEN MORE IF AND WHEN IT REACHES JUDICIAL STAGE,
EMBASSY HAS REFLECTED ON ADVISABILITY OF DAWSON'S
TRANSFER TO PHILIPPINES FOR EVENTUAL TRIAL.
IT WILL OBVIOUSLY NOT ESCAPE PHIL ATTENTION THAT
U.S. AIR FORCE APPARENTLY UNABLE TO PROCEED IN COUNTRY
IN WHICH ALLEGED ACTION BY CAPT. DAWSON OCCURRED,
AND THE PHILS MAY VERY WELL WONDER, PARTICULARLY
IF EXPECTED INFLUX OF REPORTERS ARRIVES, WHY THE
U.S. FEELS THAT THE PHILIPPINE BASES ARE BETTER SITUATED
FOR SUCH ACTIVITY.
THE PROBABILITY OF PUBLICITY IN WHICH U.S. AIR
OPERATIONS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WILL BE PLAYED UP NEGATIVELY
WILL FOCUS INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION ON THE PHILIPPINES AND
CONNECT BY IMPLICATION, HOWEVER TENUOUS, PHILIPPINES
WITH SUCH OPERATIONS. (B-52 REFUELING IN AREAS ADJACENT
TO PHILIPPINES HAS LARGELY ESCAPED MEDIA ATTENTION).
PHILIPPINES ALREADY STRUGGLING TO OVERCOME NEGATIVE
EFFECTS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGE OF MARTIAL LAW
REGIME. FOCUSSING ATTENTION OF ANTIWAR PARTISANS ON
PHILIPPINES THROUGH DAWSON CASE WOULD TEND TO COMPLI-
CATE PHIL MEDIA PROBLEM. SUCH EXACERBATION OF PROBLEM
WOULD NOT BE APPRECIATED, ESPECIALLY WHEN THE INCIDENT
IS IN NO REAL WAY CONNECTED WITH OUR BASES HERE AND
COMPLETELY UNASSOCIATED WITH ANY PHIL INTERESTS.
EMBASSY ALSO NOTES THAT POSSIBLE JUDICIAL
PROCEEDINGS MAY COINCIDE WITH ARRIVAL OF NEW AMBASSADOR.
CONSEQUENTLY, EMBASSY SUGGESTS THAT APPROPRIATE
OFFICIALS EXAMINE RAMIFICATIONS OF PROCEEDING
WITH THE ACTION AGAINST CAPT. DAWSON IN THE PHILIPPINES
AND CONSIDER WHETHER THERE IS NOT A MORE APPROPRIATE
SITE AVAILABLE ELSEWHERE UNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES. HAMILTON.”
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Possible conscientious objectors wonder why they are dropping bombs on innocent Iranian citizens
By Lynda Carson - March 20, 2026
Joseph Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, went public recently stating that Iran was ‘no imminent threat’ to the U.S., in contrast to the lies that the convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been declaring to our nation as to why he directed the U.S. to attack Iran.
Possible conscientious objectors in the U.S military heard Joe Kent's message, and may be wondering why they are dropping bombs on innocent Iranian citizens during the past three weeks.
Now the convicted felon fascist Trump wants an additional $200 billion dollars for his unprovoked war against Iran, at the same time he is promoting his so-called anti-fraud campaign against the poor, elderly, and those with disabilities.
The former Trump regime’s counterterrorism official Joe Kent catapulted into headlines this past week after he claimed in his resignation letter that Iran posed "no imminent threat" to the U.S.
This is a message that may be resinating with possible military conscientious objectors who may be wondering why are they dropping their bombs on innocent Iranian citizens during the past three weeks, in an unprovoked war against Iran.
Reportedly, “Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center and was a top aide to intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, became the first senior Trump administration official to resign over the war in Iran.”
That's right, possible conscientious objectors in the military heard Joe Kent’s message that Iran was ‘no imminent threat’, and may be wondering why are they dropping their bombs on innocent Iranian citizens.
Reportedly, according to a wikipedia report, in part it says,“Clay v. United States, 403 U.S. 698 (1971), was Muhammad Ali's appeal of his conviction in 1967 for refusing to report for induction into the United States military forces during the Vietnam War. His local draft board had rejected his application for conscientious objector classification. In a unanimous 8–0 ruling (Thurgood Marshall recused himself due to his previous involvement in the case as a U.S. Department of Justice official), the United States Supreme Court reversed the conviction that had been upheld by the Fifth Circuit.”
Lewis Hill of Pacifica / KPFA radio was a conscientious objector.
The first, B-52 Air Force Pilot, conscientious objector, during the war against Vietnam was Captain Donald E. Dawson.
Reportedly, during the American war against Vietnam in 1973, Captain Donald E. Dawson was the first American pilot to get a a conscientious objector discharge, after refusing to bomb innocent civilians in Cambodia. Dawson was a B-52 Air Force pilot who was charged with disobeying an order to fly a mission over Cambodia.
A 1969 Air Force Academy graduate, on June 21, 1973, Dawson refused to fly a mission with orders to drop bombs in Cambodia on moral grounds claiming that the destructive force of the B-52 strategic bomber was not necessary in the Cambodian fighting. As a co-pilot, he applied for discharge and sought conscientious-objector status shortly before he refused orders.
Reportedly, two other B-52 pilots who also refused to fly missions received non honorable discharges during the same year.
‘I Don’t believe In This.’
Reportedly, Mrs. Merry Dawson said that her son Captain Dawson, refused to go on bombing runs over Cambodia because “he felt that they weren’t bombing anything but people.”
“He felt this was wrong,” she added. “He said, ‘I don’t believe in this, but I would protect my country if it was attacked.’
Reportedly, “A spokesman at Westover Air Force Base, said that Captain Dawson had been given a temporary assignment “pending further action.” He had not other information about the charges pending against the captain. The Pentagon said on July 4 that he faced a possible court martial on the charge of refusing to obey an order.”
See a few reports further below about Captain Donald E. Dawson, and the governments concern over his refusal to kill innocent civilians.
Linda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
August 13, 1973, CAPT. DONALD E. DAWSON
Reportedly, “EMBASSY UNDERSTANDS THAT CAPT. DAWSON HAS BEEN RETURNED
TO CLARK AIR BASE TO AWAIT FINAL ACTION ON CONSCIENTIOUS
OBJECTOR APPLICATION. IF APPLICATION IS DENIED, IT WOULD
THEN APPEAR THAT FURTHER JUDICIAL OR ADMINISTRATIVE
ACTION MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST HIM, UTILIZING CLARK AIR BASE
AS SITUS FOR SUCH PROCEEDINGS.
EMBASSY DESIRES TO REITERATE OUR CONCERN, FIRST INDICATED
IN REFTEL AND REINFORCED BY PUBLICITY HE RECEIVED WHILE
IN THE STATES, THAT THERE ARE MORE APPROPRIATE PLACES
UNDER U.S. JURISDICTION FOR THE INCIDENT INVOLVING THE
CAPTAIN TO BE RESOLVED.
IT IS INEVITABLE THAT ADDITIONAL PUBLICITY WILL RESULT
IF FURTHER ACTION IS TAKEN AGAINST CAPT. DAWSON. THE
EMBASSY BELIEVES IT IS COMPLETELY UNNECESSARY TO ASSOCIATE
THE PHILIPPINES WITH SUCH PUBLICITY AND THE CONNECTION,
HOWEVER TENUOUS, THAT WILL BE DRAWN BETWEEN U. S. MILITARY
PRESENCE IN PHILIPPINES AND THE INCIDENT IN WHICH HE WAS
INVOLVED.
THEREFORE, EMBASSY STRONGLY RECOMMENDS, IN ORDER
TO AVOID ANY UNNECESSARY COMPLICATIONS, THAT VENUE FOR ANY
FURTHER ACTION INVOLVING THIS MATTER BE TRANSFERRED OUT-
SIDE THE PHILIPPINES. SULLIVAN.”
>>>>>>>
July 17, 1973, CAPT. DONALD E. DAWSON
Reportedly, “THE EMBASSY UNDERSTANDS THAT CAPTAIN DONALD E. DAWSON,
348TH BOMBARDMENT SQ. (SAC) HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED TO CLARK
AIR BASE FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AND POSSIBLE JUDICIAL ACTION
IN RELATION TO HIS ALLEGED CONDUCT WHILE ATTACHED TO
307 STRATEGIC WING.
IT CAN REASONABLY BE EXPECTED
THAT THE PROCESSING OF VARIOUS ASPECTS OF HIS CASE
WILL TAKE SOME TIME. SINCE THIS CASE HAS ATTRACTED
MUCH PUBLICITY ALREADY AND CAN BE EXPECTED TO ATTRACT
EVEN MORE IF AND WHEN IT REACHES JUDICIAL STAGE,
EMBASSY HAS REFLECTED ON ADVISABILITY OF DAWSON'S
TRANSFER TO PHILIPPINES FOR EVENTUAL TRIAL.
IT WILL OBVIOUSLY NOT ESCAPE PHIL ATTENTION THAT
U.S. AIR FORCE APPARENTLY UNABLE TO PROCEED IN COUNTRY
IN WHICH ALLEGED ACTION BY CAPT. DAWSON OCCURRED,
AND THE PHILS MAY VERY WELL WONDER, PARTICULARLY
IF EXPECTED INFLUX OF REPORTERS ARRIVES, WHY THE
U.S. FEELS THAT THE PHILIPPINE BASES ARE BETTER SITUATED
FOR SUCH ACTIVITY.
THE PROBABILITY OF PUBLICITY IN WHICH U.S. AIR
OPERATIONS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WILL BE PLAYED UP NEGATIVELY
WILL FOCUS INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION ON THE PHILIPPINES AND
CONNECT BY IMPLICATION, HOWEVER TENUOUS, PHILIPPINES
WITH SUCH OPERATIONS. (B-52 REFUELING IN AREAS ADJACENT
TO PHILIPPINES HAS LARGELY ESCAPED MEDIA ATTENTION).
PHILIPPINES ALREADY STRUGGLING TO OVERCOME NEGATIVE
EFFECTS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGE OF MARTIAL LAW
REGIME. FOCUSSING ATTENTION OF ANTIWAR PARTISANS ON
PHILIPPINES THROUGH DAWSON CASE WOULD TEND TO COMPLI-
CATE PHIL MEDIA PROBLEM. SUCH EXACERBATION OF PROBLEM
WOULD NOT BE APPRECIATED, ESPECIALLY WHEN THE INCIDENT
IS IN NO REAL WAY CONNECTED WITH OUR BASES HERE AND
COMPLETELY UNASSOCIATED WITH ANY PHIL INTERESTS.
EMBASSY ALSO NOTES THAT POSSIBLE JUDICIAL
PROCEEDINGS MAY COINCIDE WITH ARRIVAL OF NEW AMBASSADOR.
CONSEQUENTLY, EMBASSY SUGGESTS THAT APPROPRIATE
OFFICIALS EXAMINE RAMIFICATIONS OF PROCEEDING
WITH THE ACTION AGAINST CAPT. DAWSON IN THE PHILIPPINES
AND CONSIDER WHETHER THERE IS NOT A MORE APPROPRIATE
SITE AVAILABLE ELSEWHERE UNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES. HAMILTON.”
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
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