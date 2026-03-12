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There were 5,268 evictions filed in Oakland during 2025
Many evictions lead to homelessness and being unhoused on the cold hearted streets of Oakland.
There were 5,268 evictions filed in Oakland during 2025
By Lynda Carson - March 12, 2025
There were 5,268 eviction notices filed in Oakland during 2025, despite the fact that Oakland has Just Cause eviction protections.
For those who may want to see the list of eviction notices served in Oakland during 2025, click here for the link to see the eviction list. Just in case, for those interested, it may be best to download the list, in case the link may only be good for up to one month.
According to the City of Oakland on March 12, 2026, “The Rent Adjustment Program receives eviction notices. We released a list of all notices filed in 2025, including the date filed, property address, and reason for the notice. We do not have records of evictions that have taken place.”
There were 5,268 evictions filed in Oakland during 2025, and the rent statistics show the rents have been skyrocketing. In Oakland, landlords have been charging Rolls Royce prices for rents, in ghetto locations.
Reportedly in Oakland according to RentCafe.com, “The average rent for an apartment in Oakland is $2,578, a 1% increase compared to the previous year, when the average rent was $2,552.”
Some of the evictions were filed in 2025, for failure to pay rent, owner/relative move in evictions, disorderly conduct, rental agreement violations, cease and desist orders, damage to property, property exempt (whatever that means), denial to access of rental unit, illegal unit, using rental unit for illegal purposes, owner re-occupancy, and repairs to unit. Failure to pay rent was the main reason for the eviction notices.
Apparently some of the eviction notices were served by Lake Merritt Apartments, SKAIA Apartments, Essex Property Trust at The Landing, The John Stewart Company at Campbell Village Court, The Chase Apartment Homes, The Uptown apartments, City Towers Apartments, Domain Oakland apartments, Lioncreek Crossing apartments, Vespr Luxury Apartments, Claridge Apartments, Coliseum Place owned by Resources for Community Development managed by The John Stewart Company, AC Housing Choices, Lapham Company, and many, many other landlords.
Reportedly, “Between July 2023 and June 2024, nearly 22,000 eviction lawsuits were filed in the nine-county Bay Area — one for every 56 renter households, or a rate of 1.7% — the study found. Alameda County's rate was even higher during that period, 2.3%, making it the third highest after Solano and Contra Costa counties.”
Oakland has been well known for its slumlords, with some notorious landlords who have tried to set their residential buildings on fire, including some landlords who have been running rent scams on their tenants.
For those needing help fighting against evictions, try The Eviction Defense Center.
https://www.evictiondefensecenteroakland.org/
East Bay Community Law Center.
https://ebclc.org/
Bay Area Legal Aid.
https://baylegal.org/
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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Links to some slumlord news...
Fri, Mar 13, 2026 5:55AM
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