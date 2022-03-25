From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Notorious landlord Richard Earl Singer is still in business
Photo Of Notorious Landlord Richard Earl Singer:
Notorious landlord Richard Earl Singer is still in business
By Lynda Carson - March 25, 2022
Oakland - Notorious multi-millionaire landlord Richard Earl Singer, formerly of Tiburon, is still in business as a landlord despite going to prison after being convicted of soliciting and inducing others to burn down the Hotel Menlo in Oakland, during 2011.
It was on June 22, 2011, that Singer pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to commit arson after getting caught providing a check in the amount of $1,500 for the materials necessary to set the low-income residential Hotel Menlo on fire, a residential hotel he owned at 344 13th Street in Oakland. At the time, the seven story building was still partially occupied with some hotel residents, including a nail salon business located on the first floor of the building. Singer also admitted that he had agreed to pay a total of $65,000 to the arsonist (a federal informant) after the hotel was successfully burned down.
On August 31, 2011, Richard Singer, a wealthy slum-lord hotel property owner from Tiburon was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay a $60,000 fine for soliciting a crime of violence—namely arson, according to United States Attorney Melinda Haag.
Richard Singer Is Still In Business As A Landlord Despite Conviction:
Singer was released from prison in 2013, and records reveal that Singer is the owner, or part owner of the Alisa Hotel a.k.a. Hotel Des Arts, at 447 Bush Street, in San Francisco.
According to public records, Singer owns or controls the Alisa Hotel a.k.a Hotel Des Arts through his company called Granger Hospitality Management LLC, or through another of his companies called Prize ES LLC, and records reveal that Singer incorporated Granger Hospitality Management LLC in 2011.
Singer may also own or control the Alisa Hotel a.ka. Hotel Des Arts through another of his companies called Prize 447, LP.
It also appears through the records that Singer owns, or controls 317 Hyde Street, in San Francisco, through his company called SF 447, LP.
Richard Singer, a notorious slumlord who went to prison for a few years was also sued by many of his tenants in Oakland during 2011, along with RMD Services.
RMD Services 1, LLC, was managing and maintaining the Menlo Hotel and Ridge Hotel in Oakland for the Prize Group, LLC, a corporation owned by Richard Singer of San Francisco.
At that time, “Attorney's Andrew Wolff and Bruce Nelson were assisting attorney Nabiel Ahmed, in representing the residents who have filed suit against RMD Services 1, LLC, and it's founder Ryan Nathan, for residing in slum like conditions.
There was a total of 17 residents that were being represented by tenant attorney Wolff, and 14 other residents who were being represented by attorney Nelson, in the numerous law suits filed against RMD Services 1, LLC, for the violation of a variety of California's Health and Safety Codes at the Menlo Hotel.
"The residents of the Menlo Hotel have spent weeks without any heat and it was freezing cold in Oakland last week," said attorney Wolff back then, "and in addition to infestations of rodents and bed bugs, making matters worse the front desk clerk keeps people from using the elevator, leaving people in wheel chairs on the upper floors trapped in the building. The residents of the hotel deserve much better," attorney Andrew Wolff said.
Attorney Andrew Wolff is a longtime pro-tenant attorney who has an office located downtown Oakland.
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - March 25, 2022
Oakland - Notorious multi-millionaire landlord Richard Earl Singer, formerly of Tiburon, is still in business as a landlord despite going to prison after being convicted of soliciting and inducing others to burn down the Hotel Menlo in Oakland, during 2011.
It was on June 22, 2011, that Singer pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to commit arson after getting caught providing a check in the amount of $1,500 for the materials necessary to set the low-income residential Hotel Menlo on fire, a residential hotel he owned at 344 13th Street in Oakland. At the time, the seven story building was still partially occupied with some hotel residents, including a nail salon business located on the first floor of the building. Singer also admitted that he had agreed to pay a total of $65,000 to the arsonist (a federal informant) after the hotel was successfully burned down.
On August 31, 2011, Richard Singer, a wealthy slum-lord hotel property owner from Tiburon was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay a $60,000 fine for soliciting a crime of violence—namely arson, according to United States Attorney Melinda Haag.
Richard Singer Is Still In Business As A Landlord Despite Conviction:
Singer was released from prison in 2013, and records reveal that Singer is the owner, or part owner of the Alisa Hotel a.k.a. Hotel Des Arts, at 447 Bush Street, in San Francisco.
According to public records, Singer owns or controls the Alisa Hotel a.k.a Hotel Des Arts through his company called Granger Hospitality Management LLC, or through another of his companies called Prize ES LLC, and records reveal that Singer incorporated Granger Hospitality Management LLC in 2011.
Singer may also own or control the Alisa Hotel a.ka. Hotel Des Arts through another of his companies called Prize 447, LP.
It also appears through the records that Singer owns, or controls 317 Hyde Street, in San Francisco, through his company called SF 447, LP.
Richard Singer, a notorious slumlord who went to prison for a few years was also sued by many of his tenants in Oakland during 2011, along with RMD Services.
RMD Services 1, LLC, was managing and maintaining the Menlo Hotel and Ridge Hotel in Oakland for the Prize Group, LLC, a corporation owned by Richard Singer of San Francisco.
At that time, “Attorney's Andrew Wolff and Bruce Nelson were assisting attorney Nabiel Ahmed, in representing the residents who have filed suit against RMD Services 1, LLC, and it's founder Ryan Nathan, for residing in slum like conditions.
There was a total of 17 residents that were being represented by tenant attorney Wolff, and 14 other residents who were being represented by attorney Nelson, in the numerous law suits filed against RMD Services 1, LLC, for the violation of a variety of California's Health and Safety Codes at the Menlo Hotel.
"The residents of the Menlo Hotel have spent weeks without any heat and it was freezing cold in Oakland last week," said attorney Wolff back then, "and in addition to infestations of rodents and bed bugs, making matters worse the front desk clerk keeps people from using the elevator, leaving people in wheel chairs on the upper floors trapped in the building. The residents of the hotel deserve much better," attorney Andrew Wolff said.
Attorney Andrew Wolff is a longtime pro-tenant attorney who has an office located downtown Oakland.
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.