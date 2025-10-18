From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings! Human Banner at Ocean Beach Against Authoritarianism
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Human Banners at Ocean Beach
Location Details:
Nearest Intersection: Great Highway & Fulton Street
Stairwell 17 (directly in front of Beach Chalet Restaurant)
San Francisco, CA 94121
Our next Human Banner is "NO KINGS! YES ON 50" on Saturday, October 18th at Stairway #17 Ocean Beach from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
https://human-banners-at-ocean-beach.org/
For more information: https://human-banners-at-ocean-beach.org/
