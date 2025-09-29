From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco: No Kings 2.0! March & Rally Against Fascism
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 SF, Indivisible SF, NNU
Location Details:
March from Embarcadero Plaza to rally at Civic Center Plaza
Starting point:
Sue Bierman Park
Washington St & Drumm St
San Francisco, CA 94111
Just show up and be part of the pro-democracy resistance!
SAN FRANCISCO PROTEST: No Kings 2.0 March & Rally Against Authoritarianism
📍 Where: Attendees gather at Sue Bierman Park (near Embarcadero Plaza) for the MARCH. Then we will have a RALLY at Civic Center Plaza
📅 When: Saturday, October 18 at 1:30 - 4:30 PM
Organizations: 50501 San Fransisco, Indivisible San Francisco, National Nurses United
Or find a protest near you: https://www.nokings.org/
Anchor cities: San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Bozeman MT, New York City, New Orleans, Atlanta, Kansas City
And hundreds more protests across USA.
The Trump administration has defied our courts, deported American citizens, disappeared people off the streets, and slashed our public services—all while orchestrating a massive giveaway to their billionaire allies. This is bigger than political disagreement.
Enough is enough! We’re standing together against the abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption. On October 18, we gather nationwide to remind President Trump and his enablers:
AMERICA HAS NO KINGS!
Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and stronger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.
The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us.
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://indivisiblesf.org/no-kings-2
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 29, 2025 8:57PM
