San Francisco: No Kings 2.0! March & Rally Against Fascism

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

1:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 SF, Indivisible SF, NNU

Location Details:

March from Embarcadero Plaza to rally at Civic Center Plaza



Starting point:

Sue Bierman Park

Washington St & Drumm St

San Francisco, CA 94111



Just show up and be part of the pro-democracy resistance!





📍 Where: Attendees gather at Sue Bierman Park (near Embarcadero Plaza) for the MARCH. Then we will have a RALLY at Civic Center Plaza



📅 When: Saturday, October 18 at 1:30 - 4:30 PM



Organizations: 50501 San Fransisco, Indivisible San Francisco, National Nurses United



Or find a protest near you:



Anchor cities: San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Bozeman MT, New York City, New Orleans, Atlanta, Kansas City



And hundreds more protests across USA.





The Trump administration has defied our courts, deported American citizens, disappeared people off the streets, and slashed our public services—all while orchestrating a massive giveaway to their billionaire allies. This is bigger than political disagreement.



Enough is enough! We’re standing together against the abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption. On October 18, we gather nationwide to remind President Trump and his enablers:



AMERICA HAS NO KINGS!



Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and stronger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.



The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us.





