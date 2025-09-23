From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Jimmy Kimmel show is back, FCC’s Brendan Carr is a big time loser
Protests have erupted across the nation over the cancellation of the Jimmy Kimmel Show.
FCC’s Brendan Carr has low ratings in contrast to Jimmy Kimmel
By Lynda Carson - September 23, 2025
Later this evening on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the Jimmy Kimmel show is expected to be back on the air after the FCC’s Chair Brendan Carr threatened Disney and ABC, and Disney cancelled the Jimmy Kimmel show after being threatened by Carr. Disney had a change of heart, and decided to let the Jimmy Kimmel show back on the air. Hopefully, Jimmy Kimmel was not pressured by Disney to cut back on his beautiful humorous monologues on his show about the fascist convicted felon President Trump.
Reportedly, FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened Jimmy Kimmel and Disney after Kimmel made some comments on his show about the convicted felon President Trump, regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a so-called Trump loyalist Republican who pushed for the end to net-neutrality, and threatened to “take action” against Disney and ABC over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks, reportedly is of Alexandria, VA, and is married to Machalagh Carr, the former oversight staff director on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Olivia Trusty, another Republican commissioner with the FCC who reportedly resides in Washington D.C., and is a staunch campaign contributor to the Republicans, and the convicted felon President Trump.
Since Charlie Kirk has recently been assassinated, and was reportedly worth $12 million at the time of his death according to Celebrity Net Worth, the MAGA pimps of Charlie Kirk have been pimping him from here to hell for political, and pecuniary gain.
Disney’s statement bringing back Jimmy Kimmel.
Reportedly, on Monday September 22, Disney released a statement saying, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in a statement Monday. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”
Additionally, reportedly, in an article of AlL Jezeera in part it says, “US television network ABC, which is owned by Disney, suspended comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show after Carr threatened investigations and regulatory action against licensed broadcasters.
Carr’s threat was aimed at broadcasters who aired Kimmel after the host’s comments on his September 15 show about Republicans distancing themselves from the alleged shooter in the September 10 killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative icon and the founder of Turning Point USA."
It's notable that a few Republicans spoke out against the cancellation of the Jimmy Kimmel show, even though the convicted felon President Trump was gleeful about the situation.
Reportedly, Republican United States Senator Rand Paul says threats by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr against Disney and local broadcasters for airing the program Jimmy Kimmel Live! were “absolutely inappropriate.”
Additionally, reportedly on Friday, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, also a Republican, said Carr’s threat to fine broadcasters or pull their licences over the content of their shows was dangerous.
“I got to say that’s right out of Goodfellas,” Cruz said, evoking the Martin Scorsese gangster movie. “That’s right out of a mafioso coming into a bar going, ‘Nice bar you have here. It would be a shame if something happened to it.'”
And, after attacking Jimmy Kimmel and Disney, FCC Chair Brendan Carr said,’'We're not done yet' seeing the consequences of shifting media ecosystem. Carr falsely declared that the ratings for the Jimmy Kimmel show are going through the floor.
According to Forbes, Jimmy Kimmel ratings have dropped over the years, but the comedian finished first among adults 18-49 during second quarter of this year.
This is not the first time that FCC’s Brendan Carr has attacked Disney. See investigation information below dated March 27, 2025 from Brendan Carr to Disney, about its DEI programs.
March 27, 2025
Mr. Robert A. Iger
Chief Executive Officer The Walt Disney Company
RE: Investigation into Disney/ABC’s DEI Programs
“Dear Mr. Iger,
I am writing to inform you that I have asked the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Disney and ABC. In particular, I want to ensure that Disney and ABC have not been violating FCC equal employment opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination. While I have seen reports that Disney recently walked back some of its DEI programs, significant concerns remain.”
It’s possible that FCC Chair Brendan Carr believed that Micky Mouse and Minnie Mouse were not qualified to work for Disney because they are black, and decided to conduct an investigation as a result. Just try to imagine Micky Mouse and Minnie Mouse turning white, just to please Brendan Carr, so they can keep their jobs.
The ACLU and over 400 artists defend Jimmy Kimmel and the Jimmy Kimmel Show.
Join the ACLU and over 400 artists to defend free speech.
In a release from the ACLU, it says, “Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air after our government threatened a private company with retaliation for Kimmel’s remarks. This is a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.
This is unconstitutional and un-American. The government is threatening private companies and individuals that the President disagrees with. We can’t let this threat to our freedom of speech go unanswered.
The ACLU has partnered with hundreds of creatives, artists, and journalists to send a message that government officials can never silence us. And now, we’re calling on our whole community to join us.
Read the full letter below and add your name to join us in the fight to defend our constitutional right to free speech.” Just in case, click here, https://www.aclu.org/defend-free-speech-letter-kimmel .
Considering all of the names of the 400 famous artists or more defending Jimmy Kimmel and the Jimmy Kimmel Show, it appears that Brendan Carr is a “big time loser,” and that he has “very low ratings” in contrast to Jimmy Kimmel. See a posting of the artists names further below.
Letter from House of Representatives to Brendan Carr.
Additionally, according to a September 18 letter to FCC Brendan Carr from the House of Representatives, in part it states, “We write to express grave concerns regarding reports of pressure and threats of retaliation by you against Sinclair Broadcasting Group-owned ABC affiliate stations due to recent speech expressed on ABC programming. The Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) apparent weaponization of its federal regulatory authority and ABC’s preemption of programming that may be critical of President Trump represents a dangerous escalation in attacks on press freedom and protected speech. This action should serve as a warning to all Americans—the Constitution’s right to free speech is under attack by the Trump Administration. This corrupt political intimidation is unacceptable. We condemn these tactics and demand that you cease all actions to weaponize your authority for political gain.
As we defend free speech in the strongest possible terms, we state unequivocally that the escalation of political violence in America in recent years is extremely worrying. The murder of Charlie Kirk was a horrific act. We condemn political violence in all forms, as Jimmy Kimmel did in the immediate aftermath of the shooting when he sent “love to the Kirks” and stated, “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human.
On the evening of September 15, Kimmel criticized President Trump for choosing to blame Democrats for Kirk’s death instead of bringing the country together and made the following non-threatening statement to his audience in Jimmy Kimmel Live!: We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
On July 28, 2025, the Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a disciplinary complaint against FCC Chair Brendan Carr.
Additionally, for more about Brendan Carr and his activities, see the Certification of Ethics Agreement Compliance, signed by Brendan Carr, by clicking here.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
The names of 400 and more artists supporting Jimmy Kimmel
Tue, Sep 23, 2025 5:08AM
