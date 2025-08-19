From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The PragerU, the notorious right-wing fascist nonprofit propaganda machine
The convicted felon President Trump is trying to turn the U.S. into a totalitarian prison camp, like in the George Orwell film 1984!
The PragerU, the notorious right-wing fascist nonprofit propaganda machine
Brainwashing America’s kids with extremist fascist right-wing propaganda
By Lynda Carson - August 19, 2025
During World War ll, the monstrous mass murderer Adolf Hitler had Joseph Goebbels to run his propaganda machine, and in the year of tyranny in 2025 the fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has teamed up with the Prager University Foundation, also known as PragerU, to help operate his right-wing fascist propaganda machine to brainwash America’s elementary school students.
The convicted felon President Trump is trying to turn the U.S. into a totalitarian prison camp, like in George Orwell’s 1984.
In a recent report by The Guardian, they are reporting, and in part it states, “Oklahoma’s top education official is reportedly introducing a new assessment for teachers coming from California and New York that will gauge their alignment with the so-called Sooner state’s conservative values.
Oklahoma’s public education superintendent, Ryan Walters, told USA Today and CNN that the 50-question certification exam – which is reportedly set to roll out in the coming days – will ask about topics such as the “biological differences between males and females”, freedom of religion and US history.
According to USA Today, the test also includes questions related to false claims that electoral fraudsters handed the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden at the expense of Donald Trump, who returned to the White House in January.
The conservative media company PragerU reportedly developed the test.”
This sounds like an Orweilian version of 1984, made for 2025.
PragerU, A Company Backed By Trump’s White House.
Reportedly, according to Buzzfeed, PragerU, “A Company Backed By Trump's White House Shared A Video For Kids Saying "Slavery Is Better Than Being Killed," And People Are Furious.”
That’s right, right-wing extremists are teaching elementary students that “Being a slave, is better than being killed… Click here for more, https://www.youtube.com/shorts/odmYwtVzASM .
Reportedly https://www.instagram.com/p/DNgh9AKSSRF/ , “After defunding PBS, NPR, and public broadcasting https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/02/18878678.php , the White House has announced that the right-wing network PragerU will be its new educational partner to teach children.
Additionally, reportedly the extremist right-wing fascist propaganda organization PragerU, unveils the Founders Museum at the White House; https://www.prageru.com/videos/prageru-unveils-the-founders-museum-at-the-white-house .
How a conservative group’s videos gained a foothold in classrooms with help from Republican officials, https://www.nbcnews.com/news/education/prageru-conservative-videos-classrooms-republican-officials-help-rcna131613 . Reportedly, “The promotional videos all start the same: Each begins with Marissa Streit, chief executive of PragerU, the conservative nonprofit primarily known for producing web videos featuring right-wing pundits and short documentaries criticizing progressive policies.
Streit introduces a top state education official, who then raves about the new partnership between PragerU and their state’s public schools.
In one clip, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters says he “could not be more excited to get this content into our classrooms,” adding that he used PragerU videos himself as a history teacher.
New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, in his appearance, explains enthusiastically that students in his state can use PragerU videos to meet a high school graduation requirement, noting, “It’s quality content — it’s highly engaging for the kids.”
That’s right, PragerU, an unaccredited institution and conservative media nonprofit that seeks to promote right-leaning values, kicked off its partnership by creating AI-generated videos of the Founding Fathers giving patriotic statements at a White House exhibit.
Their videos also include common alt-right talking points that include climate change denial and denying America’s racist history.”
The notorious extremist right-wing PragarU propaganda machine has recently made a lot of headlines across the nation for teaching elementary school students that slavery was “no big deal.” Imagine that. According to PragerU in an animated video of theirs for elementary school students, they are claiming that “being a slave, is better than being killed.” Click here for PragerU animated propaganda video for children called - Christopher Columbus: Explorer of the New World | Leo & Layla's History Adventures | PragerU Kids - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux54IJ06uHg .
According to some recent Google Headlines about the extremist right-wing fascist PragerU propaganda entity; MSNBC News -Republican defends using far-right PragerU videos to teach elementary students, yahoo.com - Exploring claim Trump admin wants to replace PBS with PragerU, BuzzFeed - Trump's White House Partners With Company Seemingly Teaching Kids That Slavery Was "No Big Deal”, Snopes - Exploring claim Trump admin wants to replace PBS with PragerU, vox.com - The White House has a preferred alternative to PBS. It may already be in countless classrooms. The American Prospect - PragerU Wants to Capitalize on PBS Defunding, 404 Media - White House Partners With PragerU to Make AI-Slopified Founding Fathers, MSNBC News - Trump’s gutting of PBS opens the door for PragerU’s propaganda, Insight News - Why Black parents should be alarmed about the PBS to PragerU swap, The Grio - Potential PBS replacement network says slavery was ‘no big deal’ in video, Black Enterprise - White House Pushes Conservative Online Platform As PBS Alternative; May Already Be In Classrooms.
According to a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, in part it states, “Despite its name, Prager University, more commonly known as PragerU, is not an accredited academic institution in any sense. Instead, it specializes in promoting far-right propaganda through professionally produced media. The organization, which claims it “promotes the American values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” perpetrates far-right ideology vilifying the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and people of color.”
Prager University Foundation a.k.a. PragerU:
It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization - Category: Education NEC (NTEE) - EIN number 27-1763901 - in Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 - Phone number: (747) 252-2005. According to the Prager University Foundation’s last 990 tax filing for the 2024 calendar year, or tax year beginning 01-01-2024, and ending 12-31-2024, it’s gross receipts were $71,383,130, and after subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they has $95,129,514 in net assets, or fund balances.
PragerU claims, “PRAGER UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION ("PRAGERU") IS THE WORLD'S LEADING CONSERVATIVE NONPROFIT THAT IS FOCUSED ON CHANGING MINDS. WE PROMOTE AMERICAN VALUES THROUGH THE CREATIVE USE OF DIGITAL MEDIA, AS OUR MISSION.”
In 2024, Marissa Streit the (CEO) of PragerU, raked in a whopping $988,850 plus $33,523 in other compensation.
The latest PragerU, 990 tax filing: https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/271763901/202510929349301131/full .
According to the very first 990 tax filing in 2010, for Prager University Foundation a.k.a. PragerU, it was listed as Prager University Foundation C/O Sterling Foundation Management, LLC - https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/display_990/271763901/2011_09_EO%2F27-1763901_990_201012 .
Sterling Foundation Management https://www.sterlingfoundations.com/about .
According to the FEC records in 2019 https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202407319666014887 for Marissa Streit of Tarzana, CA, she is a Trump campaign contributor, for more click here, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Marissa+Streit . Noah and Marissa Streit $100.00 donation record, http://www.lapdpolicecom.lacity.org/030122/BPC_22-041.pdf .
According to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Prager , “Dennis Mark Prager (/ˈpreɪɡər/; born August 2, 1948) is an American conservative radio talk show host and writer. He is the host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show The Dennis Prager Show. In 2009, he co-founded PragerU, which primarily creates five-minute videos from an American conservative perspective, among other content.”
FEC records for Dennis Prager, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Dennis+Prager .
PregarU. com - https://www.prageru.com/ , Fascist Viktor Orban featured on PregarU.com, https://www.prageru.com/videos/pm-viktor-orban-on-hungarys-relationship-with-the-eu .
Reportedly, additionally according to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PragerU , in part it states, “The Prager University Foundation, known as PragerU, is an American 501(c) nonprofit advocacy group and media organization that creates content promoting conservative and capitalist viewpoints on various political, economic, and sociological topics. It was co-founded in 2009 by screenwriter Allen Estrin and talk show host Dennis Prager. Despite the name including the word "university", it is not an academic institution and does not confer degrees.
PragerU's videos contain misleading or factually incorrect information promoting creationism, climate change denial, slavery and racism in the United States, immigration, and the history of fascism. PragerU has also been accused of promoting fascism, racism, sexism and anti-LGBT politics.
PragerU was founded in 2009 by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager and radio producer/screenwriter Allen Estrin, in order to advocate for conservative views and to offset what Prager regards as the undermining of college education by the left. Marissa Streit, a former Israeli army intelligence member and headmistress of a Los Angeles county school, joined in 2009, and was made the chief executive officer in 2011. They originally considered making it a brick-and-mortar university, but the idea was revised into a digital product to save money.”
PragerU Fundraising Event At Mar-A-Lago:
A PragerU fundraising event is scheduled at the convicted felon President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate on Tuesday December 2, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.
PragerU Gala at Mar-a-Lago 2025 - Campaign
2025 PragerU Gala at Mar-a-Lago – General Admission - Single Ticket. $5,000.00 ; 2025 PragerU Gala at Mar-a-Lago – General Admission - Two Tickets. $10,000.00.
https://donate.prageru.com/event/prageru-gala-at-mar-a-lago-2025/e685403
Reportedly, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump surprised a PragerU event.
https://play.prageru.com/videos/president-trump-surprises-prageru-event
Democracy in taters? According to Axios, Trump raises end to mail-in ballots after claiming Putin questioned their security, click here, https://www.axios.com/2025/08/18/trump-mail-in-voting-putin .
The frightening experiences of tyranny in the U.S. and in Washington D.C. are spreading like wildfire, according to some recent press releases; https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press/statement-on-trumps-inhumane-order-to-forcibly-remove-unhoused-people-from-washington-dc , and https://www.acludc.org/press-releases/aclu-statement-on-escalating-federal-takeover-of-d-c/ and https://www.legalclinic.org/press-release-unlawful-arrests-and-forced-displacement-of-homeless-dc-residents-expected-as-soon-as-tonight/ .
Social Security is under assault https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/15/18878958.php , and apparently, the U.S. appears that it may be slipping into Martial Law https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/13/18878864.php .
That’s right, Washington D.C. is under attack, https://news.google.com/search?q=washington%20D.C.&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
Brainwashing America’s kids with extremist fascist right-wing propaganda
By Lynda Carson - August 19, 2025
During World War ll, the monstrous mass murderer Adolf Hitler had Joseph Goebbels to run his propaganda machine, and in the year of tyranny in 2025 the fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has teamed up with the Prager University Foundation, also known as PragerU, to help operate his right-wing fascist propaganda machine to brainwash America’s elementary school students.
The convicted felon President Trump is trying to turn the U.S. into a totalitarian prison camp, like in George Orwell’s 1984.
In a recent report by The Guardian, they are reporting, and in part it states, “Oklahoma’s top education official is reportedly introducing a new assessment for teachers coming from California and New York that will gauge their alignment with the so-called Sooner state’s conservative values.
Oklahoma’s public education superintendent, Ryan Walters, told USA Today and CNN that the 50-question certification exam – which is reportedly set to roll out in the coming days – will ask about topics such as the “biological differences between males and females”, freedom of religion and US history.
According to USA Today, the test also includes questions related to false claims that electoral fraudsters handed the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden at the expense of Donald Trump, who returned to the White House in January.
The conservative media company PragerU reportedly developed the test.”
This sounds like an Orweilian version of 1984, made for 2025.
PragerU, A Company Backed By Trump’s White House.
Reportedly, according to Buzzfeed, PragerU, “A Company Backed By Trump's White House Shared A Video For Kids Saying "Slavery Is Better Than Being Killed," And People Are Furious.”
That’s right, right-wing extremists are teaching elementary students that “Being a slave, is better than being killed… Click here for more, https://www.youtube.com/shorts/odmYwtVzASM .
Reportedly https://www.instagram.com/p/DNgh9AKSSRF/ , “After defunding PBS, NPR, and public broadcasting https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/02/18878678.php , the White House has announced that the right-wing network PragerU will be its new educational partner to teach children.
Additionally, reportedly the extremist right-wing fascist propaganda organization PragerU, unveils the Founders Museum at the White House; https://www.prageru.com/videos/prageru-unveils-the-founders-museum-at-the-white-house .
How a conservative group’s videos gained a foothold in classrooms with help from Republican officials, https://www.nbcnews.com/news/education/prageru-conservative-videos-classrooms-republican-officials-help-rcna131613 . Reportedly, “The promotional videos all start the same: Each begins with Marissa Streit, chief executive of PragerU, the conservative nonprofit primarily known for producing web videos featuring right-wing pundits and short documentaries criticizing progressive policies.
Streit introduces a top state education official, who then raves about the new partnership between PragerU and their state’s public schools.
In one clip, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters says he “could not be more excited to get this content into our classrooms,” adding that he used PragerU videos himself as a history teacher.
New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, in his appearance, explains enthusiastically that students in his state can use PragerU videos to meet a high school graduation requirement, noting, “It’s quality content — it’s highly engaging for the kids.”
That’s right, PragerU, an unaccredited institution and conservative media nonprofit that seeks to promote right-leaning values, kicked off its partnership by creating AI-generated videos of the Founding Fathers giving patriotic statements at a White House exhibit.
Their videos also include common alt-right talking points that include climate change denial and denying America’s racist history.”
The notorious extremist right-wing PragarU propaganda machine has recently made a lot of headlines across the nation for teaching elementary school students that slavery was “no big deal.” Imagine that. According to PragerU in an animated video of theirs for elementary school students, they are claiming that “being a slave, is better than being killed.” Click here for PragerU animated propaganda video for children called - Christopher Columbus: Explorer of the New World | Leo & Layla's History Adventures | PragerU Kids - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux54IJ06uHg .
According to some recent Google Headlines about the extremist right-wing fascist PragerU propaganda entity; MSNBC News -Republican defends using far-right PragerU videos to teach elementary students, yahoo.com - Exploring claim Trump admin wants to replace PBS with PragerU, BuzzFeed - Trump's White House Partners With Company Seemingly Teaching Kids That Slavery Was "No Big Deal”, Snopes - Exploring claim Trump admin wants to replace PBS with PragerU, vox.com - The White House has a preferred alternative to PBS. It may already be in countless classrooms. The American Prospect - PragerU Wants to Capitalize on PBS Defunding, 404 Media - White House Partners With PragerU to Make AI-Slopified Founding Fathers, MSNBC News - Trump’s gutting of PBS opens the door for PragerU’s propaganda, Insight News - Why Black parents should be alarmed about the PBS to PragerU swap, The Grio - Potential PBS replacement network says slavery was ‘no big deal’ in video, Black Enterprise - White House Pushes Conservative Online Platform As PBS Alternative; May Already Be In Classrooms.
According to a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, in part it states, “Despite its name, Prager University, more commonly known as PragerU, is not an accredited academic institution in any sense. Instead, it specializes in promoting far-right propaganda through professionally produced media. The organization, which claims it “promotes the American values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” perpetrates far-right ideology vilifying the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and people of color.”
Prager University Foundation a.k.a. PragerU:
It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization - Category: Education NEC (NTEE) - EIN number 27-1763901 - in Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 - Phone number: (747) 252-2005. According to the Prager University Foundation’s last 990 tax filing for the 2024 calendar year, or tax year beginning 01-01-2024, and ending 12-31-2024, it’s gross receipts were $71,383,130, and after subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they has $95,129,514 in net assets, or fund balances.
PragerU claims, “PRAGER UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION ("PRAGERU") IS THE WORLD'S LEADING CONSERVATIVE NONPROFIT THAT IS FOCUSED ON CHANGING MINDS. WE PROMOTE AMERICAN VALUES THROUGH THE CREATIVE USE OF DIGITAL MEDIA, AS OUR MISSION.”
In 2024, Marissa Streit the (CEO) of PragerU, raked in a whopping $988,850 plus $33,523 in other compensation.
The latest PragerU, 990 tax filing: https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/271763901/202510929349301131/full .
According to the very first 990 tax filing in 2010, for Prager University Foundation a.k.a. PragerU, it was listed as Prager University Foundation C/O Sterling Foundation Management, LLC - https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/display_990/271763901/2011_09_EO%2F27-1763901_990_201012 .
Sterling Foundation Management https://www.sterlingfoundations.com/about .
According to the FEC records in 2019 https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202407319666014887 for Marissa Streit of Tarzana, CA, she is a Trump campaign contributor, for more click here, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Marissa+Streit . Noah and Marissa Streit $100.00 donation record, http://www.lapdpolicecom.lacity.org/030122/BPC_22-041.pdf .
According to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Prager , “Dennis Mark Prager (/ˈpreɪɡər/; born August 2, 1948) is an American conservative radio talk show host and writer. He is the host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show The Dennis Prager Show. In 2009, he co-founded PragerU, which primarily creates five-minute videos from an American conservative perspective, among other content.”
FEC records for Dennis Prager, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Dennis+Prager .
PregarU. com - https://www.prageru.com/ , Fascist Viktor Orban featured on PregarU.com, https://www.prageru.com/videos/pm-viktor-orban-on-hungarys-relationship-with-the-eu .
Reportedly, additionally according to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PragerU , in part it states, “The Prager University Foundation, known as PragerU, is an American 501(c) nonprofit advocacy group and media organization that creates content promoting conservative and capitalist viewpoints on various political, economic, and sociological topics. It was co-founded in 2009 by screenwriter Allen Estrin and talk show host Dennis Prager. Despite the name including the word "university", it is not an academic institution and does not confer degrees.
PragerU's videos contain misleading or factually incorrect information promoting creationism, climate change denial, slavery and racism in the United States, immigration, and the history of fascism. PragerU has also been accused of promoting fascism, racism, sexism and anti-LGBT politics.
PragerU was founded in 2009 by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager and radio producer/screenwriter Allen Estrin, in order to advocate for conservative views and to offset what Prager regards as the undermining of college education by the left. Marissa Streit, a former Israeli army intelligence member and headmistress of a Los Angeles county school, joined in 2009, and was made the chief executive officer in 2011. They originally considered making it a brick-and-mortar university, but the idea was revised into a digital product to save money.”
PragerU Fundraising Event At Mar-A-Lago:
A PragerU fundraising event is scheduled at the convicted felon President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate on Tuesday December 2, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.
PragerU Gala at Mar-a-Lago 2025 - Campaign
2025 PragerU Gala at Mar-a-Lago – General Admission - Single Ticket. $5,000.00 ; 2025 PragerU Gala at Mar-a-Lago – General Admission - Two Tickets. $10,000.00.
https://donate.prageru.com/event/prageru-gala-at-mar-a-lago-2025/e685403
Reportedly, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump surprised a PragerU event.
https://play.prageru.com/videos/president-trump-surprises-prageru-event
Democracy in taters? According to Axios, Trump raises end to mail-in ballots after claiming Putin questioned their security, click here, https://www.axios.com/2025/08/18/trump-mail-in-voting-putin .
The frightening experiences of tyranny in the U.S. and in Washington D.C. are spreading like wildfire, according to some recent press releases; https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press/statement-on-trumps-inhumane-order-to-forcibly-remove-unhoused-people-from-washington-dc , and https://www.acludc.org/press-releases/aclu-statement-on-escalating-federal-takeover-of-d-c/ and https://www.legalclinic.org/press-release-unlawful-arrests-and-forced-displacement-of-homeless-dc-residents-expected-as-soon-as-tonight/ .
Social Security is under assault https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/15/18878958.php , and apparently, the U.S. appears that it may be slipping into Martial Law https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/13/18878864.php .
That’s right, Washington D.C. is under attack, https://news.google.com/search?q=washington%20D.C.&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network