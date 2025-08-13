From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law
National Guard Troops In Washington D.C.
The U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law
By Lynda Carson - August 13, 2025
The way the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump views the people or residents in Washington D.C., it shows how despicable he is, and that he is not mentally fit to be the president of the United States of America.
See the Free DC Rally LIVE: District Residents Rally against Trump's Deployment of National Guard | N18G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svMCni3puyc
Trump recently declared; https://www.instagram.com/p/DNNyzwduV4W/ - "Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR," Trump wrote in an Aug. 11 post on Truth Social, his social media platform. "I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!!"
Additionally, https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115005075016157889
A few days ago, Trump wrote, “We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Additionally, Oakland is in Trump’s federal takeover threat of American cities
By Lynda Carson - Monday, Aug 11, 2025
Click below for the full story…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/11/18878846.php
The U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law.
With the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump sending in the DEA, ICE, FBI, and National Guard troops into Washington D.C. lately under false pretenses, and placing the D.C. police force under federal control, it appears that the U.S. is slipping into Martial Law under the dictatorship of the convicted felon President Trump. The convicted felon President Trump has repeatedly been making false accusations about the people and events in Washington D.C., and elsewhere in an effort to consolidate and grab more power for himself under false pretenses, just like the dictator President Ferdinand Marcos did before he declared Martial Law years ago in the Philippines.
As an example of what Martial Law is really like? Anyone who was in the Philippines in the early 70’s, during Martial Law who saw the soldiers on the streets with their armed weapons, and the military jeeps with mounted machine guns near the street corners, saw that it was a very scary experience. With all the soldiers standing on the streets who were ready, willing, and able to kill people and citizens who may have accidentally violated the vague Martial Law rules, or the imposed threatening curfew at midnight, it was very clear that Martial Law is a terrible oppressive experience to live under. Anyone caught on the streets after midnight was at risk of being of being shot, and people scrambled to hide somewhere if they could not make it back home before midnight.
Martial Law under President Ferdinand Marcos;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law_under_Ferdinand_Marcos:
According to wikipedia, “At 7:15 p.m. on September 23, 1972, President Ferdinand Marcos announced on television that he had placed the Philippines under martial law, stating he had done so in response to the "communist threat" posed by the newly founded Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and the sectarian "rebellion" of the Muslim Independence Movement (MIM). Opposition figures of the time (such as Lorenzo Tañada, Jose W. Diokno, and Jovito Salonga) accused Marcos of exaggerating these threats and using them as an excuse to consolidate power and extend his tenure beyond the two presidential terms allowed by the 1935 constitution. Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 on September 21, 1972, marking the beginning of a fourteen-year period of one-man rule, which effectively lasted until Marcos was exiled from the country on February 25, 1986. Proclamation No. 1081 was formally lifted on January 17, 1981 by Proclamation No. 2045, although Marcos retained essentially all of his powers as dictator until he was ousted in February 1986.”
Reportedly, “PRIMITIVO "TIBO" MIJARES was a 44-year-old newspaperman’s newspaperman, the highlights of whose life may even be more colorful than the man he writes about.” He wrote about Ferdinand Marcos, and Martial Law in the Philippines.
In a book called “The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos,” by Primitivo Mijares, 1976 edition, he reveals that President Nixon supported Martial Law in the Philippines.
The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos
https://tinyurl.com/34p2y5xj
In “The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos,” reportedly, “President Nixon had given his “personal blessings” to the imposition of martial law in Manila, and the Philippines.”
Reportedly according to Primitivo Mijares, “Mrs. Marcos disclosed that President Marcos had an overseas telephone conversation with President Nixon a few days before Sept. 21,1972. Her
recollection of the phone conversation was that Marcos told Nixon that bombs
were exploding all over Manila and that Communist-instigated demonstrations
were assuming uncontrollable proportions; that he (Marcos) is under
compulsion to proclaim martial law to protect the integrity of
the Republic and its interests, including the varied American interests in the
islands; and that Nixon told Marcos to “go ahead” with his plans “because Nixon
wanted to see if martial law would work here.”
Mrs. Marcos revealed that President Nixon wanted to find out how well
Marcos would be able to wield his powers as commander-in-chief of the armed
forces to extricate himself from his political troubles. The implication of her
statement was that Nixon knew very well in advance Marcos’ political plans
when the Philippine President “sought” the U.S. President’s clearance to
impose martial law in his country. At the time, Nixon himself was already facing
seemingly insurmountable political troubles arising out of the Watergate
scandal. The First Lady claimed that Nixon wanted Marcos’ martial law to work
effectively “because he might find need for a model which he could adopt later
on in the United States.”
“We are actually doing Nixon a favor by showing him here in the Philippines
how martial law can be wielded to save a President from his political troubles,”
Mrs. Marcos declared.
Contrary to the wishes of the Marcoses, President Nixon did not choose to
concoct any device or stratagem that would have allowed him to avail of the
commander-in-chief provision of the United States Constitution, suspend civil
and political rights and thereby silence all criticisms and opposition to his rule
in the White House. Nixon chose resignation and temporary infamy at his St.
Helena in San Clemente, California, as his own heroic contribution to the cause
of strengthening the fabric of the democratic system of government in the
United States of America.
It was the peaceful, orderly and legal manner by which the United States’
system dealt decisively and unerringly with Nixon’s Watergate that made the
eve of the U.S. bicentennial more meaningful; its system of removing an erring
and unwanted Chief Executive becoming the object of hope and aspiration in
desperation among oppressed and tyrannized peoples, like the 45 million
Filipinos now groaning under a yoke set up by a home-grown tyrant.
And when oppressed peoples think of the American system, with its living
presidency, the microcosm of their thoughts, aspirations and hopes for “life,
liberty and the pursuit of happiness” turns hopefully to Washington, D.C., the
capital of the world where people can look up to a Washington Post to expose
government venalities and official shenanigans without fear or favor.”
Times may have changed in the United States since the early 70’s, but the convicted felon President Trump, and the disgraced former President Richard Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, have both revealed themselves as being despicable inhumane human beings, and a threat to Democracy, and the Constitution.
For more about some details about Martial Law in the Philippines years ago, see a report from 1972, below…
DISCUSSION OF DUE PROCESS UNDER THE MILITARY TRIBUNALS CREATED
BY MARTIAL LAW.
“UNDER THE MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION, THE CIVILIAN COURTS CONTINUE TO OPERATE,
AND MOST CRIMINAL CASES ARE STILL TRIED IN THAT FORUM. HOWEVER
UNDER GENERAL ORDER 12 ( SEE MANILA 9 336, 1972 SERIES) ,
MILITARY TRIBUNALS HAVE BEEN GIVEN EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION
OVER SOME OFFENSES AND CONCURRENT JURISDICTION WITH CIVILIAN
COURTS IN OTHER OFFENSES. IN RELATION TO THE COMMON LAW
FELONY OFFENSES ( MURDER, RAPE, ROBBERY, ETC.) THE CIVILIAN
COURTS CONTINUE TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OVER
CIVILIANS. IN OFFENSES LIKE BRIBERY, GRAFT, CORRUPTION OF
PUBLIC OFFICIALS, REBELLION, SEDITION, FIREARM VIOLATIONS,
USURPATION OF AUTHORITY AND VIOLATION OF MARTIAL LAW ORDERS
AND DECREES, MILITARY TRIBUNALS HAVE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION.
IN OFFENSES UNDER THE DANGEROUS DRUG ACT, AND VIOLATION OF
REVENUE, TARIFF AND CUSTOMS LAW, THE JURISDICTION IS
CONCURRENT IF ACCUSED IS A CIVILIAN. THE ABOVE IS NOT AN
EXHAUSTIVE LIST OF THE OFFENSES IN EACH CATEGORY.
IF ACCUSED IS TRIED BY CIVILIAN COURTS, HE WOULD RECEIVE
ALL ESSENTIAL ASPECTS OF DUE PROCESS INCLUDING REPRESENTATION
BY COUNSEL OF HIS CHOICE, RIGHTS AGAINST SELF- INCRIMINATION
AND FULL APPELLATE PROCEDURE. PHILIPPINES IS A CIVIL LAW
COUNTRY AND THEREFORE THERE ARE NO JURY TRIALS.
IF ACCUSED IS TRIED BY MILITARY TRIBUNALS, THE
QUESTION OF DUE PROCESS IS NOT SO READILY ANSWERED. THE
MILITARY TRIBUNAL IS COMPOSED OF FIVE SENIOR RANKING
MILITARY OFFICERS, WHICH INCLUDES A QUALIFIED LEGAL
ADVISER. JUDGE ADVOCATE IS APPOINTED AS DEFENSE COUNSEL
AND ANOTHER AS TRIAL COUNSEL ( SEE MANILA 9574, 1972
SERIES). THE ACCUSED MAY ALSO EMPLOY COUNSEL OF HIS
CHOICE. IN THEORY, ALL BASIC RIGHTS ARE AFFORDED THE
ACCUSED DURING TRIAL. HOWEVER THE ONLY AVENUE OF APPEAL IS
TO THE PRESIDENT THROUGH THE CHIEF OF STAFF, AFP, AND THE
SECRETARY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE. THE PRESIDENT HAS THE POWER
TO REVERSE, CONFORM, OR INCREASE THE PENALTY IMPOSED. HE
ALSO HAS THE RIGHT TO REVIEW THE PROCEEDINGS ON HIS OWN.
HE RECENTLY USED THIS PREROGATIVE IN REGARD TO A DRUG ( HEROIN)
MANUFACTURER WHO HAD BEEN GIVEN LIFE IMPRISONMENT BY THE
TRIBUNAL. HE INCREASED THE PENALTY TO DEATH BY A FIRING
SQUAD WHICH WAS, IN FACT, CARRIED OUT. IF APPELLATE
RIGHTS ARE CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL FOR DUE PROCESS, IT WOULD
APPEAR THAT SUCH IS LACKING IN TRIALS BEFORE MILITARY
TRIBUNALS. IF APPELLATE RIGHTS ARE NOT DEEMED TO BE
NECESSARY FOR DUE PROCESS, IT WOULD APPEAR THAT THE PROCEDURE
USED IN THE MILITARY TRIBUNALS WOULD SATISFY THE MINIMUM
REQUIREMENTS OF DUE PROCESS.
WHILE A LARGE NUMBER OF OFFENSES THAT ARE LISTED IN THE
TYPICAL EXTRADITION TREATY WOULD BE TRIED ONLY BY CIVILIAN
COURTS, A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF EXTRADITABLE OFFENSES
WOULD BE WITHIN EITHER THE EXCLUSIVE OR CONCURRENT
MARTIAL LAW CONDITION IN THE PHILIPPINES.”
If curious or interested, a strange report about a problem regarding a March 1973, OUI Magazine article and Martial Law in the Philippines may be found below…
March 15, 1973
Distribution of March issue of OUI Magazine in the Philippines
https://www.amazon.com/Oui-Magazine-March-Jon-Carroll/dp/B000RFLPKC
March 15, 1973 issue of OUI Magazine in the Philippines, caused quite a stir while Martial Law was in effect under the dictator President Ferdinand Marcos.
Reportedly, “A SERIOUS PROBLEM HAS ARISEN IN RELATION TO THE MARCH
ISSUE OF OUI MAGAZINE WHICH INCLUDES AN ARTICLE ENTITLED
"THE BRAVE NEW PHILIPPINES" AND ITS DISTRIBUTION THROUGH
MILITARY DISTRIBUTION POINTS WITHIN THE RP.
ACTION WAS PLANNED BY 405 CSG CLARK AIR BASE AFTER DISCUSSION AND
COORDINATION WITH EMBASSY AND LEGAL OFFICER AT SUBIC TO
WITHHOLD OR DIVERT TO OTHER DESTINATIONS COPIES PROVIDED FOR
THE PHILIPPINES. IT WAS CONSENSUS THAT BECAUSE CLARK WAS THE
FOCAL POINT AT WHICH DISTRIBUTION WAS MADE THAT THEY WERE THE
ONES THAT WOULD NEED TO TAKE THE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION. CINCPAC
WAS NOTIFIED OF THE ACTION BY STARS AND STRIPES. CINCPAC THEN
POINTED OUT DOD INST. 1325.6 PARA II A.1 WHICH
STATES, " A COMMANDER IS NOT AUTHORIZED TO PROHIBIT THE
DISTRIBUTION OF A SPECIFIC ISSUE OF A PUBLICATION DISTRIB-UTED
THROUGH OFFICIAL OUTLETS SUCH AS POST EXCHANGES AND
MILITARY LIBRARIES". CINCPACREPPHIL HAD AT FIRST FULLY
SUPPORTED CLARK AIR BASE PROPOSAL BUT ON RECEIPT OF CINCPAC
MESSAGE WITHDREW CONCURRENCE.
THAT WOULD NEED TO TAKE THE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION. CINCPAC
WAS NOTIFIED OF THE ACTION BY STARS AND STRIPES. CINCPAC THEN
POINTED OUT DOD INST. 1325.6 PARA II A.1 WHICH
STATES, " A COMMANDER IS NOT AUTHORIZED TO PROHIBIT THE
DISTRIBUTION OF A SPECIFIC ISSUE OF A PUBLICATION DISTRIBUTED
THROUGH OFFICIAL OUTLETS SUCH AS POST EXCHANGES AND
MILITARY LIBRARIES". CINCPAC REPPHIL HAD AT FIRST FULLY
SUPPORTED CLARK AIR BASE PROPOSAL BUT ON RECEIPT OF CINCPAC
MESSAGE WITHDREW CONCURRENCE.
ALTHOUGH THE EMBASSY APPRECIATES THE REASONS FOR SUCH
A GENERAL PROHIBITION, IT SEEMS INCONCEIVABLE THAT SUCH
WAS MEANT TO COVER THE TYPE OF ARTICLE IN QUESTION, OR AT
LEAST THAT AN EXCEPTION TO THE GENERAL RULE IS NOT POSSIBLE
UNDER THE FACTS AND CIRCUMSTANCES.
THE OUTRAGEOUS ARTICLE ITSELF IS NOT POLITICALLY
ORIENTED IN THE USUAL SENSE OF THE TERM. IT IS CLEARLY
DEFAMATORY OF THE CHIEF OF STATE OF A FRIENDLY FOREIGN POWER
AND CAN ONLY BE DESCRIBED AS AN EXPOSE ON HIS SEXUAL
LIFESTYLE. IT WILL NOT BE DISTRIBUTED ON THE LEGITIMATE
CIVILIAN MARKET IN THE PHILIPPINES AND THE ONLY TWO METHODS
FOR THE AGENCIES TO ENTER THE PHILIPPINES IS BY SMUGGLING
OR BY ENTRY THOUGH THE STARS AND STRIPES DISTRIBUTION
CENTER AT CLARK AIR BASE AND ITS SUBSEQUENT SALES
(1800 COPIES) AT STARS AND STRIPES OUTLETS AT SUBIC AND
EMBASSY COMPOUND IN MANILA.
DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT ONLY BE CONSIDERED A
DIRECT INSULT TO THE CHIEF OF STATE BUT COULD VERY WELL
RESULT IN INDIVIDUAL U. S. FORCES PERSONNEL PURCHASERS
BEING INDICTED UNDER MARTIAL LAW CONSTRAINTS FOR POSSESSION
OF SUCH MATERIAL IF FOUND IN THEIR POSSESSION OUTSIDE THE VARIOUS BASES. THIS LAST POINT SHOULD BE STRESSED BECAUSE IT WILL BE VERY TEMPTING
FOR INDIVIDUALS TO SHOW THE ARTICLE AROUND WITH THE INCREASED
POSSIBILITY OF BEING CHARGED FOR POSSESSION OF SUCH. IT
IS DEFINITELY AN " ATTRACTIVE NUISANCE" FOR BLACKMARKETING,
AS THE MAGAZINE CAN EASILY BE SOLD FOR FROM THREE TO FIVE
TIMES ITS INITIAL COST AND THERE WOULD NOT BE A LACK OF
WILLING BUYERS.
IN ADDITION IT IS UNNECESSARILY RISKING A PRIVILEGE
WHICH WE NOW ENJOY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH PRACTICALLY NO
DIFFICULTY. DISTRIBUTION OF ALL PUBLICATIONS HAS GONE ON
UNHINDERED, INCLUDING PUBLICATIONS CONTAINING ARTICLES
CRITICAL OF THE PHILIPPINES, MARTIAL LAW, AND THE
PRESIDENT OF THE PHILIPPINES , AT THE SAME TIME AS DISTRI-
BUTION OF SOME OF THESE PUBLICATIONS WAS NOT PERMITTED IN THE
PHILIPPINES PROPER. THE PRESENT ARTICLE IS JUST PLAINLY NOT
IN THAT CATEGORY. THE PHILS HAVE NOT MADE ANY REQUESTS TO
BAN THIS PUBLICATION, BUT IT IS CONSIDERED IN SUCH BAD TASTE
AND CANNOT POSSIBLY HELP US/ RP RELATIONS. THE ACTION PLANNED BY
CLARK AIR BASE IS THE ONLY REASONABLE COURSE.
THE AMBASSADOR STRONGLY SUPPORTS AND ENDORSES THE
ACTION PROPOSED BY CLARK AIR BASE. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT RAPID
AND REALISTIC EVALUATION BE MADE OF THE PROBLEM
IN WASHINGTON AND DETERMINATION MADE THAT EITHER (1)
THE DOD INSTRUCTION WAS NEVER MEANT TO COVER THESE CIR-
CUMSTANCES, OR (2) THAT AN EXCEPTION IS DICTATED BY THE
FACTS OF THE CASE.”
That’s right! There are different types of Martial Law that have been imposed by various dictators and countries sometimes, and it appears that under the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump that the U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - August 13, 2025
The way the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump views the people or residents in Washington D.C., it shows how despicable he is, and that he is not mentally fit to be the president of the United States of America.
See the Free DC Rally LIVE: District Residents Rally against Trump's Deployment of National Guard | N18G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svMCni3puyc
Trump recently declared; https://www.instagram.com/p/DNNyzwduV4W/ - "Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR," Trump wrote in an Aug. 11 post on Truth Social, his social media platform. "I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!!"
Additionally, https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115005075016157889
A few days ago, Trump wrote, “We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Additionally, Oakland is in Trump’s federal takeover threat of American cities
By Lynda Carson - Monday, Aug 11, 2025
Click below for the full story…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/11/18878846.php
The U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law.
With the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump sending in the DEA, ICE, FBI, and National Guard troops into Washington D.C. lately under false pretenses, and placing the D.C. police force under federal control, it appears that the U.S. is slipping into Martial Law under the dictatorship of the convicted felon President Trump. The convicted felon President Trump has repeatedly been making false accusations about the people and events in Washington D.C., and elsewhere in an effort to consolidate and grab more power for himself under false pretenses, just like the dictator President Ferdinand Marcos did before he declared Martial Law years ago in the Philippines.
As an example of what Martial Law is really like? Anyone who was in the Philippines in the early 70’s, during Martial Law who saw the soldiers on the streets with their armed weapons, and the military jeeps with mounted machine guns near the street corners, saw that it was a very scary experience. With all the soldiers standing on the streets who were ready, willing, and able to kill people and citizens who may have accidentally violated the vague Martial Law rules, or the imposed threatening curfew at midnight, it was very clear that Martial Law is a terrible oppressive experience to live under. Anyone caught on the streets after midnight was at risk of being of being shot, and people scrambled to hide somewhere if they could not make it back home before midnight.
Martial Law under President Ferdinand Marcos;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law_under_Ferdinand_Marcos:
According to wikipedia, “At 7:15 p.m. on September 23, 1972, President Ferdinand Marcos announced on television that he had placed the Philippines under martial law, stating he had done so in response to the "communist threat" posed by the newly founded Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and the sectarian "rebellion" of the Muslim Independence Movement (MIM). Opposition figures of the time (such as Lorenzo Tañada, Jose W. Diokno, and Jovito Salonga) accused Marcos of exaggerating these threats and using them as an excuse to consolidate power and extend his tenure beyond the two presidential terms allowed by the 1935 constitution. Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 on September 21, 1972, marking the beginning of a fourteen-year period of one-man rule, which effectively lasted until Marcos was exiled from the country on February 25, 1986. Proclamation No. 1081 was formally lifted on January 17, 1981 by Proclamation No. 2045, although Marcos retained essentially all of his powers as dictator until he was ousted in February 1986.”
Reportedly, “PRIMITIVO "TIBO" MIJARES was a 44-year-old newspaperman’s newspaperman, the highlights of whose life may even be more colorful than the man he writes about.” He wrote about Ferdinand Marcos, and Martial Law in the Philippines.
In a book called “The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos,” by Primitivo Mijares, 1976 edition, he reveals that President Nixon supported Martial Law in the Philippines.
The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos
https://tinyurl.com/34p2y5xj
In “The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos,” reportedly, “President Nixon had given his “personal blessings” to the imposition of martial law in Manila, and the Philippines.”
Reportedly according to Primitivo Mijares, “Mrs. Marcos disclosed that President Marcos had an overseas telephone conversation with President Nixon a few days before Sept. 21,1972. Her
recollection of the phone conversation was that Marcos told Nixon that bombs
were exploding all over Manila and that Communist-instigated demonstrations
were assuming uncontrollable proportions; that he (Marcos) is under
compulsion to proclaim martial law to protect the integrity of
the Republic and its interests, including the varied American interests in the
islands; and that Nixon told Marcos to “go ahead” with his plans “because Nixon
wanted to see if martial law would work here.”
Mrs. Marcos revealed that President Nixon wanted to find out how well
Marcos would be able to wield his powers as commander-in-chief of the armed
forces to extricate himself from his political troubles. The implication of her
statement was that Nixon knew very well in advance Marcos’ political plans
when the Philippine President “sought” the U.S. President’s clearance to
impose martial law in his country. At the time, Nixon himself was already facing
seemingly insurmountable political troubles arising out of the Watergate
scandal. The First Lady claimed that Nixon wanted Marcos’ martial law to work
effectively “because he might find need for a model which he could adopt later
on in the United States.”
“We are actually doing Nixon a favor by showing him here in the Philippines
how martial law can be wielded to save a President from his political troubles,”
Mrs. Marcos declared.
Contrary to the wishes of the Marcoses, President Nixon did not choose to
concoct any device or stratagem that would have allowed him to avail of the
commander-in-chief provision of the United States Constitution, suspend civil
and political rights and thereby silence all criticisms and opposition to his rule
in the White House. Nixon chose resignation and temporary infamy at his St.
Helena in San Clemente, California, as his own heroic contribution to the cause
of strengthening the fabric of the democratic system of government in the
United States of America.
It was the peaceful, orderly and legal manner by which the United States’
system dealt decisively and unerringly with Nixon’s Watergate that made the
eve of the U.S. bicentennial more meaningful; its system of removing an erring
and unwanted Chief Executive becoming the object of hope and aspiration in
desperation among oppressed and tyrannized peoples, like the 45 million
Filipinos now groaning under a yoke set up by a home-grown tyrant.
And when oppressed peoples think of the American system, with its living
presidency, the microcosm of their thoughts, aspirations and hopes for “life,
liberty and the pursuit of happiness” turns hopefully to Washington, D.C., the
capital of the world where people can look up to a Washington Post to expose
government venalities and official shenanigans without fear or favor.”
Times may have changed in the United States since the early 70’s, but the convicted felon President Trump, and the disgraced former President Richard Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick, have both revealed themselves as being despicable inhumane human beings, and a threat to Democracy, and the Constitution.
For more about some details about Martial Law in the Philippines years ago, see a report from 1972, below…
DISCUSSION OF DUE PROCESS UNDER THE MILITARY TRIBUNALS CREATED
BY MARTIAL LAW.
“UNDER THE MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION, THE CIVILIAN COURTS CONTINUE TO OPERATE,
AND MOST CRIMINAL CASES ARE STILL TRIED IN THAT FORUM. HOWEVER
UNDER GENERAL ORDER 12 ( SEE MANILA 9 336, 1972 SERIES) ,
MILITARY TRIBUNALS HAVE BEEN GIVEN EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION
OVER SOME OFFENSES AND CONCURRENT JURISDICTION WITH CIVILIAN
COURTS IN OTHER OFFENSES. IN RELATION TO THE COMMON LAW
FELONY OFFENSES ( MURDER, RAPE, ROBBERY, ETC.) THE CIVILIAN
COURTS CONTINUE TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OVER
CIVILIANS. IN OFFENSES LIKE BRIBERY, GRAFT, CORRUPTION OF
PUBLIC OFFICIALS, REBELLION, SEDITION, FIREARM VIOLATIONS,
USURPATION OF AUTHORITY AND VIOLATION OF MARTIAL LAW ORDERS
AND DECREES, MILITARY TRIBUNALS HAVE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION.
IN OFFENSES UNDER THE DANGEROUS DRUG ACT, AND VIOLATION OF
REVENUE, TARIFF AND CUSTOMS LAW, THE JURISDICTION IS
CONCURRENT IF ACCUSED IS A CIVILIAN. THE ABOVE IS NOT AN
EXHAUSTIVE LIST OF THE OFFENSES IN EACH CATEGORY.
IF ACCUSED IS TRIED BY CIVILIAN COURTS, HE WOULD RECEIVE
ALL ESSENTIAL ASPECTS OF DUE PROCESS INCLUDING REPRESENTATION
BY COUNSEL OF HIS CHOICE, RIGHTS AGAINST SELF- INCRIMINATION
AND FULL APPELLATE PROCEDURE. PHILIPPINES IS A CIVIL LAW
COUNTRY AND THEREFORE THERE ARE NO JURY TRIALS.
IF ACCUSED IS TRIED BY MILITARY TRIBUNALS, THE
QUESTION OF DUE PROCESS IS NOT SO READILY ANSWERED. THE
MILITARY TRIBUNAL IS COMPOSED OF FIVE SENIOR RANKING
MILITARY OFFICERS, WHICH INCLUDES A QUALIFIED LEGAL
ADVISER. JUDGE ADVOCATE IS APPOINTED AS DEFENSE COUNSEL
AND ANOTHER AS TRIAL COUNSEL ( SEE MANILA 9574, 1972
SERIES). THE ACCUSED MAY ALSO EMPLOY COUNSEL OF HIS
CHOICE. IN THEORY, ALL BASIC RIGHTS ARE AFFORDED THE
ACCUSED DURING TRIAL. HOWEVER THE ONLY AVENUE OF APPEAL IS
TO THE PRESIDENT THROUGH THE CHIEF OF STAFF, AFP, AND THE
SECRETARY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE. THE PRESIDENT HAS THE POWER
TO REVERSE, CONFORM, OR INCREASE THE PENALTY IMPOSED. HE
ALSO HAS THE RIGHT TO REVIEW THE PROCEEDINGS ON HIS OWN.
HE RECENTLY USED THIS PREROGATIVE IN REGARD TO A DRUG ( HEROIN)
MANUFACTURER WHO HAD BEEN GIVEN LIFE IMPRISONMENT BY THE
TRIBUNAL. HE INCREASED THE PENALTY TO DEATH BY A FIRING
SQUAD WHICH WAS, IN FACT, CARRIED OUT. IF APPELLATE
RIGHTS ARE CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL FOR DUE PROCESS, IT WOULD
APPEAR THAT SUCH IS LACKING IN TRIALS BEFORE MILITARY
TRIBUNALS. IF APPELLATE RIGHTS ARE NOT DEEMED TO BE
NECESSARY FOR DUE PROCESS, IT WOULD APPEAR THAT THE PROCEDURE
USED IN THE MILITARY TRIBUNALS WOULD SATISFY THE MINIMUM
REQUIREMENTS OF DUE PROCESS.
WHILE A LARGE NUMBER OF OFFENSES THAT ARE LISTED IN THE
TYPICAL EXTRADITION TREATY WOULD BE TRIED ONLY BY CIVILIAN
COURTS, A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF EXTRADITABLE OFFENSES
WOULD BE WITHIN EITHER THE EXCLUSIVE OR CONCURRENT
MARTIAL LAW CONDITION IN THE PHILIPPINES.”
If curious or interested, a strange report about a problem regarding a March 1973, OUI Magazine article and Martial Law in the Philippines may be found below…
March 15, 1973
Distribution of March issue of OUI Magazine in the Philippines
https://www.amazon.com/Oui-Magazine-March-Jon-Carroll/dp/B000RFLPKC
March 15, 1973 issue of OUI Magazine in the Philippines, caused quite a stir while Martial Law was in effect under the dictator President Ferdinand Marcos.
Reportedly, “A SERIOUS PROBLEM HAS ARISEN IN RELATION TO THE MARCH
ISSUE OF OUI MAGAZINE WHICH INCLUDES AN ARTICLE ENTITLED
"THE BRAVE NEW PHILIPPINES" AND ITS DISTRIBUTION THROUGH
MILITARY DISTRIBUTION POINTS WITHIN THE RP.
ACTION WAS PLANNED BY 405 CSG CLARK AIR BASE AFTER DISCUSSION AND
COORDINATION WITH EMBASSY AND LEGAL OFFICER AT SUBIC TO
WITHHOLD OR DIVERT TO OTHER DESTINATIONS COPIES PROVIDED FOR
THE PHILIPPINES. IT WAS CONSENSUS THAT BECAUSE CLARK WAS THE
FOCAL POINT AT WHICH DISTRIBUTION WAS MADE THAT THEY WERE THE
ONES THAT WOULD NEED TO TAKE THE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION. CINCPAC
WAS NOTIFIED OF THE ACTION BY STARS AND STRIPES. CINCPAC THEN
POINTED OUT DOD INST. 1325.6 PARA II A.1 WHICH
STATES, " A COMMANDER IS NOT AUTHORIZED TO PROHIBIT THE
DISTRIBUTION OF A SPECIFIC ISSUE OF A PUBLICATION DISTRIB-UTED
THROUGH OFFICIAL OUTLETS SUCH AS POST EXCHANGES AND
MILITARY LIBRARIES". CINCPACREPPHIL HAD AT FIRST FULLY
SUPPORTED CLARK AIR BASE PROPOSAL BUT ON RECEIPT OF CINCPAC
MESSAGE WITHDREW CONCURRENCE.
THAT WOULD NEED TO TAKE THE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION. CINCPAC
WAS NOTIFIED OF THE ACTION BY STARS AND STRIPES. CINCPAC THEN
POINTED OUT DOD INST. 1325.6 PARA II A.1 WHICH
STATES, " A COMMANDER IS NOT AUTHORIZED TO PROHIBIT THE
DISTRIBUTION OF A SPECIFIC ISSUE OF A PUBLICATION DISTRIBUTED
THROUGH OFFICIAL OUTLETS SUCH AS POST EXCHANGES AND
MILITARY LIBRARIES". CINCPAC REPPHIL HAD AT FIRST FULLY
SUPPORTED CLARK AIR BASE PROPOSAL BUT ON RECEIPT OF CINCPAC
MESSAGE WITHDREW CONCURRENCE.
ALTHOUGH THE EMBASSY APPRECIATES THE REASONS FOR SUCH
A GENERAL PROHIBITION, IT SEEMS INCONCEIVABLE THAT SUCH
WAS MEANT TO COVER THE TYPE OF ARTICLE IN QUESTION, OR AT
LEAST THAT AN EXCEPTION TO THE GENERAL RULE IS NOT POSSIBLE
UNDER THE FACTS AND CIRCUMSTANCES.
THE OUTRAGEOUS ARTICLE ITSELF IS NOT POLITICALLY
ORIENTED IN THE USUAL SENSE OF THE TERM. IT IS CLEARLY
DEFAMATORY OF THE CHIEF OF STATE OF A FRIENDLY FOREIGN POWER
AND CAN ONLY BE DESCRIBED AS AN EXPOSE ON HIS SEXUAL
LIFESTYLE. IT WILL NOT BE DISTRIBUTED ON THE LEGITIMATE
CIVILIAN MARKET IN THE PHILIPPINES AND THE ONLY TWO METHODS
FOR THE AGENCIES TO ENTER THE PHILIPPINES IS BY SMUGGLING
OR BY ENTRY THOUGH THE STARS AND STRIPES DISTRIBUTION
CENTER AT CLARK AIR BASE AND ITS SUBSEQUENT SALES
(1800 COPIES) AT STARS AND STRIPES OUTLETS AT SUBIC AND
EMBASSY COMPOUND IN MANILA.
DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT ONLY BE CONSIDERED A
DIRECT INSULT TO THE CHIEF OF STATE BUT COULD VERY WELL
RESULT IN INDIVIDUAL U. S. FORCES PERSONNEL PURCHASERS
BEING INDICTED UNDER MARTIAL LAW CONSTRAINTS FOR POSSESSION
OF SUCH MATERIAL IF FOUND IN THEIR POSSESSION OUTSIDE THE VARIOUS BASES. THIS LAST POINT SHOULD BE STRESSED BECAUSE IT WILL BE VERY TEMPTING
FOR INDIVIDUALS TO SHOW THE ARTICLE AROUND WITH THE INCREASED
POSSIBILITY OF BEING CHARGED FOR POSSESSION OF SUCH. IT
IS DEFINITELY AN " ATTRACTIVE NUISANCE" FOR BLACKMARKETING,
AS THE MAGAZINE CAN EASILY BE SOLD FOR FROM THREE TO FIVE
TIMES ITS INITIAL COST AND THERE WOULD NOT BE A LACK OF
WILLING BUYERS.
IN ADDITION IT IS UNNECESSARILY RISKING A PRIVILEGE
WHICH WE NOW ENJOY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH PRACTICALLY NO
DIFFICULTY. DISTRIBUTION OF ALL PUBLICATIONS HAS GONE ON
UNHINDERED, INCLUDING PUBLICATIONS CONTAINING ARTICLES
CRITICAL OF THE PHILIPPINES, MARTIAL LAW, AND THE
PRESIDENT OF THE PHILIPPINES , AT THE SAME TIME AS DISTRI-
BUTION OF SOME OF THESE PUBLICATIONS WAS NOT PERMITTED IN THE
PHILIPPINES PROPER. THE PRESENT ARTICLE IS JUST PLAINLY NOT
IN THAT CATEGORY. THE PHILS HAVE NOT MADE ANY REQUESTS TO
BAN THIS PUBLICATION, BUT IT IS CONSIDERED IN SUCH BAD TASTE
AND CANNOT POSSIBLY HELP US/ RP RELATIONS. THE ACTION PLANNED BY
CLARK AIR BASE IS THE ONLY REASONABLE COURSE.
THE AMBASSADOR STRONGLY SUPPORTS AND ENDORSES THE
ACTION PROPOSED BY CLARK AIR BASE. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT RAPID
AND REALISTIC EVALUATION BE MADE OF THE PROBLEM
IN WASHINGTON AND DETERMINATION MADE THAT EITHER (1)
THE DOD INSTRUCTION WAS NEVER MEANT TO COVER THESE CIR-
CUMSTANCES, OR (2) THAT AN EXCEPTION IS DICTATED BY THE
FACTS OF THE CASE.”
That’s right! There are different types of Martial Law that have been imposed by various dictators and countries sometimes, and it appears that under the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump that the U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network