From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oakland is in Trump’s federal takeover threat of American cities
Protesters In Washington D.C. Earlier Today, Protesting Against The Convicted Felon President Trump's Federal Takeover Of Washington D.C.!
Oakland is in Trump’s federal takeover threat of American cities
Convicted felon President Trump’s threat to place Oakland under federal control
By Lynda Carson - Monday August 11, 2025
Oakland, CA - It felt like just another cool day in Oakland from a Pacific ocean breeze, and the San Francisco Bay. The sea gulls were flying overhead, flocks of ducks and geese are happy at Lake Merritt, and plenty of restaurants are offering some great food and drinks to the locals, as the cannabis shops are busy helping part of the local population to stay higher than a kite.
However, an alarming news report earlier today by Axios reported that Oakland is in the cross hairs of the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his list of targeted cities the convicted felon wants to takeover, and place under federal control. Trump has placed Washington D.C. under federal control earlier today, shocking many of the longtime residents who took to the streets in protest today.
According to Axios, reportedly, in part the Axio report states, “President Trump temporarily placed Washington, D.C., police under federal control on Monday and implied that he would intervene in other cities despite crime rates falling.
Why it matters: Trump's D.C. takeover is a major escalation of federal control not frequently seen in America, and further illustrates his willingness to target Democratic-led cities while testing the limits of presidential authority.
While announcing the D.C. crackdown, Trump also named Los Angeles, Baltimore, Oakland, New York and Chicago as cities that are "bad, very bad," without offering specific reasons why.
He said D.C.'s crime rates and its homeless population are why he's intervening in the nation's Capital despite the Justice Department in January declaring violent crimes are at a 30-year low.
The president for years has accused immigrants of committing crimes, despite evidence to the contrary.”
Oakland, California:
According to Axios, Oakland saw a significant decrease in reported crimes in every single tracked category in 2024, according to data from the local police department. All violent crimes in the city dropped by 19% compared to 2023 levels.
Homicides were down 32% and motor vehicle theft is down 32%.
Robberies were down 24% and burglaries are down 48%.”
Convicted felon President Trump’s threat on Truth Social;
Last night, Sunday evening on Truth Social, in a threatening tone the fascist convicted felon President Trump announced; click here, https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115005075016157889 ;
“We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Oakland’s partial response to the convicted felon President Trump’s threats.
Reportedly, in a response statement earlier today by Oakland Mayor, Barbara Lee, she stated, “President Trump is wrong.” She highlighted the city’s declining crime rates while criticizing his comments as “not grounded in facts, but in fear-mongering.”
“This is not leadership — it’s an attempt to score cheap political points by tearing down communities he doesn’t understand,” said Lee.
Additionally, reportedly in other statements made earlier today, “He’s gaining more attention by attacking Black and brown folk, in particular, and working people in general,” said Walter Riley, a prominent Oakland civil rights attorney. “We expect that he would attack Oakland because of the status we have in the progressive movement.”
“Trump is only unique in his crudeness and his incredibly brash way of speaking,” said Elaine Brown, the former chair of the Oakland Black Panther Party. “That’s about it. At the end of the day, the systemic issues have been in place for a long time.”
Councilmember Carroll Fife, who represents West Oakland and parts of downtown, said the sweeping cuts by the White House to social spending could, ironically, produce more crime in the coming years.
“The goal is to put people in situations where their needs are so dire that they have to engage in illegal activity,” she said.
Oakland is famously known as the former home of the famed Huey Newton and Black Panther Party, and was also known as a major center of protests during the American war against Vietnam a.k.a. Vietnam war, where famed actress Jane Fonda and many other activists were arrested in Oakland for protesting against the war.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Convicted felon President Trump’s threat to place Oakland under federal control
By Lynda Carson - Monday August 11, 2025
Oakland, CA - It felt like just another cool day in Oakland from a Pacific ocean breeze, and the San Francisco Bay. The sea gulls were flying overhead, flocks of ducks and geese are happy at Lake Merritt, and plenty of restaurants are offering some great food and drinks to the locals, as the cannabis shops are busy helping part of the local population to stay higher than a kite.
However, an alarming news report earlier today by Axios reported that Oakland is in the cross hairs of the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his list of targeted cities the convicted felon wants to takeover, and place under federal control. Trump has placed Washington D.C. under federal control earlier today, shocking many of the longtime residents who took to the streets in protest today.
According to Axios, reportedly, in part the Axio report states, “President Trump temporarily placed Washington, D.C., police under federal control on Monday and implied that he would intervene in other cities despite crime rates falling.
Why it matters: Trump's D.C. takeover is a major escalation of federal control not frequently seen in America, and further illustrates his willingness to target Democratic-led cities while testing the limits of presidential authority.
While announcing the D.C. crackdown, Trump also named Los Angeles, Baltimore, Oakland, New York and Chicago as cities that are "bad, very bad," without offering specific reasons why.
He said D.C.'s crime rates and its homeless population are why he's intervening in the nation's Capital despite the Justice Department in January declaring violent crimes are at a 30-year low.
The president for years has accused immigrants of committing crimes, despite evidence to the contrary.”
Oakland, California:
According to Axios, Oakland saw a significant decrease in reported crimes in every single tracked category in 2024, according to data from the local police department. All violent crimes in the city dropped by 19% compared to 2023 levels.
Homicides were down 32% and motor vehicle theft is down 32%.
Robberies were down 24% and burglaries are down 48%.”
Convicted felon President Trump’s threat on Truth Social;
Last night, Sunday evening on Truth Social, in a threatening tone the fascist convicted felon President Trump announced; click here, https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115005075016157889 ;
“We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Oakland’s partial response to the convicted felon President Trump’s threats.
Reportedly, in a response statement earlier today by Oakland Mayor, Barbara Lee, she stated, “President Trump is wrong.” She highlighted the city’s declining crime rates while criticizing his comments as “not grounded in facts, but in fear-mongering.”
“This is not leadership — it’s an attempt to score cheap political points by tearing down communities he doesn’t understand,” said Lee.
Additionally, reportedly in other statements made earlier today, “He’s gaining more attention by attacking Black and brown folk, in particular, and working people in general,” said Walter Riley, a prominent Oakland civil rights attorney. “We expect that he would attack Oakland because of the status we have in the progressive movement.”
“Trump is only unique in his crudeness and his incredibly brash way of speaking,” said Elaine Brown, the former chair of the Oakland Black Panther Party. “That’s about it. At the end of the day, the systemic issues have been in place for a long time.”
Councilmember Carroll Fife, who represents West Oakland and parts of downtown, said the sweeping cuts by the White House to social spending could, ironically, produce more crime in the coming years.
“The goal is to put people in situations where their needs are so dire that they have to engage in illegal activity,” she said.
Oakland is famously known as the former home of the famed Huey Newton and Black Panther Party, and was also known as a major center of protests during the American war against Vietnam a.k.a. Vietnam war, where famed actress Jane Fonda and many other activists were arrested in Oakland for protesting against the war.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network