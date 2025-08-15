From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Social Security is under a brutal assault on 90th anniversary
Tomorrow at 1-2pm on Saturday August 16, at the Social Security office at 2045 Allston Way, in Berkeley, there will be a “Protect Our Checks Rally” to help save Social Security from the convicted felon President Trump, DOGE, and the greedy Wall Street billionaires!
Social Security is under a brutal assault on 90th anniversary
By Lynda Carson - August 15, 2025
The Social Security Administration (SSA) is under a brutal assault by the conniving fascist convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and DOGE, as Social Security celebrates its 90th anniversary this week.
According to FEC records https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202501179740202832 , Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, of Charleston, South Carolina, is a staunch Republican supporter, and campaign contributor.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made some headlines recently after proudly proclaiming that Trump’s baby accounts, could pave the way to privatize Social Security.
According to wikipedia, in part it states, “Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent (/ˈbɛsənt/ BESS-ənt; born August 21, 1962) is an American government official and former hedge fund manager serving since 2025 as the 79th United States secretary of the treasury. He was formerly a partner at Soros Fund Management (SFM) and founded Key Square Group, a global macro investment firm.”
Rallies To Save Social Security.
There have been many rallies to save Social Security and the SSA occurring across the nation this past week, and many more rallies will be occurring locally tomorrow, and in many other locations around the country.
Protect Our Checks Rally in Berkeley.
In response to the assault on the SSA, tomorrow at 1-2pm on Saturday August 16, at the Social Security office at 2045 Allston Way, in Berkeley, there will be a “Protect Our Checks Rally” to help save Social Security from the convicted felon President Trump, DOGE, and the greedy Wall Street billionaires in total control of the White House, and the federal government presently.
For more information, click on this link https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/827902/ , and scroll down to see where more rallies will be occurring to save Social Security all across the nation.
As many are aware, the convicted felon Trump administration is plotting to privatize Social Security in an effort steal everyones social security money from them, and turn the money over to the greedy billionaires of Wall Street. This is an absolute catastrophe in the making as millions of seniors across the nation depend on their monthly social security payments to exist on. Especially in a time in America when millions of dollars in budget cuts are happening to medicaid, and our nations food assistance programs.
The Trump Administration Is Plotting To Privatize Social Security:
In a recent press release from ‘Social Security Works,’ called “The Trump Administration Is Plotting To Privatize Social Security,” it states, “The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works, on Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying that the bill Trump recently signed into law contains a “backdoor to privatizing Social Security”:
“So much for Donald Trump’s campaign promise to protect Social Security. First, he gave Elon Musk the power to gut the Social Security Administration. Now, Trump’s Treasury Secretary has said the quiet part out loud. He is bragging about the Administration’s goal to privatize Social Security.
Trump himself once openly supported Social Security privatization — in a book he wrote in 2000, long before running for President. After George W. Bush’s privatization scheme failed, Trump learned the political lesson and stopped talking about it. But Bessent’s remarks reveal that Trump and his Republican allies still have the same goal they did back then: Turn Social Security over to Wall Street.
First, they are undermining public confidence in Social Security by making false claims about fraud (which is virtually non-existent) and wrecking the system’s service to the public. Then, once they have broken Social Security, they will say that Wall Street needs to come in and save it.
That is a terrible idea. Unlike private savings, Social Security is a guaranteed earned benefit that you can’t outlive. It has stood strong through wars, recessions, and pandemics. The American people have a message for Trump and Bessent: Keep Wall Street’s hands off our Social Security!”
Elon Musk, and DOGE have sabotaged the SSA.
Elon Musk and DOGE have been so successful in sabotaging the SSA, tens of millions of social security recipients and others are having major problems doing business with the SSA.
According to a recent report with Axios, https://www.axios.com/2025/08/14/trump-social-security-big-beautiful-bill , in part it states, “The Social Security Administration, the agency that oversees the program, lost thousands of employees this year, including senior executives with deep understanding of how the program works. The field offices, Social Security's "front door" where the public goes for help to sign up for benefits, getting cards, etc., are facing a staffing crisis, per a recent report from the Strategic Organizing Center. Offices are down about 20% of staff this year, taking into account folks who've been transferred to work phone lines, per an Axios tally. Workers there are buckling under the strain of understaffing, they told Axios.”
Not only is this a catastrophe for social security recipients, but this is an absolute disaster for the millions of HUD subsidized housing tenants in the Housing Choice Voucher Program a.k.a. Section 8 voucher program, project-based voucher housing program, and public housing programs who need their “income verification documents” from the SSA so they can recertify their contracts on an annual basis in HUD’s subsidized housing programs. There are time limits involved with the recertification process for millions of HUD’s subsidized housing tenants, and if they cannot obtain their “income verification documents” from the SSA in a timely fashion, they may end up losing their housing and housing assistance in the process.
As an example, reportedly in the San Francisco Bay Area, “There are more than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units that were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
Making matters worse, according to a recent report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), “House Bill Would Leave Over 400,000 More People Without Stable, Affordable Housing.” Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Click here, https://bit.ly/4ooKNI5
This may help to explain why the convicted felon President Trump has recently decided to join California Governor Gavin Newsom in attacking the unhoused and homeless population locally, and all across the nation to criminalize them https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/25/18878378.php , round them up, and place them in detention centers, or the looney bin.
With the convicted felon President Trump’s latest assault on the unhoused and homeless population in Washington D.C., including the brutal assault on the city of Washington D.C., it appears that the U.S. may be slipping into Martial Law https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/08/13/18878864.php .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
More articles by Lynda Carson may be found by clicking on link below…
https://muckrack.com/lynda-carson/articles
► ▼ IMC Network