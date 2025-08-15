Social Security is under a brutal assault on 90th anniversary newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

Tomorrow at 1-2pm on Saturday August 16, at the Social Security office at 2045 Allston Way, in Berkeley, there will be a “Protect Our Checks Rally” to help save Social Security from the convicted felon President Trump, DOGE, and the greedy Wall Street billionaires!