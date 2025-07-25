From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Convicted felon President Trump targets disabled and unhoused people
Convicted felon President Trump targets disabled and unhoused people
No hope for the hopeless?
By Lynda Carson - July 25, 2025
Reportedly, “According to Alameda County’s most recent count, more than 9,400 people were estimated to be experiencing homelessness in Alameda county.”
Additionally, in recent days, the NLIHC released a report called Out of Reach 2025: The High Cost of Housing on July 17, 2025. According to the report in part it states, “In no state, metropolitan area, or county can a worker earning the federal or prevailing state or local minimum wage afford a modest two-bedroom rental home at HUD’s Fair Market Rent (FMR) by working a standard 40-hour work week. Even after accounting for state and county minimum wages that are higher than the federal minimum wage, the average minimum-wage worker must work nearly 116 hours per week, nearly three full-time jobs, to afford a two-bedroom rental home at FMR, or 97 hours per week/2.4 full-time jobs, to afford a one-bedroom rental home at FMR.”
Convicted Felon President Trump's Executive Order Titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on American Streets.”
Yesterday, the convicted felon President Trump placed unhoused and disabled persons living on the cold hearted streets of America in his crosshairs by signing an executive order titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on American Streets” directing states to criminalize unhoused people and institutionalize people with mental health disabilities and substance use disorders.
In essence, the convicted felon President Trump is planning to use the full weight of the federal government to force states to round up and criminalize unhoused people and institutionalize people with mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. That’s right. Trump wants to force these U.S. citizens into institutions that may keep them locked up for years without their consent, and being forced into having electro shock therapy, psychotropic drugs, or possibly into having a lobotomy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lobotomy.
In response to Trump’s executive order attacking the unhoused and those with disabilities living on the cold hearted streets of America, according to a press release from the ALCU, in part it states, “From the so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ that will strip health care from millions to this dangerous executive order, every action this administration takes displays remarkable disdain for the rights and dignity of vulnerable people.
“Pushing people into locked institutions and forcing treatment won’t solve homelessness or support people with disabilities. The exact opposite is true – institutions are dangerous and deadly, and forced treatment doesn’t work. We need safe, decent, and affordable housing as well as equal access to medical care and voluntary, community-based mental health and evidence-based substance use treatment from trusted providers. But instead of investing in these proven solutions, President Trump is blaming individuals for systemic failures and doubling down on policies that punish people with nowhere else to go – all after signing a law that decimates Medicaid, the number one payer for addiction and mental health services.
“Homelessness is a policy failure. Weaponizing federal funding to fuel cruel and ineffective approaches to homelessness won’t solve this crisis.”
Will Assisted Suicide Be A Final Solution In The Future?
People are wondering what the future will hold for those poor souls being rounded up and criminalized for being unhoused persons deemed to have mental health disabilities? Some even wonder if this will eventually lead to people being forced into a future where assisted suicide becomes the final solution for unhoused people with mental health disabilities?
In the classic futuristic film called Soylent Green, actor Edward G. Robinson can be seen as he is about to die in an institution that offers ‘assisted suicide’ as a way for society to get rid of people that may be deemed as disposable in the distant future.
These are some very grim, brutal, cruel, and terrifying times to live in America presently.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
