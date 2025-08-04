Golden Rule Peace Boat Sailing to SF Bay Area with Action Events for Nuclear Disarmament by Veterens for Peace - Golden Rule Project

The Golden Rule peace boat, which aims to advance the Veterans For Peace opposition to nuclear weapons, is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area with a full schedule of events and actions in remembrance of the 80th anniversary of the WWII U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.