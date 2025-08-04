From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Golden Rule Peace Boat Sailing to SF Bay Area with Action Events for Nuclear Disarmament
The Golden Rule peace boat, which aims to advance the Veterans For Peace opposition to nuclear weapons, is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area with a full schedule of events and actions in remembrance of the 80th anniversary of the WWII U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
Golden Rule is Setting Sail: Join Us for Peace, Film, Flotillas, and Nuclear Free Action
by Veterans for Peace - Golden Rule peace boat
22,000+ miles voyaging for nuclear disarmament and environmental justice
The Golden Rule peace boat and voyage project aims to advance the Veterans For Peace opposition to nuclear weapons and war, and to do so in a dramatic fashion.
We have recovered and restored the original peace boat, the Golden Rule, that set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear testing in the atmosphere, and which inspired many peace makers and peace ships that followed. The restored Golden Rule is voyaging once more, to show that a nuclear peace is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.
At 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, the historic peace boat Golden Rule set sail from Eureka, California, beginning her next chapter in a 10-year journey to build a nuclear-free and sustainable world. Skipper Steve Buck is joined by an incredible five-person crew: Zoe, Ren, Tamar, Bridge, and Mike. Spirits were high as they departed the Humboldt coast beneath a dark, clear sky, determined to make the most of a short but critical weather window.
The roughly 48-hour sail brings the Golden Rule back to San Francisco Bay, where a month-long Peace Voyage awaits. After a season of rest and readiness in Humboldt Bay, the boat now continues her mission, raising awareness at every port about the dangers of nuclear weapons and war, and the power of peace.
🎥 Premiering the New Documentary
Golden Rule: The Journey for Peace, Directed by Nolan Anderson
A breathtaking film chronicling the Golden Rule’s 2021 Pacific crossing from Hawai‘i to San Francisco Bay. Filmmaker and crew member Nolan Anderson brings us onboard a vessel of resistance—where the original 1958 peace mission meets today’s urgent call for disarmament and climate action.
Bay Area Voyage Calendar – August 2025
San Francisco | Aug 5–9
• Aug 5: Golden Rule Welcome to San Francisco – Pier 39
• Aug 6: Livermore Labs – Hiroshima/Nagasaki Day Eighty Years of Nuclear Devastation
(info here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/06/30/18877718.php)
• Aug 8: Alcatraz Sail with KPFA’s Flashpoints – Pier 39
• Aug 8: Helen Jaccard presents “Never Again!” – Los Altos Library
(go here: https://www.smdailyjournal.com/calendar/never-again-80-years-on-from-hiroshima-the-current-danger-and-the-resistance/event_cfbd1bf9-26e1-443d-a012-3551c6f79554.html)
Oakland / Alameda | Aug 10–13
• Aug 10: Tri-Valley CAREs Presents Film Screening – New Parkway Theater
(https://www.thenewparkway.com/upcomingevents/calendar/)
Berkeley | Aug 14–18
• Aug 14: Welcome to Berkeley Marina & Sailing with CODEPINK
• Aug 14: Susan Crane speaks, Local Peace & Social Justice Activist – Highlands Community Club, Redwood City
Richmond | Aug 19–21
• Aug 19: Golden Rule Welcome to Richmond – Marina Bay
• Aug 20: Protest Sail past Chevron with Flotilla
• Aug 21: Dockside Tours (Day) + Event with Speakers & Film Screening (Evening)
San Francisco | Aug 22
• Aug 22: Friday Sail with Comfort Women Justice Coalition
San Mateo | Aug 23–26
• Aug 23: Golden Rule Welcome to – Coyote Point Yacht Club
• Aug 26: Event – Reach & Teach Bookstore with Speakers & Film Screening
San Francisco | Aug 27–28
• Aug 27: SF Veterans Building – Final Gathering with Speakers & Film Screening
• Aug 28: Bon Voyage Sail
🍃 Returning to Humboldt Bay in September
🪵 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival | Sept 5–7
• Film Screening + Live Discussion – with Director Nolan Anderson & Project Manager Michelle Marsonette
🛠️ Get Involved
We’re welcoming volunteers, co-sponsors, performers, kayak crews, and organizers. Help us build a wave of peace and justice from the waterline up!
📬 Reach out: vfpgoldenruleproject [at] gmail.com or text 541-971-9077
💸 Support the Voyage
Your donations keep the sails full and the message strong. Contribute to this historic movement for peace and environmental justice. https://vfpgoldenruleproject.org/
by Veterans for Peace - Golden Rule peace boat
22,000+ miles voyaging for nuclear disarmament and environmental justice
The Golden Rule peace boat and voyage project aims to advance the Veterans For Peace opposition to nuclear weapons and war, and to do so in a dramatic fashion.
We have recovered and restored the original peace boat, the Golden Rule, that set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear testing in the atmosphere, and which inspired many peace makers and peace ships that followed. The restored Golden Rule is voyaging once more, to show that a nuclear peace is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.
At 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, the historic peace boat Golden Rule set sail from Eureka, California, beginning her next chapter in a 10-year journey to build a nuclear-free and sustainable world. Skipper Steve Buck is joined by an incredible five-person crew: Zoe, Ren, Tamar, Bridge, and Mike. Spirits were high as they departed the Humboldt coast beneath a dark, clear sky, determined to make the most of a short but critical weather window.
The roughly 48-hour sail brings the Golden Rule back to San Francisco Bay, where a month-long Peace Voyage awaits. After a season of rest and readiness in Humboldt Bay, the boat now continues her mission, raising awareness at every port about the dangers of nuclear weapons and war, and the power of peace.
🎥 Premiering the New Documentary
Golden Rule: The Journey for Peace, Directed by Nolan Anderson
A breathtaking film chronicling the Golden Rule’s 2021 Pacific crossing from Hawai‘i to San Francisco Bay. Filmmaker and crew member Nolan Anderson brings us onboard a vessel of resistance—where the original 1958 peace mission meets today’s urgent call for disarmament and climate action.
Bay Area Voyage Calendar – August 2025
San Francisco | Aug 5–9
• Aug 5: Golden Rule Welcome to San Francisco – Pier 39
• Aug 6: Livermore Labs – Hiroshima/Nagasaki Day Eighty Years of Nuclear Devastation
(info here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/06/30/18877718.php)
• Aug 8: Alcatraz Sail with KPFA’s Flashpoints – Pier 39
• Aug 8: Helen Jaccard presents “Never Again!” – Los Altos Library
(go here: https://www.smdailyjournal.com/calendar/never-again-80-years-on-from-hiroshima-the-current-danger-and-the-resistance/event_cfbd1bf9-26e1-443d-a012-3551c6f79554.html)
Oakland / Alameda | Aug 10–13
• Aug 10: Tri-Valley CAREs Presents Film Screening – New Parkway Theater
(https://www.thenewparkway.com/upcomingevents/calendar/)
Berkeley | Aug 14–18
• Aug 14: Welcome to Berkeley Marina & Sailing with CODEPINK
• Aug 14: Susan Crane speaks, Local Peace & Social Justice Activist – Highlands Community Club, Redwood City
Richmond | Aug 19–21
• Aug 19: Golden Rule Welcome to Richmond – Marina Bay
• Aug 20: Protest Sail past Chevron with Flotilla
• Aug 21: Dockside Tours (Day) + Event with Speakers & Film Screening (Evening)
San Francisco | Aug 22
• Aug 22: Friday Sail with Comfort Women Justice Coalition
San Mateo | Aug 23–26
• Aug 23: Golden Rule Welcome to – Coyote Point Yacht Club
• Aug 26: Event – Reach & Teach Bookstore with Speakers & Film Screening
San Francisco | Aug 27–28
• Aug 27: SF Veterans Building – Final Gathering with Speakers & Film Screening
• Aug 28: Bon Voyage Sail
🍃 Returning to Humboldt Bay in September
🪵 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival | Sept 5–7
• Film Screening + Live Discussion – with Director Nolan Anderson & Project Manager Michelle Marsonette
🛠️ Get Involved
We’re welcoming volunteers, co-sponsors, performers, kayak crews, and organizers. Help us build a wave of peace and justice from the waterline up!
📬 Reach out: vfpgoldenruleproject [at] gmail.com or text 541-971-9077
💸 Support the Voyage
Your donations keep the sails full and the message strong. Contribute to this historic movement for peace and environmental justice. https://vfpgoldenruleproject.org/
For more information: https://vfpgoldenruleproject.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network