Historic Peace Boat the Golden Rule in SF Bay in August; Public Event in San Carlos

Date:

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Ron Zucker

Location Details:

Reach and Teach, 1179 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos

Historic Peace Boat Sailing to SF Bay in August; Golden Rule Sailboat Promotes End to Nuclear Weapons and War



The historic Golden Rule peace boat will sail to San Francisco Bay this August to sound the alarm about the growing danger of nuclear war, and to promote an end to war and militarism. The 34-foot wooden ketch and its 4-person crew will sail around the Bay throughout August, making stops in multiple cities, including San Francisco, Alameda, Berkeley, Richmond and San Mateo. Public meetings with local organizations will feature film screenings and speakers. The public will be invited to visit the boat and a lucky few will even go out sailing on the Bay.



The San Mateo visit – during which the Golden Rule will dock at Coyote Point from August 23-27– will include a public event on Tuesday, August 26, 7 PM, at the book, toy and sustainable-products store Reach and Teach, 1179 San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.



A powerful new documentary, "Golden Rule: The Journey for Peace", directed by Nolan Anderson, will be screened at the San Carlos event. Gerry Condon of Veterans for Peace, who grew up in San Mateo, as well as Dr. Dylan Spaulding, senior scientist in the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, are scheduled to speak.



A Legacy of Sailing for Peace

Originally launched in 1958 by Quaker peace activists, the Golden Rule set out to disrupt U.S. nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands — sparking an international movement to end nuclear weapons testing. After sinking in a gale in Humboldt Bay in 2010, the boat was raised and restored by a coalition of veterans, Quakers and boat lovers, and re-launched in 2015 as a national project of Veterans For Peace. Since then, the Golden Rule has sailed more than 22,000 miles, bringing its message of peace and disarmament to ports across the U.S., Hawai’i, Canada, Mexico and Cuba.