East Bay
Indybay
East Bay U.S. Anti-War

Never Again! 80th Anniversary Commemoration of US Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki

Lawrence Livermore Lab - West Gate cross streets of West Gate Dr. (end of Daphne Dr.) and S. Vasco Road Livermore, CA
original image (800x533)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 06, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Tri-Valley CAREs and partners
Location Details:
Lawrence Livermore Lab - West Gate
cross streets of West Gate Dr. (end of Daphne Dr.) and S. Vasco Road
Livermore, CA
80th Anniversary Commemoration of U.S. Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki

Date & time: August 6 at 9 AM

Location: Lawrence Livermore Lab - West Gate, Livermore, CA

Information: https://trivalleycares.org/2025/never-again-mark-the-solemn-80th-anniversary-of-hiroshima-and-nagasaki-with-us-at-livermore-lab

Photo above: The atomic bomb dome ruins at The Hiroshima Peace Memorial, Japan


We invite you to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with Tri-Valley CAREs and other peace and justice groups that are part of the Livermore Conversion Project.

We will gather at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 6 at the Livermore Lab West Gate, located in Livermore on Vasco Road (turn on side streets to park).

The theme this year is “80 Years of Nuclear Devastation: Remember Our History; Reshape Our Future!” We will join the cry of the Hibakusha, “Never Again,” and honor their lifelong commitment to the total elimination of nuclear weapons. And, we will do so at the West Gate of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where new nuclear weapons are being developed today for potential use tomorrow.

Our program will include speakers, music, and a symbolic “die in” followed by a traditional Japanese Bon Dance, which invites the ancestors to join us. Following the program, some of the participants may choose to approach the gate for a solemn nonviolent direct action, while others may choose to use their voices in song and support while remaining in the public space.

You are invited to bring your full being and your voice to support nuclear disarmament on this important occasion. Please see the flyer below for more information, and don’t forget to mark your calendar now!

Please bring your favorite nuclear disarmament banner. And, we will have extra “Nuclear Weapons are Illegal” and other banners to share with you if you would like. Also bring water, sunscreen and, possibly, a hat – along with your aspirations for a more peaceful and just world.
For more information: https://trivalleycares.org/2025/never-agai...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 30, 2025 10:07PM
by Tri-Valley CAREs and partners
Mon, Jun 30, 2025 10:07PM
livermore-aug.-6-flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (700.8KB)
https://trivalleycares.org/2025/never-agai...
by Tri-Valley CAREs and partners
Mon, Jun 30, 2025 10:07PM
___never_again____mark_the_solemn_80th_anniversary_of_hiroshima_and_nagasaki_with_us_at_livermore_lab_-_tri_valley_cares.png
https://trivalleycares.org/2025/never-agai...
