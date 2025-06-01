Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine! Stop Deportations NOW!

Date:

Wednesday, June 04, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

Mission Street @ 22nd Street San Francisco, CA

Dear Bay Area Human Rights Community:



Please join us in San Francisco in solidarity with human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils calling to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo, close the detention center once and for all, and stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful deportations NOW!



Join us in San Francisco as part of the 1st Wednesday monthly global vigils calling to close Gitmo! Dismantle the mass deportation machine and invest in our communities NOW!



Wednesday, June 4th at 6PM

At the corner of Mission St. @22nd St.

Mission District, San Francisco