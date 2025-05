Famous Muhammad Ali Quote and Photo:

Muhammad Ali’s invitation to White House to view fight with George ForemanLynda Carson - May 9, 2025There’s no doubt that Muhammad Ali was the greatest, and the Ken Burns documentary about Muhammad Ali that I watched on PBS was riveting, and better than other documentaries I have seen about Muhammad Ali.However, during the documentary, I do not recall that they ever mentioned that on October 15, 1974, Muhammad Ali offered the President, his family, and the White House aides the opportunity to watch Ali’s fight with George Foreman, affectionately called “The Rumble in the Jungle,” via direct closed circuit television. Nor could I find it being mentioned in other documentaries, or in the news reports.Considering that the government tried to destroy Muhammad Ali’s life for refusing to fight in Vietnam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clay_v._United_States , I was surprised when I discovered that Muhammad Ali graciously offered the President, his family, and the White House aides the opportunity to watch Ali’s fight with George Foreman in Zaire, via direct closed circuit television.George Foreman did not make such an offer to the White House.While Muhammad Ali was in Africa for the Muhammad Ali Tour, the fall of Saigon occurred on April 30, 1974. The notorious Henry Kissinger was involved in a scheme to rip off 15 tons of gold from Vietnam at the time, after the fall of Saigon https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/04/30/18876030.php Additionally, Ali had many problems in Africa during the Muhammad Ali Tour due to numerous complications, from what I have read.However, according to a request that I dug up dated October 15, 1974, to the government (see below), it stated:1. MUHAMMAD ALI REQUESTS DEPARTMENT TRANSMITFOLLOWING "SINCERE" MESSAGE TO THE WHITE HOUSE:"DEAR MR. PRESIDENT: IT IS MY WISH THAT YOU, YOURFAMILY AND AIDES HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO WITNESSVIA DIRECT CLOSED CIRCUIT TELEVISION MY CHAMPIONSHIPFIGHT WITH GEORGE FOREMAN FROM KINSHASA, ZAIRE,ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, AT 10:00 P.M. EST.I WOULD LIKE FOR YOU TO BE MY GUEST AND WILL PROVIDEA DIRECT CLOSED CIRCUIT TELECAST TO THE WHITE HOUSE.I HOPE YOU WILL ACCEPT MY INVITATION. MAY I HEARFROM YOU SOON? SINCERELY, MUHAMMAD ALI."2. ALI REPRESENTATIVES FURTHER INSISTED THATMESSAGE WAS "NOT A STUNT IN ANY WAY"AND THAT EMBASSY ASSISTANCE REQUESTED TOINSURE "SAFE, RELIABLE AND SPEEDY" TRANSMITTALTO THE WHITE HOUSE.3. IF OFFER ACCEPTED, CLOSED CIRCUIT HOOKUPWOULD BE HANDLED BY VIDEO TECHNIQUES, CO-PROMOTEROF MATCH, SPOKESMAN TOLD USIS OFFICER.”Remarkably, in a 1974 October 26, 03:18 (Saturday), reply I dug up to Muhammad Ali from the White House (below), it states;“PLEASE CONVEY FOLLOWING MESSAGE TO MUHAMMAD ALI: THEPRESIDENT HAS ASKED ME TO THANK YOU FOR YOUR THOUGHTFULNESSIN OFFERING TO ARRANGE FOR A CLOSED CIRCUIT TELECAST TO THEWHITE HOUSE OF THE OCTOBER 29 CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT INKINSHASA. UNFORTUNATELY THE PRESIDENT WILL BE TRAVELINGOUTSIDE WASHINGTON AT THAT TIME AND WILL BE UNABLE TOTAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR KIND OFFER. WARREN RUSTAND,APPOINTMENTS SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT.”It may be that Ken Burns and others overlooked the Muhammad Ali request or offer to the White House, or they did not know about it, and it disappeared into history until I dug it up for people to read about in this story.At the time Ali extended his gracious invitation to the White House, Gerald Ford was the new president then after Richard M. Nixon a.k.a. Tricky Dick resigned in disgrace from office on August 8, 1974, over the Watergate fiasco https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/05/06/18876203.php The Muhammad Ali Tour and Fight With George Foreman:According to some of the reports I have been reading about in regards to the Muhammad Ali Tour in Africa back then, it appears that the government was keeping a very close eye on Muhammad Ali at the time, and may have been spying on him.As it turned out though, the Muhammad Ali and George Foreman boxing fight known as “The Rumble in the Jungle,” finally happened, and Muhammad Ali became the world’s heavyweight champion boxer again, despite all the reported problems that occurred at the arena where the fight occurred.According to a report below that I was able to dig up, it states;1. “WITH MORE THAN 60,000 ZAIRIANS ROARING THEIRAPPROVAL AT EVERY PUNCH WHICH BROUGHT MUHAMMADALI THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE IN HIS OCT30 MATCHWITH CHAMPION GEORGE FOREMAN, THERE IS NO QUESTIONTHAT THE FIGHT WAS A COMPLETE SUCCESS IN LOCAL EYES.AND, FORTUNATELY, IT WAS AN EXCITING FIGHT, FOR THE LAST-MINUTE CHAOS LEFT ALL FOREIGN MEDIA -- PARTICULARLY THEHIGHLY VERBAL AMERICAN CONTINGENT -- PRIMED ONCEAGAIN TO ROAST ZAIRE AND ITS HIGHLY-TOUTED "SUPERFIGHTOF THE CENTURY".2. THE REASON: A THOROUGHLY MISMANAGED DISTRIBU-TION OF PRESS PASSES AND SEAT ASSIGNMENTS WHICHERUPTED INTO A WILD SHOUTING MATCH IN WHICH EVENCELEBRATED JOURNALISTS LIKE NORMAN MAILER, BUDDSCHULBERG AND GEORGE PLIMPTON HAD TO SCRAMBLEWITH EVERYONE ELSE FOR TICKETS. THE FOREIGN JOURNALISTS,NATURALLY, DID NOT UNDERSTAND THAT THE MANNER AND THELAST-MINUTE TIMING OF DISTRIBUTION OF PRESS PASSES WERETYPICALLY ZAIRIAN AND WOULD HAVE BEEN HANDLED IN THEPAGE 02SAME MANNER IF NO FOREIGNERS HAD BEEN INVOLVED. ASIT TURNED OUT, SOME MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES FINALLYRECEIVED TICKETS AT MIDNIGHT OCTOBER 29, AFTER WAITINGFOR MORE THAN FIVE HOURS.3. EVEN WORSE, THERE WAS NEVER ANY EXPLANATIONGIVEN FOR THE BOTCHED-UP DISTRIBUTION. ZAIRIANAUTHORITIES PROBABLY THOUGHT NONE WAS NECESSARY. THEREWERE SOME REPORTS THAT HANK SCHWARTZ, VICE-PRESIDENTOF CO-PROMOTER VIDEO TECHNIQUES, FORCED HIS PR MENTO SCRAP THEIR CAREFULLY WORKED OUT PLAN IN ORDER TOACCOMMODATE A SCORE OF VIPS WHO ARRIVED AT THELAST MINUTE. IF SO, THEN IT WAS ALL FOR NAUGHT, FOR THE6,000 "RINGSIDE" $250 TICKETS -- FOR THE PRESS ANDWELL-TO-DO -- WERE LESS THAN ONE-THIRD OCCUPIEDAT FIGHT TIME.4. THE TICKET RUMBLE COULD HAVE BEEN THE FINAL STRAWFOR MOST OF THE AMERICAN MEDIA. AS IT WAS, THEREALITY THAT THERE WOULD INDEED -- AND FINALLY -- BEA FIGHT AND, THAT ONCE OVER, THEY WOULD BE ON THEIR WAYOUT OF ZAIRE WAS ENOUGH TO TIDE MOST OF THEM OVER.5. STILL, SOME OF THE 300 OR SO JOURNALISTS HAD TO TAKEMATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS. SPORTSWRITERRICK TALLEY OF THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE, FOR EXAMPLE, ONFINDING HIMSELF RELEGATED TO A POOR FIFTH ROW SEAT, PROMPTLYRIPPED OFF THE ID STICKERS ON A SECOND ROW SEAT ANDTELEPHONE ASSIGNED TO A REPORTER FROM EL TIEMPO OFROME WHO WAS A FEW MINUTES LATE IN ARRIVING. THEITALIAN JOURNALISTS EVENTUALLY FOUND A SEAT -- IN THEFIFTH ROW*6. IF THE JOURNALISTS WERE LESS THAN IMPRESSED WITHASPECTS OF THEIR VISIT, AT LEAST THE SAME CANNOT BESAID FOR THE TOURISTS. THE EXPLANATION IS SIMPLE:THERE JUST WEREN'T ANY. THE NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OFZAIRE'S KINSHASA CAMPUS HAD 500 BEDS SET ASIDE WHICHWERE NEVER USED. PRE-FIGHT TALK OF MORE THAN 100BLACK AND WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS COMING FOR THEIRFIGHT ACTUALLY RESULTED IN LESS THAN A SCORE OFPAGE 03BLACK SOUTH AFRICANS IN THE STADIUM. KINSHASAWAGS DELIGHTED IN BOASTING TO JOURNALISTS THAT THEYCOULD INDEED PRODUCE GENUINE TOURISTS -- TWO ORTHREE, PERHAPS -- FOR INTERVIEWS.7. HERE AGAIN, THE DELAY IN THE FIGHT PROBABLYTURNED AWAY SOME POSSIBLE VISITORS, DESPITEPREDICTIONS TO THE CONTRARY. THE GOZ'S INTER-VENTION INTO THE EQUALLY MISMANAGED AND EXORBITANTLYPRICED TOURIST PACKAGE DEALS FROM THE U.S. WAS ACASE OF BEING TOO LATE WITH TOO LITTLE. THEN, TOO,PUBLICITY FROM THE WELL-BILLED BUT FINANCIALLYUNSUCCESSFUL "ZAIRE 74" SOUL/ROCK FESTIVAL INSEPTEMBER UNDOUBTEDLY DID LITTLE TO CONVINCE WOULD-BE TOURISTS THAT THE TRIP WAS WORTH THE TIME ANDMONEY.8. ALL THIS HAVING BEEN SAID, HOWEVER, THE FIGHTDID COME OFF. TELEPHONE LINES TO THE U.S. AND THEU.K. WERE INDEED WORKING, THE SATELLITE HOOKUPWORKED WELL AND IT DIDN'T RAIN UNTIL THE FIGHTWAS OVER AND THE STADIUM EMPTY. NOW, IF THECHARTERED FLIGHTS ARE ON SCHEDULE FOR THEDEPARTURE OF THE FOREIGN PRESS CORPS, ZAIRE'SDEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL ORIENTATION CAN RETURNTO DOMESTIC TRANQUILITY WITHOUT THE DISTURBINGPRESENCE OF DEMANDING JOURNALISTS WHO PUSH ANDSHOVE, REFUSE TO TAKE "NO" FOR AN ANSWER ANDLOOK AT LIFE THROUGH A JAUNDICED EYE.”The "Rumble in the Jungle" fight may be watched here…Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>