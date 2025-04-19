Stop the Cuts Rally & Old Hippies Reunion

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Repost

Location Details:

Duck Pond at San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz

Be Old and In The Way of Cuts to Social Security and Medicare!! Don your hippie clothing and rally to Stop Cuts that will seriously impact the quality of life and dignity of our elder citizens! 🦋☮️



Saturday, April 19 | 12:00 - 2:00

Duck Pond at San Lorenzo Park

137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz



Join us in a sing-along of the best protest songs of our youth, with well loved local song leaders complete with back-up band! Bring your instrument for this lively community be-in. Listen to the clear moderated tones of educational speakers. Bring a comfortable chair and picnic and 'Sit In' to make your presence known! 🎶🪕🪇🥁🎻🪗



Volunteers VERY welcome. Please contact Shelley Phillips.



Note that there's a Hands Off! Sign Waving event on Saturday, April 19 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at 745 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz. Make your way to the Duck Pond to join the hippie musical sit-in, then head to the Earth Day celebration in and around Abbott Square Market!