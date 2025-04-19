top
Stop the Cuts Rally & Old Hippies Reunion

Duck Pond at San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (667x800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Repost
Location Details:
Duck Pond at San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz
Be Old and In The Way of Cuts to Social Security and Medicare!! Don your hippie clothing and rally to Stop Cuts that will seriously impact the quality of life and dignity of our elder citizens! 🦋☮️

Saturday, April 19 | 12:00 - 2:00
Duck Pond at San Lorenzo Park
137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz

Join us in a sing-along of the best protest songs of our youth, with well loved local song leaders complete with back-up band! Bring your instrument for this lively community be-in. Listen to the clear moderated tones of educational speakers. Bring a comfortable chair and picnic and 'Sit In' to make your presence known! 🎶🪕🪇🥁🎻🪗

Volunteers VERY welcome. Please contact Shelley Phillips.

Note that there's a Hands Off! Sign Waving event on Saturday, April 19 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at 745 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz. Make your way to the Duck Pond to join the hippie musical sit-in, then head to the Earth Day celebration in and around Abbott Square Market!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2179063232...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 14, 2025 7:47AM
