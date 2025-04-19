top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/19/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Santa Cruz: Hands Off! Protest for Democracy & Earth Day - Courage is Contagious

Sidewalk intersection of Water Street and Ocean Street Santa Cruz, CA
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Sidewalk intersection of Water Street and Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA
Saturday, April 19 at 10 – 11am PT

Join us in sign waving on Ocean St. on April 19th. We want to line both sides of Ocean St. to keep the wave of energy going and say, "Courage is contagious." –MoveOn

We hope you will then go downtown and join in on the Earth Day celebration in downtown Santa Cruz.

We are also looking for volunteers for this event to help with traffic control and safety. Help us help keep everyone safe.

4/19 is also Earth Day and we want to encourage everyone to head downtown to celebrate. More info: https://scearthday.org/

This event is part of a nationwide day of action on 4/19, which is also the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/774...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 12:57PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code