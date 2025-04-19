From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Hands Off! Protest for Democracy & Earth Day - Courage is Contagious
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Sidewalk intersection of Water Street and Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA
Saturday, April 19 at 10 – 11am PT
Join us in sign waving on Ocean St. on April 19th. We want to line both sides of Ocean St. to keep the wave of energy going and say, "Courage is contagious." –MoveOn
We hope you will then go downtown and join in on the Earth Day celebration in downtown Santa Cruz.
We are also looking for volunteers for this event to help with traffic control and safety. Help us help keep everyone safe.
4/19 is also Earth Day and we want to encourage everyone to head downtown to celebrate. More info: https://scearthday.org/
This event is part of a nationwide day of action on 4/19, which is also the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/774...
