Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Santa Cruz Earth Day Celebration

Cooper Street, Pacific Avenue and Abbott Square, Santa Cruz
original image (2048x1365)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Earth Day Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Cooper Street, Pacific Avenue and Abbott Square, Santa Cruz
Join us for the Santa Cruz 2025 Earth Day Celebration at Downtown Santa Cruz!

This is a free family-friendly community celebration to promote environmental stewardship, healthy living, and sustainability.

This year, we’ll be dancing to the beats of SambaDá at Earth Day Santa Cruz!

* Be amazed by samba stilt walkers
* Get inspired by zero-waste fashion at the Fashionteens fashion show
* Enjoy free face painting
* Capture the fun at our free photobooth

Come build community and lean into climate action while you enjoy performers, live music, eco-minded exhibitors, inspiring conversations, and arts and crafts.

Cooper Street, Pacific Avenue and Abbott Square

We are very excited to bring back our annual Earth Day Santa Cruz celebration in 2025! Earth Day 2025 will be held at beautiful Downtown Santa Cruz on Cooper St and Abbott Square. We look forward to gathering local businesses and organizations for a day of fun and environmentally focused activities and education. We will feature live music, face painting, a photo booth, lots of food options from Abbott Square and our other downtown eateries, and many activities for kids to take part in and even earn a sweet treat by participating in our interactive Passport Program. We will also be putting on an environmentally focused fashion show featuring local kids from the Fashion Teens program. We look forward to seeing all of you for Earth Day 2025!

Enjoy FREE ADMISSION.
For more information: https://scearthday.org/santa-cruz-events/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 27, 2025 8:43AM
