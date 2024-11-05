From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Election Day
Date:
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Voter
Location Details:
At your local polling place (or county elections office)
If you have questions about registration, your ballot, or voting, please contact your county elections office, via the info here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices -- or call the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights at: 1-866-OUR-VOTE -- or view the Secretary of State's website, here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/
Here are two Voter Guides that have been published on IndyBay:
The Space Cat Voter Guide: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/25/18870235.php
The Green Voter Guide: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/15/18870001.php
Also, the polls close at 8:00 pm, but there's no option here on IndyBay to designate events that are 13-hours long (from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm).
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 4, 2024 3:12AM
