If you have questions about registration, your ballot, or voting, please contact your county elections office, via the info here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices -- or call the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights at: 1-866-OUR-VOTE -- or view the Secretary of State's website, here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ Here are two Voter Guides that have been published on IndyBay:The Space Cat Voter Guide: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/25/18870235.php The Green Voter Guide: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/15/18870001.php Also, the polls close at 8:00 pm, but there's no option here on IndyBay to designate events that are 13-hours long (from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm).