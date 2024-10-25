Space Cats have released their Oakland voter guide for the 2024 general election.

Senator = 💩💩💩💩State Senate, Dist 7 = Jovanka BecklesRepresentative, Dist 12 = Lateefah SimonState Assembly, Dist 14 = Margot SmithState Assembly, Dist 18 = Mia BontaSupervisor, 5th Dist = Nikki Fortunato Bas 😻Recall of District Attorney Pam Price = NO!SPECIAL DISTRICTS:A.C. Transit, Ward 6 = Jesse GunnBART, Dist 5 = Melissa HernandezBART, Dist 7 = Victor FloresEBMUD, Ward 5 = Jim OddieEBMUD, Ward 6 = Valerie LewisEBRPD, Ward 2 = Casey FarmerEBRPD, Ward 4 = Luana EspanaPeralta College, Area 2 = Paulina GonzalezSTATE PROPOSITIONS:2 = YES (Public Education Facilities Bond)3 = YES! (Repeal Prop 8)4 = YES (Wildfire, Flood and Climate Bond)5 = YES! (Affordable Housing Vote Change)6 = YES! (Ends Involuntary Servitude) 😺😻😺32 = YES! (Minimum Wage Increase) 😺😻😺33 = YES! (Allows for More Rent Control) 😺😻😺34 = NO (Restricts Aids Foundation)35 = YES (Funding for Medi-Cal Bond)36 = NO! (More Punishment)OAKLAND:MM = YES (Wildfire Prevention)NN = YES (Violence Reduction)OO = YES (Boost Public Ethics Commission)Recall of Mayor Sheng Thao = NOCity Council At-Large = Rowena BrownCity Council, Dist 1 = Zac Unger #1, Edward Frank #2City Council, Dist 3 = Carroll Fife 😻😺😻City Council, Dist 5 = Meh.City Council, Dist 7 = Iris Merriouns #1, Merika Goolsby #2City Attorney = Ryan RichardsonSchool Board, Dist 1 = Rachel LattaSchool Board, Dist 3 = VanCedric WilliamsSchool Board, Dist 5 = Sasha Ritzie-HernandezSchool Board, Dist 7 = Domonic Ware