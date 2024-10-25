From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Space Cat Voter Guide - 2024 General Election
Space Cats have released their Oakland voter guide for the 2024 general election.
Senator = 💩💩💩💩
State Senate, Dist 7 = Jovanka Beckles
Representative, Dist 12 = Lateefah Simon
State Assembly, Dist 14 = Margot Smith
State Assembly, Dist 18 = Mia Bonta
Supervisor, 5th Dist = Nikki Fortunato Bas 😻
Recall of District Attorney Pam Price = NO!
SPECIAL DISTRICTS:
A.C. Transit, Ward 6 = Jesse Gunn
BART, Dist 5 = Melissa Hernandez
BART, Dist 7 = Victor Flores
EBMUD, Ward 5 = Jim Oddie
EBMUD, Ward 6 = Valerie Lewis
EBRPD, Ward 2 = Casey Farmer
EBRPD, Ward 4 = Luana Espana
Peralta College, Area 2 = Paulina Gonzalez
STATE PROPOSITIONS:
2 = YES (Public Education Facilities Bond)
3 = YES! (Repeal Prop 8)
4 = YES (Wildfire, Flood and Climate Bond)
5 = YES! (Affordable Housing Vote Change)
6 = YES! (Ends Involuntary Servitude) 😺😻😺
32 = YES! (Minimum Wage Increase) 😺😻😺
33 = YES! (Allows for More Rent Control) 😺😻😺
34 = NO (Restricts Aids Foundation)
35 = YES (Funding for Medi-Cal Bond)
36 = NO! (More Punishment)
OAKLAND:
MM = YES (Wildfire Prevention)
NN = YES (Violence Reduction)
OO = YES (Boost Public Ethics Commission)
Recall of Mayor Sheng Thao = NO
City Council At-Large = Rowena Brown
City Council, Dist 1 = Zac Unger #1, Edward Frank #2
City Council, Dist 3 = Carroll Fife 😻😺😻
City Council, Dist 5 = Meh.
City Council, Dist 7 = Iris Merriouns #1, Merika Goolsby #2
City Attorney = Ryan Richardson
School Board, Dist 1 = Rachel Latta
School Board, Dist 3 = VanCedric Williams
School Board, Dist 5 = Sasha Ritzie-Hernandez
School Board, Dist 7 = Domonic Ware
https://www.facebook.com/spacecatvoters/
For more information: https://www.spacecats.org/
