East Bay Government & Elections

Space Cat Voter Guide - 2024 General Election

by Space Cats
Fri, Oct 25, 2024 11:32AM
Space Cats have released their Oakland voter guide for the 2024 general election.
Space Cat Voter Guide, featuring space cats and a dumpster fire
original image (814x2048)
Senator = 💩💩💩💩
State Senate, Dist 7 = Jovanka Beckles
Representative, Dist 12 = Lateefah Simon
State Assembly, Dist 14 = Margot Smith
State Assembly, Dist 18 = Mia Bonta
Supervisor, 5th Dist = Nikki Fortunato Bas 😻
Recall of District Attorney Pam Price = NO!
SPECIAL DISTRICTS:
       A.C. Transit, Ward 6 = Jesse Gunn
       BART, Dist 5 = Melissa Hernandez
       BART, Dist 7 = Victor Flores
       EBMUD, Ward 5 = Jim Oddie
      EBMUD, Ward 6 = Valerie Lewis
       EBRPD, Ward 2 = Casey Farmer
       EBRPD, Ward 4 = Luana Espana
       Peralta College, Area 2 = Paulina Gonzalez
 STATE PROPOSITIONS:
         2 = YES (Public Education Facilities Bond)
         3 = YES! (Repeal Prop 8)
         4 = YES (Wildfire, Flood and Climate Bond)
         5 = YES! (Affordable Housing Vote Change)
         6 = YES! (Ends Involuntary Servitude) 😺😻😺
       32 = YES! (Minimum Wage Increase) 😺😻😺
       33 = YES! (Allows for More Rent Control) 😺😻😺
       34 = NO (Restricts Aids Foundation)
       35 = YES (Funding for Medi-Cal Bond)
       36 = NO! (More Punishment)
OAKLAND:
       MM = YES (Wildfire Prevention) 
       NN = YES (Violence Reduction)
       OO = YES (Boost Public Ethics Commission)
       Recall of Mayor Sheng Thao = NO
       City Council At-Large = Rowena Brown
       City Council, Dist 1 = Zac Unger #1, Edward Frank #2
       City Council, Dist 3 = Carroll Fife 😻😺😻
       City Council, Dist 5 = Meh.
       City Council, Dist 7 = Iris Merriouns #1, Merika Goolsby #2
       City Attorney = Ryan Richardson
       School Board, Dist 1 = Rachel Latta
       School Board, Dist 3 = VanCedric Williams
       School Board, Dist 5 = Sasha Ritzie-Hernandez
       School Board, Dist 7 = Domonic Ware

https://www.facebook.com/spacecatvoters/
For more information: https://www.spacecats.org/
