The Green Party of Alameda County's 16-page voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/gpac-vg-11-24-web-fnl.pdf For a quick summary, please see the "Green Voter Card" copied below.Please note: Many of the links to websites in the online Voter Guide are “clickable”, when you place your cursor over them (the URL’s might not look clickable, but for most computers, they do work when you click on them). Also, for many of the local races you’ll find lots of additional information in the candidates’ completed questionnaires, so we strongly encourage you to read them on our website, at: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires/

"Green Voter Card"Federal OfficesPresident and Vice-President -- Jill Stein and Rudolph (Butch) WareU.S. Senate -- Snub this race; please see our "boycott article"U.S. House of Representatives, District 12 – Spurn this race; please see articleState OfficesState Senate, District 7 – Jovanka Beckles (Recommended)*State Assembly, District 14 -- Margot Smith (Recommended)*State Assembly, District 18 -- Shun this race; please see our "boycott article"* = Recommended, but not endorsed, as they are registered with the pro-corporate Democratic PartySpecial School DistrictsPeralta Community College, Area 2 -- Paulina GonzalezCounty OfficesDistrict Attorney, Recall of Pamela Price -- NOSupervisor, District 5 -- Nikki Fortunato Bas, with reservationsCity OfficesAlbanyCity Council – #1: Peggy McQuaid; #2: Aaron Tiedemann; #3: Preston Jordan; #4: Jennifer Hansen-RomeroSchool Board -- #1: Jolene Gazmen; #2: Brian DossBerkeleyMayor -- #1: Kate Harrison [Don’t rank other candidates]City Council, District 2 – #1 Jenny Guarino [Do NOT rank Taplin]City Council, District 3 – #1: John “Chip” Moore; #2: Ben Bartlett* [Do NOT rank Matthews]City Council, District 5 – #1: Nilang Gor* [Don’t rank the other candidates]City Council, District 6 – #1: Andy Katz* [Don’t rank Blackaby]School Board – Ana Vasudeo and Jen CornRent Board – Xavier Johnson, Alfred Twu, Avery Arbaugh and Dominique Walker* = Ranked, but not endorsedEmeryvilleCity Council -- Mia Esperanza Brown and Calvin DillahuntySchool Board – Brian DonahueOaklandRecall of Mayor Sheng Thao -- NOCity Council, At Large -- #1: Charlene Wang; #2: Rowena Brown [Don't vote for Armstrong, Pechenuk, or Sidebotham]City Council, District 1 -- #1: Zac Unger; #2: Edward Frank (ranked but not endorsed)City Council, District 3 -- #1: Carroll Fife [Don’t rank other candidates]; Support Carroll's campaign!City Council, District 5 – #1: Erin ArmstrongCity Council, District 7 -- #1: Merika Goolsby; #2: Iris MerriounsCity Attorney -- Ryan RichardsonSchool Board, District 1 -- Rachel LattaSchool Board, District 3 -- VanCedric WilliamsSchool Board, District 5 – Sasha Ritzie-HernandezSchool Board, District 7 -- Don't vote for ThompsonSpecial DistrictsA.C. Transit ,Ward 6 -- Jesse GunnBART, District 5 -- No endorsement, please see write-upBART, District 7 -- Victor FloresEBMUD, District 5 -- Alex Spehr, with reservationsEBMUD, District 6 -- Valerie Lewis, with reservationsEBRPD, Ward 2 -- Lynda DeschambaultEBRPD, Ward 4 -- Luana EspanaLocal MeasuresC -- Albany -- Replacement of Sidewalks Tax -- YESL -- Albany -- School District Bond Measure -- NOR -- Albany -- Residential Rental Tax for Rental Assistance -- Yes, with reservationsS -- Albany -- City Manager Hiring -- YEST -- Albany -- Bonding to Run for Office Requirement Removal -- YESU -- Albany -- City's Bonding Limit -- YESV -- Albany -- 16 & 17 Year Old Voting in Albany Local Elections -- YESW -- Berkeley -- Real Property Transfer Tax -- YESX -- Berkeley -- Library Relief Act of 2024 -- YESY -- Berkeley -- Parks, Trees, and Landscaping Maintenance -- YESZ -- Berkeley -- Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax -- YESAA -- Berkeley -- Article XIIIB GANN Appropriations Limit -- YESBB -- Berkeley -- Rent Stabilization & Housing Retention -- YESCC -- Berkeley -- Direct Rental Payments & Rent Stabilization Amendments -- NODD -- Berkeley -- Prohibit Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations -- YESEE -- Berkeley -- Fix the Streets & Sidewalks -- YESFF -- Berkeley -- Safe Streets -- NOGG -- Berkeley -- Large Buildings Fossil Fuel Tax -- YESHH -- Berkeley -- Healthy Indoor Air Quality for City Buildings -- YESMM -- Oakland -- Wildfire prevention -- YESNN -- Oakland -- Violence Reduction: Renewal of Measure Z -- YESOO -- Oakland -- Public Ethics Commission amendment -- YESState Propositions2 - Public education bonds -- Yes, with bond reservations3 - Right to marry; protects same-sex marriage -- YES4 - $10 billion climate, water, and flood protection bond -- NO5 - Lowers vote threshold to 55% for local housing and Infrastructure bonds -- YES6 - Ends involuntary servitude -- YES32 - Raises minimum wage -- YES33 - Expands authority to enact rent control -- YES34 - Restricts spending of the Aids Healthcare Foundation -- NO35 - Funding for Medi-Cal -- YES36 - Increase drug and theft penalties -- NOThe full voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/gpac-vg-11-24-web-fnl.pdf For San Francisco endorsements, please see: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/108-november-2024-endorsements